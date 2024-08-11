Throughout the years, the tropes of the Western genre have evolved and expanded into new territory while remaining true to the traditional elements of a riveting Wild West tale. While movie fans love to see the heroic sharpshooter or lone gunman take out a ruthless gang of bandits or a corrupt lawman, they have also come to enjoy seeing gunslingers and cowboys come together to take down a common enemy for the greater good of others.

There is an endless list of signature Westerns and admirable protagonists who overcome incredible odds to save a town or right a deadly wrong made by a ruthless antagonist, but only some of these titles manage to stand out in a category of their own. With buddy Westerns like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Buck and the Preacher and versatile team-ups seen in classics such as True Grit and The Magnificent Seven, the Western genre has remained an alluring timeless genre for film fanatics of all ages.

10 'Buck and the Preacher' (1972)

Directed by Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier directs and stars in a one-of-a-kind team-up Western, Buck and the Preacher, alongside fellow classic film star, Harry Belafonte. Set after the American Civil War, Poitier plays a veteran soldier turned trail guide, Buck, who helps former slaves settle in the West. He happens to meet a con artist, Preacher (Belafonte), who constantly clashes with Buck, but when a group of bounty hunters threatens to round up Buck's party, the two work together to defeat the corrupt lawmen.

The highly marginalized Western, Buck and the Preacher, deserves more recognition for its genuine heart and centering around a scenario that is rarely seen in Western films. Even though Buck and Preacher mix as well as oil and water, they still find solid, common ground that brings them together, making them a powerful force for anyone to reckon with. While a powerhouse on the silver screen, Buck and the Preacher also took down the traditional barriers of the Western genre by casting two African-American stars as the central characters and also conveying the intensity and understanding between African Americans and Native Americans, making it one of the most crucial Western movie team-ups in cinema history.

9 'The Sons of Katie Elder' (1965)

Directed by Henry Hathaway

The Sons of Katie Elder is one of John Wayne's most underrated films, featuring an all-star cast including Dean Martin, George Kennedy, and a young Dennis Hopper. The film follows four brothers who return to their hometown in Texas to attend their mother's funeral. Upon their arrival, they learn that their father lost the family ranch while gambling, which resulted in his murder. The brothers decide to avenge their father and win back their home, even if it ends up costing them their own lives.

This team-up Western does follow the traditional formula of a classic Western but still has the unique qualities that make it an essential choice on the list. The Sons of Katie Elder is considered to be an entertaining old-fashioned Western centered around the conflict of good versus evil, but it takes the typical dilemma a step further by incorporating the family element, ultimately raising the stakes to an all-time high for the main characters. Compared to other similar Westerns, The Sons of Katie Elder might not seem that different, but the dangerous journey of redemption and immense risk for the Elder family is what makes it a signature team-up Western.

8 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

Directed by John Sturges

The Magnificent Seven is ranked as one of the most epic team-up Westerns of all time and consists of an ensemble of stars including Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, James Coburn, and Charles Bronson. The classic Western tells the remarkable story of a small town that hires a group of sharpshooters and gunfighters to help them defeat a gang of bandits led by the merciless outlaw, Calvera, played by Eli Wallach.

While each character has their own side story, the heart of the film comes from the incredible act of uniting people together and the power and impact they can have on those who are as sadistic as Wallach's character, who is easily one of the greatest Western villains to ever grace the silver screen. The Magnificent Seven reigns as one of the greatest team-up Westerns that embodies the power of unity and, with solid performances from the overall cast, it's a must-see for any serious fan of the Western genre.

7 'Rio Bravo' (1959)

Directed by Howard Hawks

John Wayne stars in Howard Hawks hang-out Western, Rio Bravo, as Sheriff John T. Chance who, after arresting a gunslinger, Joe Burdette, for murder, receives word from Burdette's brother, Nathan (John Russell) that he intends to break his brother out of jail. With the help of three unlikely characters, including the town rummy, Dude (Dean Martin), a seasoned lawman, Stumpy (Walter Brennan), and a young cowboy, Ryan (Ricky Nelson), they defend the jail against Burdette and his group of outlaws.

Rio Bravo features an interesting team-up of very different characters who manage to work together while also being a major support for one another. The most alluring dynamic is Wayne's character, who gives Martin's character an intense dose of tough love and a reality check that eventually leads to his sobriety, revealing a highly capable gunman who comes in handy in their defense. Compared to other Westerns, the plot of Rio Bravo moves with the progress of the characters rather than the action of the film, conveying a detailed, in-depth look into each player, cementing it as a vital team-up Western.

6 'Tombstone' (1993)

Directed by George P. Cosmatos and Kevin Jarre

Tombstone is regarded as a monumental modern Western featuring one of the most famous team-ups in American history. In one of his best films, Kurt Russell stars as real-life lawman, Wyatt Earp, who moves to the town of Tombstone in Arizona with his brothers (Bill Paxton and Sam Elliott) for a fresh start. When trouble comes knocking on their doorstep, the brothers, along with Earp's friend, Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), are forced to saddle up for a final showdown.

Loosely based on the historical events of the Gunfight at O.K. Corral, Tombstone is a signature neo-Western that many consider to be one of the best entries in the genre in recent years. While the main attraction of the film is the glorious gunfights and suspenseful shootouts, the heart and soul of Tombstone is the valiant unity of the four heroes and their ultimate sacrifice to establish law and order at any cost. The film features unbelievable performances by the entire cast, but Kilmer as the charmingly sinister Holliday runs away with this infamous Western picture.

5 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Directed by Sam Peckinpah

The Wild Bunch is a gritty, suspense-filled Western featuring some of the biggest stars from Hollywood's Golden Age, such as William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, and Robert Ryan, making it a worthy Western team-up film. Holden stars as a veteran outlaw, Pike Bishop, who agrees to one final heist and meets up with his former partners. Once Bishop and his gang are reunited, he soon discovers the robbery is a set-up partially orchestrated by one of his men, forcing Bishop and the remaining gunmen to hide out in Mexican territory, eventually leading to a bloodbath of a shootout.

Holden gives one of his greatest final performances in The Wild Bunch, which is a torrid tale of betrayal but also unyielding loyalty between a group of notorious outlaws who realize there's no longer a place for them in the Old West. At the time, The Wild Bunch was regarded as one of the finest American-made Westerns in years, earning praise for intricate shots, artistic direction by innovative director, Sam Peckinpah, as well as a line-up of solid performances. The Wild Bunch earned two Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Score and Best Original Screenplay.

4 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino's neo-Western, Django Unchained, features one of the most fascinating team-ups in any Western film. Oscar-winners, Christoph Waltz and Jamie Foxx star as a German bounty hunter, Dr. King Schultz, and a skillful slave, Django, who, after entering an agreement, form an unlikely partnership that defies all the social norms of the current times. Once Django helps Schultz bring in a string of wanted fugitives, Schultz selflessly offers to help his new partner find and rescue his wife, who is owned by the vile and cruel, Calvin Candy (Leonardo DiCaprio).

The bond between Django and Schultz is the definition of unwavering loyalty and friendship that embodies an extraordinary team-up. Considering their vast differences, some would think they would be an unusual duo, but their ability to see that their similarities outweigh their differences is what makes them such a genuine, one-of-a-kind team that no other Western film has ever successfully conveyed. While Django Unchained features Tarantino's traditional excessive violence and bloodshed, it still portrays one of the most compelling and exclusive team-ups in any Western film to date.

3 'True Grit' (1969)

Directed by Henry Hathaway

The infamous Western classic, True Grit, pairs two lawmen with a fierce young lady who is determined to bring her father's killer to justice but won't accept others to do her bidding for her. John Wayne stars in his Oscar-winning role as U.S. marshal Rooster Cogburn, who is hired by a girl, Mattie (Kim Darby), to help her find the man who murdered her father. Along the way, they are joined by another man of the law, a Texas Ranger, La Boeuf (Glen Campbell), who happens to be looking for the same man as the unlikely duo is out to arrest.

True Grit features an unusual trio of courageous characters who are all in search of their own personal form of justice against a murderous outlaw, but despite their common goal, they still butt heads, forcing them to find a way to work together if they hope to make it out of the situation alive. The team-up in True Grit is also notable for Wayne and Darby's characters having a unique impact on each other that results in immense personal growth. As Cogburn helps Mattie cope with the loss of her father, she in return presents him with the opportunity to redeem himself as a man of the law, cementing them as one of the best Western team-ups of all time.

2 'A Few Dollars More' (1965)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Clint Eastwood stars in his iconic, breakthrough role as the Man With No Name, alongside Lee Van Cleef, who plays Colonel Douglas Mortimer, a Civil War hero turned bounty hunter. While the two men are essentially loners who initially view each other as rivals, they soon pair up to track down a sadistic criminal, El Indio (Gian Maria Volonte), who has escaped from prison. With a hefty bounty on El Indio and his gang of cutthroat outlaws, the bounty hunters put their heads together to form an ingenious plan to cash in on a major payday.

Sergio Leone's signature Western, A Few Dollars More, is the second installment in the director's Man with No Name trilogy, which is considered by many film fans and historians to be one of the greatest Western franchises in history. All three films are exceptional, but A Few Dollars More features an epic duo of two of the Western genre's biggest stars who, at first, seem to be after the same thing, but it is revealed that Van Cleef has a personal vendetta against their vicious target, conveying an emotional element that humanizes both him and Eastwood's characters at the end of this quintessential Western.

1 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Directed by George Roy Hill

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is the epitome of the buddy Western that has remained a top favorite among Western film fans for decades. The 1960s classic stars Paul Newman as Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy, and Robert Redford as Harry Longabuagh A.K.A. the Sundance Kid, who were two of the wildest outlaws known for their quick shooting showdowns and robberies that took the Old West by storm.

The film is full of plenty of sharpshooting and gunfights that bring the ultimate thrills to the movie, but Redford and Newman are also a comedic duo who lighten the consistent intensity of the action that makes them one of the best team-ups in any Western film. One minute they are the definition of the traditional outlaws shooting their way to freedom, then the next they're cracking jokes and witty one-liners as they're clearly outnumbered by law enforcement. The Oscar-winning Western reigns as one of the best films of the classic genre, but Redford and Newman's portrayal of complex and oddly endearing characters solidifies Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid as the ultimate Western team-up.

