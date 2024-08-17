The Big Picture When it comes to Western films, there are defining masterpieces like 'The Searchers' and disastrous flops like 'The Ridiculous 6.'

Some Western films, like 'McCabe & Mrs. Miller,' are held back by minor flaws despite great critical and commercial recognition.

'City Slickers,' '3:10 to Yuma,' and 'The Shootist' are examples of Western movies that are almost perfect but have some shortcomings.

From the earliest examples of the genre that made it such an icon of American cinema to the gloriously gritty films that came out of Europe in the '60s and '70s and even the insightful and revisionist spins of the modern-day, Westerns are rife with defining masterpieces that are the embodiment of genre perfection, like The Searchers. Likewise, there have been plenty of disastrous flops that have been well covered as well, like The Ridiculous 6.

But what of the movies that were darn good, and only a tiny flaw kept them from being heralded as perfect movies? Be they star-studded ensembles or pivotal points in the careers of great directors, many of these films have achieved great critical and commercial recognition. Alas, as outstanding as they are, they are held back by an often minor issue that prevents them from being held in the same regard as some of the other Western classics audiences most cherish.

10 'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' (1971)

Directed by Robert Altman

A trailblazing film in the context of America’s exploration of Western stories in film, McCabe & Mrs. Miller is one of the earliest revisionist Westerns and one of the best films directed by Robert Altman. John McCabe (Warren Beaty) arrives in a mining town where he delights the residents with his charisma as he opens a brothel. Mrs. Miller (Julie Christie) sees through his showmanship and bargains to handle the business side of his operation for a share of the profits. Their early success catches the attention of a powerful company that takes issue with their presence in the town.

In a fashion that was divisive upon release, the film has a way of wafting through its story rather than driving through action sequences and heightened drama with the urgency of many other Westerns. Revolutionary, ambitiously weighted, and divinely performed, McCabe & Mrs. Miller is a sensational Western that is only let down by a few whimsical lulls in an otherwise intriguing tale.

9 'City Slickers' (1991)

Directed by Ron Underwood

Part of the allure of Western cinema is the escape and adventure that it presents to so many. Few movies have embraced this wonder quite like City Slickers. Set in a relatively modern setting, it follows Mitch Robbins (Billy Crystal), an ordinary advertising man from New York whose complacency in his average life has led to a depression. Encouraged by his wife, he and his two friends head to New Mexico to participate in a supervised cattle drive across the southwestern US.

Silly and playful yet pointed when it needs to be, City Slickers is a brilliant Western comedy movie that also thrives as an excellent showpiece of the wondrous grandiosity of both genres. It has a lot to juggle, from the slapstick comedy and character-focused gags to the emotional development that transpires in the drive, and it does so impressively throughout. While a few plot points miss the mark, City Slickers remains a rousing Western comedy with a big heart to boot.

8 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

Directed by James Mangold

While 2010’s True Grit may take much of the glory as far as modern Western remakes go, James Mangold’s efforts with 3:10 to Yuma are no less impressive. It follows the owner of a dwindling drought-stricken ranch who agrees to help escort a captured outlaw awaiting trial to a train station. On the journey, the rancher and the gunslinger form a begrudging respect for one another as the posse is targeted by sadistic members of the outlaw’s gang.

With great performances from Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, the film always has a grounded strength that, for much of the viewing experience, surpasses the 1957 original. However, the ending proves to be an underwhelming disappointment in contrast to the triumph presented in Delmer Daves’ picture. The result is an inspired Western drama that explores heroism and honor in interesting ways, only to taper off in the climax. Still, 3:10 to Yuma was acclaimed by critics and audiences and remains a worthy revisionist Western that comes close to perfection.

7 'The Shootist' (1976)

Directed by Don Siegel

From pioneering Western adventures like Stagecoach to rousing pictures like Rio Bravo and even contemplative revisionist masterpieces like The Searchers, John Wayne’s career is emblematic of Hollywood’s triumphs in Western film-making. It makes it all the more ironic that Wayne's final film, The Shootist, is an often-overlooked spectacle of rewarding genre fare. It follows a terminally ill gunfighter who is constantly badgered by people wanting to profit off his name. Forming a bond with his widowed landlady and her impressionable son, the ailing gunslinger devises a plan to finish things off with as little pain and as much dignity as possible.

As a Western in its own right, The Shootist is satisfying yet unoriginal. However, it does find a poignant perfection in Wayne’s farewell performance and that of several of the supporting acts, many of whom were handpicked by Wayne as personal friends and past co-stars. Sublimely sentimental even if formulaic, The Shootist is a rousing triumph of the American Western that every fan of the genre ought to see at least once.

6 'The Great Silence' (1968)

Directed by Sergio Corbucci

For absolute clarity, The Great Silence is a perfect movie. It’s challenging, poignant, and complex while offering a unique aesthetic as it uproots the sun-swept desert for an equally unforgiving wintery landscape. However, with its decisively coarse story, brutal characters, and subversive and shockingly violent climax, it is easy to see why many Western fans, particularly those who love America’s classic Westerns, find The Great Silence to be a flawed movie.

It follows a mute and vengeful gunslinger who agrees to defend a young widow and a gang of outlaws from a vicious mob of bounty hunters. Sergio Corbucci’s vision of the Old West was always stark and violent, with The Great Silence his defining masterpiece as far as that tone goes. Depending on the audience, it is either a pointed masterpiece and one of the all-time saddest Westerns or a bold yet misguided film that abandons the triumph and bravado that defines the genre’s excellence.

5 'The Mercenary' (1968)

Directed by Sergio Corbucci

Another film by Sergio Corbucci, The Mercenary sees the director put aside his dramatic heft and, instead, embrace a more comedic tone that runs as a buddy-adventure amid the Mexican Revolution. Franco Nero stars as a greedy Polish mercenary who spies an opportunity to thrive when he encounters a peasant girl and a lowly miner-turned-revolutionary and helps them ignite their political movement. On their journey, they face off against the Mexican army and a vengeful gunslinger.

A fun-fueled adventure of reckless comedy, bombastic action, and a twisty and enthralling story, The Mercenary is a sublime example of how much sheer enjoyment the Western setting can offer. However, its utter perfection must be challenged, considering Corbucci released Compañeros just two years later, also starring Franco Nero, which excels as the perfect marriage of Western tropes and buddy-comedy.

4 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Directed by Andrew Dominik