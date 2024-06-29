Few things are more important to the relevance of the film industry than a great marketing campaign. While pre-release buzz generated from critic screenings and festival appearances can certainly raise awareness about a film’s quality, it takes a strong outreach to audience members in order to make it successful at the box office. Movie trailers have grown more advanced and buzzworthy within the last few decades, but having a great movie poster is critical to conveying the tone, style, and intention of a film.

Posters often transcend the films they are based on to become works of art in their own right. Although they often decorate the walls of movie theaters in the weeks leading up to a film’s release, posters are often collected by cinephiles who want to celebrate their favorite films. Given just how long the Western movie genre has been around, it's safe to say that it has produced more than a few truly excellent works of art. Here are the ten best western movie posters, ranked.

10 ‘Stagecoach’ (1939)

Directed by John Ford

Stagecoach is known as the Western that changed the genre forever. Director John Ford created an emotionally immersive, culturally specific examination of life on the American frontier, which also happened to feature John Wayne at his most heroic. The poster for Stagecoach conveys the action-packed nature of the film by showing a still of a chase sequence. It’s impressive that a film released in 1939 is still as exciting as it was when it was first released.

Just as the film itself served as a source of inspiration for many future Westerns, the poster for Stagecoach was significant in the development of movie posters. The vast colors, prominent motifs, and boldly characterized names conveyed just how much of an “event” Stagecoach was. Like many aspects of Stagecoach, the poster feels very modern in its design and has aged very well as a direct result.

9 ‘She Wore A Yellow Ribbon’ (1949)

Directed by John Ford

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon was an unusual film within the partnership between Ford and Wayne. While it contained all the exciting action and fun dialogue that one would expect from the duo, She Wore a Yellow Ribbon was a deeply romantic film that showed a more sensitive side to the American West. Fittingly, the poster artists chose to prominently emphasize the characters and their facial expressions rather than trying to draw attention to the action scenes.

Both She Wore a Yellow Ribbon and its poster showed that the Western genre was far more versatile than viewers may have expected. Even in action-adventure stories, Westerns have the potential to have deeper messages about love, perseverance, and the effects of time. She Wore a Yellow Ribbon’s bold poster is representative of just how much of a game changer it actually was.

8 ‘High Noon’ (1952)

Directed by Fred Zinnemman

High Noon is one of the most celebrated westerns of all time and became one of the few films in the genre to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Gary Cooper’s character, Sheriff Will Kane, is prominently featured in the poster for High Noon, and it's easy to see why. Kane was seen as a unique Western hero with his heart up his sleeve, and Cooper’s magnanimous performance earned him the first Best Actor Oscar of his career.

The framing of Kane within the poster of High Noon indicated a change in the way Western heroes were portrayed. Unlike the more ruthless characters played by Steve McQueen or Glenn Ford, Cooper depicted Kane as a somewhat reluctant hero who questioned whether he was still able to perform his duty as the town’s protector when a gang of villains arrived.

7 ‘The Searchers’ (1956)

Directed by John Ford

Heralded as one of the greatest westerns of all time, The Searchers is a far darker film than it is remembered as being. While it initially seemed like a fairly straightforward adventure story, The Searchers eventually reveals itself to be a heartbreaking indictment of perpetual violence on the American frontier and how hatred and racism can only cause further divisions. The Searchers conveys its haunting quality with its poster, which prominently features Wayne’s character Ethan framed against a Western backdrop.

The artwork on display in The Searchers would go on to influence different adaptations, including a short-lived comic book adaptation that changed many things about the story. The film’s naturalistic depiction of the Arizona Valley had a significant impact on the way that films were shot, inspiring directors like George Lucas when he created the planet Tatooine in the Star Wars franchise.

6 ‘Django’ (1966)

Directed by Sergio Corbucci

The 1960s saw the rise of the “spaghetti Westerns,” which were Italian films shot on low budgets to avoid significant production costs. Unlike the westerns made in the United States, these spaghetti Westerns were often quite violent and borderline exploitative in their action sequences. Django has one of the most striking posters of any spaghetti western; unsurprisingly, the film inspired countless sequels, remakes, homages, and parodies. The bold red colors indicated that realism wasn’t necessarily something that director Sergio Corbucci had in mind.

The Italian artwork helped distinguish Django from American Westerns and helped establish Franco Nero as one of the era’s most critical stars. While Nero’s films weren’t necessarily met with the same level of critical acclaim that some of his American counterparts did, he became an icon of the cult movie scene, making several films that have been celebrated by hardcore genre enthusiasts.

5 ‘The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly’ (1966)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Even those with little knowledge or interest in Western cinema can likely identify the poster of The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, a masterpiece that is ranked among the greatest films ever made, regardless of genre. The poster for The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly calls attention to its three prominent characters, which represent the good (Clint Eastwood), bad (Lee Van Cleef), and ugly (Eli Wallach) aspects of humanity. These characters would, of course, face off in the film’s iconic final shootout, which director Sergio Leone managed to pull off on a relatively low budget.

The starkness of the poster for The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly speaks to the film’s clearly defined depiction of morality. It has since become one of the most defining images in the history of the genre; while its predecessors, A Fistful of Dollars and For A Few Dollars More, also had great posters, the third entry in the trilogy easily had the most identifiable marketing campaign.

4 ‘Once Upon a Time in the West’ (1968)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Once Upon a Time in the West was a transcendent Western that commented on the evolution of the genre itself. After the success of the “Man With No Name” trilogy, Leone made a film set during the end of the frontier era, in which the era of cowboys began to come to an end thanks to the development of a national railroad system. There’s a sense of tragic nostalgia in the poster for Once Upon a Time in the West that somehow makes the film’s shocking twist even more upsetting.

The style of Once Upon a Time in the West inspired similar films that reflected upon their genres. Leone chose to examine the history of the gangster genre with his final masterpiece, Once Upon a Time in America, and Quentin Tarantino paid tribute to the history of the film industry with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

3 ‘Unforgiven’ (1992)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Easily the darkest film of Eastwood’s career, Unforgiven was the rare Western film that was told from the perspective of a villain. Fittingly, the poster for Unforgiven featured Eastwood’s character William Munny turning his back, indicating that he was not a character that the audience should become emotionally invested in. Even if Gene Hackman’s Little Bill served as the film’s main antagonist, Munny proves to be a character who is fittingly incapable of redemption when he ruthlessly murders a group of enemies in the film's bloody climax.

The prestigious nature of the Unforgiven poster is fitting, as the film earned a greater deal of acclaim than most Westerns had before. Unforgiven took home the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for Eastwood; while the trophies were certainly deserved, they also may have been representative of his entire contribution to the genre.