A good many movies tend to save the best for last, building to some kind of climax and ending things right after a narrative is at its most exciting. It’s an approach that makes sense, and applies to the Western genre, generally speaking. Whether it’s a straight tale of good vs. evil, or something a little more morally complex, Westerns often end with a dramatic showdown, shootout, or selfless act of heroism.

Just as important, but perhaps not always as flashy as an ending, is the opening scene; you know, the one that’ll convince viewers that they’re in safe hands, and should remain seated for the next 90 to 180 minutes (or however long things go on). And, just as the Western genre has many great climactic scenes, so too does it have its fair share of brilliant opening sequences, as the following films will hopefully demonstrate.

10 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino had demonstrated his appreciation for the Western genre before 2012, thanks to using pieces of old Ennio Morricone scores and also making the somewhat Western-y Kill Bill Vol. 2, but Django Unchained was his first full-blown film belonging to the genre. It sets the tone pretty well straight away, owing to the opening scene featuring the same theme from the original Django film, released in 1966.

The opening of the film also features the titular character being, as the title promised, unchained, thanks to a bounty hunter who was after the slavers who were keeping Django as one of their slaves. From there, Django and the bounty hunter form a bond, and further violence is enacted against slavers and plantation owners who had it coming. It gets much bloodier and more intense, but the opening scene sets the stage well.

9 'El Topo' (1970)

Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky

Rightly considered one of the strangest Westerns of all time, El Topo begins odd but then proceeds to get so much more bizarre the further it goes along. It’s uncompromising stuff, even for anyone who might already be familiar with other Alejandro Jodorowsky films of a similar confronting nature. And, right from the start, El Topo doesn’t mess around or mislead.

El Topo begins with a father and his son riding through the desert, before the father tells his son that he needs to begin being a man and bury things in the sand that represent his childhood… even though the kid’s only seven. And then the movie goes on to, fittingly, have some very mature content, with a constant sense of unease, owing to much of El Topo being violent, intensely metaphorical, and psychedelic/surreal.

El Topo Release Date December 18, 1970 Director Alejandro Jodorowsky Cast Alejandro Jodorowsky , Brontis Jodorowsky , Mara Lorenzio , David Silva , Paula Romo , Jacqueline Luis Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Western

8 'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

Director: S. Craig Zahler

Bone Tomahawk is understandably considered to be one of the most violent Western movies ever made, owing to its particularly brutal final act and the fact it’s as much a horror movie as it is a Western. But even though it saves the worst for last, the opening of Bone Tomahawk does serve as a mood setter, or perhaps even something of a warning for what lies ahead.

Early on, two side characters are ambushed and one’s killed, while the other escapes but is pursued, and eventually recaptured (alongside others), setting off the rescue mission which is the central plot of the film. The violence on offer within the film’s early minutes is brutal, but really just a friendly warning of what’s to come. That becomes painfully apparent as Bone Tomahawk reaches its nauseating final act.

7 'El Mariachi' (1992)

Director: Robert Rodriguez

First and foremost, El Mariachi is an action movie, and a well-loved one renowned for the small amount of money it cost to make. It also works as something of a crime film, a thriller, and a gritty Western with a slightly different flavor to most, taking place in Mexico and in what seems to be the modern-day (it’s definitely not the Old West it depicts).

Its opening scene demonstrates El Mariachi’s willingness to waste no time as a film, featuring a criminal pulling off an ambitious jailbreak and being at large in a small town. Shortly after, someone who’s just strolled into said town eventually finds himself mistaken for this criminal, and targeted by said criminal’s enemies. From there, El Mariachi is non-stop and remarkably well-executed. For a film made for so little, it ends up doing a lot.

El Mariachi Release Date September 4, 1992 Director Robert Rodriguez Cast Carlos Gallardo , Consuelo Gómez , Jaime de Hoyos , Peter Marquardt , Reinol Martinez , Ramiro Gómez Runtime 81

6 'The Searchers' (1956)

Director: John Ford

A seminal revisionist Western, and a film that is deeper than it initially seems, The Searchers is rightly regarded as one of John Ford’s very best movies. It was one of many he made with John Wayne starring in a lead role, and it can, unsurprisingly, also be considered up there among the best movies in Wayne’s filmography, too.

It’s a Western with a final shot that’s probably the most iconic part of the film, but just as brilliant and beautiful is the opening shot, which mirrors what’s seen at the very end. The scene in question involves Wayne’s character reuniting with his younger brother and his family after many years away, but it’s the first shot that shines. A door is opened, revealing a squared-off view of an outdoor desert landscape, before the camera follows the woman who opened the door, the image getting wider and more epic in scale all the while. Coupled with the soaring music, it makes a strong first impression, especially at a time when widescreen films (anything wider than the Academy ratio, at least) were still relatively new.

The Searchers Release Date May 26, 1956 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Jeffrey Hunter , Vera Miles , Ward Bond , Natalie Wood Runtime 119 minutes

5 'Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid' (1973)

Director: Sam Peckinpah

It’s no secret, from the get-go, that Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid is a Western that will build to tragedy. It’s ominous and downbeat right from the start, ultimately commencing with one of the title characters being gunned down before things flash back to some years earlier. From there, the film is about that same title character embarking on a mission to take down the other titular character.

So, Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid is just a downer all around, being about two doomed men, and its opening minutes make that trajectory apparent to the point where saying that’s what the movie’s about doesn’t feel like a spoiler. Still, it’s an incredible and overall underrated film, and for as impactful as the story is when put into words, it’s the filmmaking craft, the brutally somber screenplay, and brilliant lead performances that make the entire thing inevitably soar.

Pat Garrett And Billy The Kid Release Date May 23, 1973 Director Sam Peckinpah Cast James Coburn , Kris Kristofferson , bob dylan , Jason Robards Runtime 115 Minutes

4 'The Revenant' (2015)

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

This one might feel like cheating, but The Revenant is a Western, in some ways. It’s a lot chillier and considerably more brutal than more traditional examples of the genre, trading deserts for a harrowingly cold wilderness. Somewhat more cheating might be the fact that the incredible action sequence near the start of The Revenant isn’t at the exact start… but it’s close enough to feel like the film’s opening.

Like with Bone Tomahawk (released the same year), brutality is established early on in The Revenant, with a group of trappers being attacked by a Native American war party, with only a few escaping. It unfolds in what’s either one shot, or a few long takes strung together to give the appearance of one shot. But, either way, it’s stunning and nightmarish in equal measure, instantly getting the audience immersed in what ends up being a dark, violent, and intensely emotional odyssey of a film.

3 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

Director: Sergio Leone

Put simply, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is an essentially perfect movie, so just about any scene can be plucked out and identified as an excellent individual sequence. Of course, they all combine to make something even greater than the sum of its (already great) parts. Then again, there’s also an argument to be made that it gets a little better as it goes along, beginning excellently and then concluding with a final act that’s one jaw-dropping scene after the other.

But you can’t disregard the character introductions, with the first proper scene ultimately introducing Tuco (AKA the Ugly). It feels right for him to make the first impression, because he does end up stealing the show. Shooting three bounty hunters off-screen before jumping out a window with what looks like a chicken leg in his hand (apparently ambushed mid-meal), capped off with a freeze-frame mid-escape? It’s just great.

The Good the Bad and the Ugly Release Date December 23, 1966 Director Sergio Leone Cast Eli Wallach , Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Aldo Giuffrè , Luigi Pistilli , Rada Rassimov Runtime 161

2 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Director: Sam Peckinpah

The Wild Bunch is the cinematic equivalent of a sandwich that’s made up of great filling sandwiched between the two most delicious pieces of bread you’ve ever had. Like, that filling really is amazing, but it’s hard to stop thinking about bread. Put simply, this is because The Wild Bunch has a perfect extended opening scene and then a perfect climax… plus plenty of compelling stuff that happens between those two points.

The opening features a long build-up to a robbery that goes wrong, with the suspense being palpable, leading to a shootout that’s incredibly visceral and explosive. It instantly establishes The Wild Bunch as a first-class Western, and one of the best films not just of 1969, but of the entire 1960s. The Western genre hasn’t been the same since, in all honesty.

The Wild Bunch Release Date June 19, 1969 Director Sam Peckinpah Cast William Holden , Ernest Borgnine , Robert Ryan , Edmond O'Brien

1 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Director: Sergio Leone

The opening scene of Once Upon a Time in the West is perhaps the most memorable in the entire movie, and that’s saying something, considering how many iconic sequences follow the opening. It follows a group of men waiting for another to arrive at a station, playing out with no music and very little dialogue, capturing what feels like real-time boredom while steadily building suspense.

Then, when the inevitable confrontation does happen, it’s surprisingly funny, exciting, and a remarkable release of tension. The whole of Once Upon a Time in the West goes on to function like this sequence, only more drawn out and with a more epic scale (plus, music ends up playing a bigger part, owing to an incredible Ennio Morricone score). But for establishing what’s to come, and encompassing almost everything great about Once Upon a Time in the West within just 15 to 20 minutes? It’s amazing stuff, and justifiably considered one of the best opening scenes of all time, regardless of genre.

Once Upon a Time in the West Director Sergio Leone Cast Henry Fonda , Charles Bronson , Claudia Cardinale , Jason Robards , Gabriele Ferzetti Runtime 166 Minutes Main Genre Western

