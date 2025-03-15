While not nearly as commonplace as it once was, the Western is still widely acclaimed as one of the most pivotal and important genres in film history. It laid the groundwork and cemented a legacy that is still felt in modern-day blockbusters. Even in genres outside of Westerns themselves, the resounding impact and timeless nature of the genre is felt in all corners of filmmaking, being a massive stepping stone and evolution of the medium as a whole.

Even with the genre itself not being held in nearly the same high regard and prominence as in the past, a high number of exceptional Western films are being made in the modern era that compound and pay tribute to the genre's status. Whether it be classic filmmakers made famous for their work in the Western genre returning to get in touch with their roots or experimental up-and-coming filmmakers adding a modern flair to an all-time classic style. The Western movie will never truly die off, as these films prove that there is still blood and passion to be found in the wild, wild west.

10 'Butcher's Crossing' (2022)

Directed by Gabe Polsky

One of the more underrated films from Nicolas Cage's vast filmography, Butcher's Crossing is a Western thriller that plays out like a chaotic and perverse look into the madness of obsession and desensitization. The film sees young Harvard dropout Will Andrews (Fred Hechinger) seeking to find fulfillment in his life by traveling out West, accompanying a team of buffalo hunters led by the mysterious Miller (Cage). Their travels take them on a vicious and painful journey across the countryside that threatens not only their lives but their sanity.

One of the more painful elements of life in the 19th century that is often overlooked and overshadowed in glorified Western films is the harsh living conditions and painful, unrelenting forces of nature itself. Butcher's Crossing delves deep not only into the pain that nature inflicts upon people both mentally and physically but also how nature in itself has an uncanny ability to make humanity turn on one another. The film is largely elevated by Cage's centralizing performance, fully committing to the anguish and obsessive nature of his character.