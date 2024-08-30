While it’s hard to objectively say which decade the Western genre thrived the most during, there’s a more than solid argument to be made that it was the 1960s. Societal attitudes were changing, restrictions on content were loosening, audiences seemed keen to watch somewhat more challenging or subversive films, and the Spaghetti Western subgenre was also born, with these films – made by Italian directors and outside the U.S., for the most part – rivaling those made in America.

The 1960s saw the release of some Westerns that felt like holdovers from the 1950s, but even those had additional layers to them, often by being slightly more critical or self-reflective. And then the Westerns that aimed to break boundaries – particularly near the end of the 1960s – were great in ways that older Westerns hadn't been. There’s a mix of both below, with all the following titles representing the genre, during the 1960s, at its absolute best.

10 'Django' (1966)

Director: Sergio Corbucci

Django is an undeniable cult classic, or could potentially be seen as one a little bigger than just “cult” in nature, owing to Quentin Tarantino referencing the title in his 2012 film Django Unchained. But to focus on the first Django, this one’s a spaghetti Western about a gunslinger stumbling his way into a violent conflict, which, broadly speaking, is being fought between Confederate soldiers and some Mexican revolutionaries.

It likely packed a punch for its time, though subsequent Westerns have certainly upped it violence-wise; generally speaking, what was shocking in 1966 feels a little tame by today’s standards. Still, when watched today, Django holds up, Franco Nero is great in the title role, and it’s also one of Sergio Corbucci’s greatest Westerns (though not his very best from the 1960s, as a soon-to-be-mentioned film will make clear).

9 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

Director: John Sturges

In a potentially bittersweet way, The Magnificent Seven feels like one of the last truly great old-fashioned Westerns, separating its heroes from its villains quite neatly and being about heroism, sacrifice, and action. It takes the premise of Seven Samurai and condenses it so that the pace is a little snappier, with Seven Samurai being about 3.5 hours long and The Magnificent Seven being a much leaner 127 minutes.

It is, of course, about seven gunfighters being hired to defend a village from bandit attacks, with the story covering the hiring/building of a team, preparations for conflict, and then a climactic battle; a neat three-act story. Those who've seen Seven Samurai might get déjà vu, but The Magnificent Seven also excels in some areas that the 1954 film didn’t so much. The Magnificent Seven’s score is certainly more memorable, thanks to Elmer Bernstein, and it develops its lead antagonist a good deal more (here, he’s played by a scene-stealing Eli Wallach).

8 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

Director: John Ford

John Ford made a good many Westerns with his frequent collaborator, John Wayne, the duo arguably reaching their creative peak in the 1950s, with The Searchers. Though this wasn’t the last great Western the two legends of the genre worked on, seeing as a few years later, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance was released, with Wayne starring alongside James Stewart.

This gets quite dark for an American-made Western, not being as graphic as the spaghetti Westerns that would become popular later in the decade, but certainly looking at things in a more critical and deconstructive way. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is one of the most morally complex and thought-provoking Westerns that either Ford or Wayne ever worked on, and though it’s slow and downbeat at times, it does make for a compelling drama set in a surprisingly complex Old West.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Release Date April 22, 1962 Director John Ford Cast James Stewart , John Wayne , Vera Miles , Lee Marvin , Edmond O'Brien , Andy Devine , Ken Murray , John Carradine Runtime 123 Minutes

7 'Lonely Are the Brave' (1962)

Director: David Miller

At its core, Lonely Are the Brave is about a man out of time; someone who’s still trying to be a cowboy, even though society has marched on past Old West times by a good many decades. Kirk Douglas plays this cowboy figure, and the conflict of the film largely comes about because he doesn’t fit in and refuses to conform, even though he’s living through the second half of the 20th century.

It’s a fairly underrated Western overall, though this could also be because it’s not much of a Western in the traditional sense. Its unconventionality and (then) modern-day setting ultimately help it stand out, with the cast of Lonely Are the Brave also being particularly strong, as Douglas, Gena Rowlands, and Walter Matthau all deliver great performances.

Lonely Are the Brave Release Date May 25, 1962 Director David Miller Cast Kirk Douglas , Gena Rowlands , Walter Matthau , Carroll O'Connor Runtime 107 minutes

6 'For a Few Dollars More' (1965)

Director: Sergio Leone

In 1964, Sergio Leone directed A Fistful of Dollars, which was a solid spaghetti Western that was later eclipsed by two sequels, all three comprising a loose Dollars Trilogy. The second film, For a Few Dollars More, was a considerable improvement upon A Fistful of Dollars, bringing back Clint Eastwood but adding Lee Van Cleef to the mix, the latter arguably stealing much of the movie.

Eastwood’s character is after a bounty for the money, but Van Cleef’s character is after the same target for far more personal reasons, leading to the duo forming an unlikely partnership. For a Few Dollars More unfolds steadily and builds to an amazing climax, all the while having enough action, humor, and dark/surprising moments to deliver consistently, and satisfy as one of the best spaghetti Westerns ever made.

For a Few Dollars More Release Date May 10, 1965 Director Sergio Leone Cast Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Gian Maria Volonte , Mara Krupp , Luigi Pistilli , Klaus Kinski Runtime 132 Main Genre Western

5 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Director: George Roy Hill

An endlessly quotable and breezy ride of a film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is inspired by two people who did actually exist, though there remains a legend of sorts around them. Fittingly, those two titular characters are played by two of the biggest and most legendary actors of their time: Paul Newman and Robert Redford, the pair having an undeniably great dynamic.

In Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, those two characters have to go on the run after making too many enemies through their outlaw ways, with a steadily increasing number of people out to get them, even as they flee the U.S. and make it as far as Bolivia. It’s an exciting film, an effortlessly entertaining one, and a Western that truly doesn’t feel like it’s aged in any way, even though it was released more than half a century ago.

4 'The Great Silence' (1968)

Director: Sergio Corbucci

For as great as Django was, Sergio Corbucci made something even better when he directed The Great Silence, a film that’s almost certainly the best spaghetti Western not directed by Sergio Leone. The Great Silence is a cold, brutal, and unforgiving film, with its plot following a heavily outnumbered gunslinger trying to protect the downtrodden in a small town from vicious bounty hunters.

The legendary Klaus Kinski plays the leader of these bounty hunters, and gives one of the most terrifying performances not just of his career, but of anyone’s career. Jean-Louis Trintignant is also excellent as the doomed protagonist, and Ennio Morricone’s mournful score pairs extremely well with The Great Silence’s wintry setting and nihilistic story; one that starts solemn and just falls further into despair as things trudge on.

The Great Silence Director Sergio Corbucci Cast Jean-Louis Trintignant , Klaus Kinski , Frank Wolff , Luigi Pistilli , Mario Brega , Carlo D'Angelo , Marisa Merlini , Maria Mizar Runtime 105 Minutes

3 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Director: Sam Peckinpah

Though it’s not quite as bleak as The Great Silence, The Wild Bunch still packs a punch and feels pretty sorrowful overall, like it could well be a farewell to the Western genre as a whole. It takes place as the Old West is coming to a close, and appropriately follows some older outlaws whose better days are more or less behind them, prompting the desire for the bunch of them to pull off one last big score.

That plan changes at a point, in The Wild Bunch, where the motive eventually seems to become “let’s go out with a bang”… unless it was that way from the start, and the characters just hadn't realized it yet. Anyway, the film fittingly came out at the very end of the 1960s and was one of the decade’s final masterpieces, both within the Western genre and more generally speaking.

2 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

Director: Sergio Leone