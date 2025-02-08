The Western will never reach the heights it did during its Golden Age. That period saw an unprecedented number of oaters produced at a rapid-fire rate. It was supported by a studio system and audience demand that simply could not be replicated in the modern age of Hollywood at a time when the mythical figure of the cowboy still had a crucial part of Americana. That shouldn't give any modern Western fan reason to despair, however.

The genre may have slowed its output in terms of quantity, but the quality has not waned, as evidenced by the many successful Westerns released since the clocks hit midnight in the millennium. The last two and a half decades have seen Westerns from some of cinema's most accomplished auteurs and exciting voices. This list will rank the greatest Westerns of the 21st century, considering their quality, their contribution to the overall genre, and their overall legacy.

10 'The Sisters Brothers' (2018)

Directed by Jacques Audiard

The wealth of Westerns to have come out in the new millennium is such that there are inevitably some unsung favorites. There's Appaloosa, Slow West, and Meek's Cutoff, to name but a few. Add to that the underrated The Sisters Brothers, an idiosyncratic Western with a stellar cast.

Directed by recent Oscar-nominee Jacques Audiard, the film adapts Patrick DeWitt's novel into a darkly funny tale of the West. It follows the titular brothers, hired killers played by Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, as they attempt to track down a man with a special formula for finding gold. The performances by Phoenix and Reilly, as well as Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed, are what drive the film, and they mine a lot of the Western genre tropes to find unexpected humor and heart.

9 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Much of Quentin Tarantino's career has been influenced by the Western genre, with Spaghetti Westerns in particular playing a large part in his film inspirations. However, it wasn't until Django Unchained that he tackled the genre head-on. As always, Tarantino mixed other genres into his bold Western about a slave-turned-bounty hunter looking to save his wife from a vicious slave owner.

The screenplay is among the best of the Western genre, and Tarantino's eye for casting once again earns him a star-studded cast turning in some of the best work of their careers. Jamie Foxx is solid in the lead and gets the largest arc to play, while Christoph Waltz turns in another Oscar-winning performance. Leonardo DiCaprio makes for a per