Since the silent film era, Westerns have been a timeless film genre pioneered by some of the greatest filmmakers of all time, such as John Ford, Howard Hawks, and Raoul Walsh. While there have been an endless number of popular Western classics through the years, the 1940s is one decade that produced some of the finest Westerns, including Red River, The Ox-Bow Incident, and She Wore a Yellow Ribbon.

With big names like John Wayne, Henry Fonda, and Joel McCrea, the 1940s featured an array of stars set in the lawless Wild West in films including, Fort Apache and Duel in the Sun, and is considered by many to be one of the greatest times for the Western genre. From hit titles such as 3 Godfathers, The Treasure of Sierra Madre, and My Darling Clementine, these are the ten best Western films from the 1940s, ranked.

10 'Angel and the Badman' (1947)

Directed by James Edward Grant

Angel and the Badman is a romantic Western starring John Wayne as an outlaw on the run, Quirt Evans, who, after his horse is injured, is taken in by a Quaker family and starts to fall for their daughter, Penelope (Gail Russell). Things take an interesting turn when Evans' torrid past begins to catch up with him, putting the family and his newfound love in danger and eventually forcing him to choose between facing the music or his future with Penelope.

Compared to Wayne's other Westerns, Angel and the Badman has a softer touch and showcases Wayne's talent as a romantic leading man who can still saddle up for an intense shootout. Angel and the Badman is also the first film Wayne starred in and produced, making it a monumental movie in the Duke's career. While Wayne abandons his traditional rough and bold character in Angel and the Badman, his portrayal of Evans is considered to be a notch above the rest of his previous roles.

9 'Colorado Territory' (1949)

Directed by Raoul Walsh