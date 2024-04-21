Everyone knows that a story needs a worthy hero, but a story is only as good as its villain. It's human nature to root for the good guy and even though there's nothing wrong with being on that side, villains are the ones who many audiences find to be the most alluring and learning the method to their madness. Every story, whether it be an action-packed thriller or a romantic drama, villains are inevitable to be found, but Westerns have given cinema some of the all-time greatest antagonists that reign in an explicit category on their own.

Outlaws, murderous gunfighters, and corrupt lawmen are just a few types of villains typically seen in the Western genre. With classic evildoers like Liberty Valance in John Ford's The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance to more modern monsters such as Tombstone's Johnny Ringo, the Western villain comes in many different, complex forms. From Ben Wade in the epic remake of the 1957 film, 3:10 to Yuma to the iconic Angel Eyes in Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, these are the 10 best Western villains, ranked.

10 Ben Wade - Russell Crowe

"3:10 to Yuma" (2007)

Russell Crowe stars in one of the best Western remakes, 3:10 to Yuma, as a notorious outlaw, Ben Wade, who is escorted by a farmer, Dan Evans, played by Christian Bale, who is tasked with ensuring that Wade catches a train to Yuma where he will stand trial for his crimes. Wade is a smooth-talking manipulator who only resorts to violence when it's absolutely necessary and, even then, isn't afraid to use brutal methods such as stabbing someone with a rusty fork or tossing them over a cliff.

While he's committed a string of robberies and murders, Wade isn't without some sense of a moral compass, especially when it comes to Evans. At one point, Wade catches Evans by surprise and tries to strangle him, but when the farmer reveals the importance of delivering Wade to Yuma, the outlaw has a change of heart and lets him go. His slight sense of morality is a redeeming quality of Wade, but deep down, he's still a merciless outlaw who ranks as one of the best Western villains.

9 Johnny Ringo - Michael Biehn

"Tombstone" (1993)

Michael Biehn takes on the role of the arrogant gunslinging bandit, Johnny Ringo, in the modern 1993 Western, Tombstone, which also stars Kurt Russell, Sam Elliot, Bill Paxton, and Val Kilmer as the only man Ringo's afraid to cross, Doc Holliday. Ringo enjoys striking fear into others with his obnoxious, public displays of gun tricks and deadly duels, but when he's alone without the Cowboys or an attentive audience, his overflowing sense of confidence dwindles.

Ringo, who was a real-life sharpshooter in the Old West, isn't a villain to toy with, and as the legend says, he isn't afraid to fight it out with anyone bold enough to challenge him. It's safe to say that, unless it's Holliday, whoever challenges Ringo will quickly find themselves looking down the barrel of his pistol. While Holliday can easily take the wind out of Ringo's sails, he's still a cold-hearted outlaw who gets his kicks out of terrorizing others, deeming him a top-notch Western villain.

8 Lucky Ned Pepper - Robert Duvall

"True Grit" (1969)

The Oscar-winning Western, True Grit, is best known for John Wayne's iconic character, Rooster Cogburn, but Robert Duvall co-stars as a cunning criminal, Lucky Ned Pepper, who deserves a bit more recognition than he gets. As Cogburn pursues Tom Chaney (Jeff Corey), he learns that he's met up with Pepper, who is willing to die before being taken in by the U.S. marshal and the Texas Ranger, La Boeuf (Glen Campbell).

Pepper might not look like the sharpest knife in the drawer, but he has strong intuition and enough experience to be able to spot a trap before stepping into it. Like any rotten bandit, Pepper also does not fight fair and threatens to kill 14-year-old Mattie (Kim Darby) in exchange for Cogburn and La Boeuf riding off. He even goes as far as almost shooting Cogburn when he's trapped under his horse and unarmed. Fighting dirty and being brazenly unethical are just a few personality traits that cement Pepper as one of the best villains in the Western genre.

7 Calvera - Eli Wallach

"The Magnificent Seven" (1960)

Eli Wallach stars in the classic Western, The Magnificent Seven, as the greedy, conniving outlaw, Calvera who, along with his gang of crooks, invades and terrorizes a small village, leaving the townspeople with little to no money and resources. Clavera sinks to the lowest of lows by preying on the weak and helpless souls, lacking any sense of empathy or consideration for others' unfortunate situations. Willing to shoot anyone dead in the streets and slice up an innocent woman, Calvera is as cutthroat as they get.

Once the residents enlist the help of the Magnificent Seven, Calvera isn't immediately threatened by the skilled gunmen but, instead, taunts them with the hope of convincing them that putting their lives on the line for strangers is a foolish decision. Of course, these men have honor and loyalty, which are two qualities Calvera severely lacks. Between his endless desire for wealth and power and his pleasure of inflicting pain and suffering on others, Calvera is the definition of a worthy Western villain.

6 Little Bill Daggett - Gene Hackman

"Unforgiven" (1992)

Gene Hackman's character in Unforgiven, Sheriff Little Bill Daggett, is the absolute worst kind of villain. Most villains are plain evil and defend their actions based on their own wants and needs, but Daggett picks and chooses which laws he wants to uphold to ensure his personal gain. He may wear a badge, but Daggett only enforces the rules that protect him and his so-called friends and has zero tolerance for anyone who tries to question his authority.

If a punishment suits him, he's willing to uphold it specifically when the two men brutally disfigure a woman at the beginning of the film. Most would expect a sheriff to lock the perpetrators up or force them to pay for the medical treatment, but not Daggett. He's satisfied with the men handing over several of their horses to the woman's boss to make up for the cost of revenue. Dagget's intolerance, unfair judgment, and using his badge as a means to his actions are what make the corrupt sheriff a rare and exceptional Western villain.

5 Frank - Henry Fonda

"Once Upon a Time in the West" (1968)

Known for his heroic, wholesome roles, Henry Fonda goes against type in Once Upon a Time in the West as the sadistic hired gun, Frank, who is sent to run a landowner off his property but, instead, resorts to more deadly measures. Frank isn't the type of villain who discriminates against his victims and goes as far as not only killing an innocent father but his three children as well, without hesitation. Like most criminals, Frank has nothing to lose, leaving him without any potential weaknesses or vulnerability for his challengers to try and provoke, making him a very dangerous Western villain.

As Frank faces off with the mysterious Harmonica, played by Charles Bronson, audiences learn just how cruel Frank can be when they learn about Harmonica's vendetta against the gunslinger. It's not enough for Frank to simply kill, he wants his victims to suffer as well as those who are lucky enough to escape him with their lives. Frank's lack of fear, remorse, and cruelty are essentially what deems him memorable and one of the best Western villains of all time.

4 Anton Chigurh - Javier Bardem

"No Country for Old Men" (2007)

Javier Bardem redefines the Western villain in the Coen Brothers' Oscar-winning film, No Country for Old Men, as the psychopathic killer, Anton Chigurh. Chigurh hunts down a hefty sum of drug cartel money which has fallen into the possession of Llewlyn Moss, played by John Brolin, resulting in an intense game of cat and mouse. His ominous, enigmatic appearance and unique choice of weapon are just a few things that make Chigurh one of the best (and most terrifying) Western villains.

When audiences first meet Chigurh, he's reserved, and quiet, but below the surface, he's like a hunter stalking his prey and, even without a weapon, he strikes at the precise moment, brutally strangling his victim. If Chigurh was in a high-stakes poker game, he would have the best poker face at the table with his stone-cold expressionless mug that manages to send chills down the spine. Whether it's not being able to get read off of him or his unwavering ability to kill even the innocent souls who tragically cross his path, Chigurh is without a doubt an all-time great Western villain.

3 Liberty Valance - Lee Marvin

"The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)

Lee Marvin gives a performance of a lifetime as the bullying sharpshooter, Liberty Valance, who antagonizes and intimidates the poor residents of the small town of Shinbone. Valance casts the people of Shinbone in his own comedic drama as he threatens and tries to get the best of them, much like a schoolyard bully. With his posse of outlaws, Valance enjoys strolling into town, examining who would make a worthy victim to ridicule and mock for his own simple amusement.

While Valance expresses a sense of immaturity in his actions, he does know how to handle a gun like a pro and his skill is what earned him such fearful notoriety. Much like Johnny Ringo, only one man can make Valance shake in his boots, Tom Doniphon, played by John Wayne, but even then, he isn't rattled and simply slithers away until the coast is clear of Doniphon. Valance might be full of hot air, but his deadly reputation and ability to silence a room full of people without saying a word are a few of the many qualities that earn him a spot as one of the best Western villains.

2 Calvin Candie - Leonardo DiCaprio

"Django Unchained" (2012)

For some, it might be hard to imagine Leonardo DiCaprio as a villain, but in Quentin Tarantino's neo-Western, Django Unchained, he makes a convincing (and horrifying) villain as the wealthy sociopath, Calvin Candie. From finding enjoyment in watching men wrestle to the death to unleashing a pack of wild dogs on another, Candie is as sadistic and rotten as they come. Not only does he find his pleasures at the expense of bloodshed, but his immense wealth, power, and success make him essentially untouchable.

Candie owns the massive plantation he ironically calls, Candyland, and behind the massive mansion and elegant decor lies a house full of horrors at his full disposal. While Candie's actions are brutal and intense, his charm and charisma add to his terror, making him an unpredictable master of deceit. His extreme lack of value in human life, unorthodox humor, and barbaric sense of entitlement are what qualify Candie as one of the best Western villains to appear on the silver screen.

1 Angel Eyes - Lee Van Cleef

"The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" (1966)

Lee Van Cleef stars in Sergio Leone's spaghetti Western, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, as the infamous mercenary Angel Eyes who is in a race against an outlaw, Tuco (Eli Wallach), and somewhat partner, Man With No Name A.K.A. Blondie (Clint Eastwood), to find a golden fortune buried by Confederate soldiers. With his piercing eyes, sneering smirk, and callous charm, Angel Eyes provokes fear with just his unannounced presence and is not someone anyone should ever turn their back on.

Propelled by his own well-being and financial gain, Angel Eyes finds no value in loyalty or honor and even leaves his own posse behind for slaughter when they're ambushed. When it comes to his employer, he even has no hesitation to double-cross him and kills him in order to keep all the gold for himself. Angel Eyes is sinfully rotten to his core and, considering his lack of empathy, murderous track record, and no sign of a conscience, it's easy to see why he is the best Western villain in cinema history.

