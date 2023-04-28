It's easy to get drawn into a good Western. Shootouts at high noon, dust dramatically flying about as heroes ride in on their horses, drama arising among outlaws, cowboys taking risks, and more are just some of the trademarks of the genre that audiences love.

Most Westerns are just fantasies, with perhaps a nugget of truth to what life could be like in the West. But some Western movies are not fantasies at all and, in fact, based on true stories. From historical events like The Alamo to real people like Hugh Glass, these films all tell real stories from the West.

10 Hatfields and McCoys (2012)

Originally a TV movie in 1975, and then later a miniseries in 2012 from the History Channel starring Bill Paxton and Kevin Costner, the Hatfields and McCoys tells the story of the ultimate family feud. This was a feud that was a catalyst for crime, vengeance, passion, violence, and more.

The Hatfields and McCoys is based on the real story of these two families, whose feud became legendary back in the 1880s and 90s. The battle between the families garnered public attention at the time and was reported in newspapers all over the country. While the actual source of the start of the feud isn't entirely clear, the way it spiraled and led to numerous deaths left a lasting impression on the nation.

9 Tombstone (1993)

Tombstone follows the story of lawman Wyatt Earp, played by Kurt Russell, who wants to enjoy some peace and quiet with his family. But when outlaws start making trouble in Tombstone, Arizona, Earp puts together a posse of his brothers and best friend to end it once and for all, which culminates in an iconic gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

Not only was Wyatt Earp a real person, but the famous shootout at the O.K. Corral in 1881 really happened as well. While the film may have dramatized some parts of the story and bent parts of the truth, there was an effort made to make it feel authentic to the real events, which, thanks to reports from the time, was possible to do.

8 Butch Cassidy and the Sun Dance Kid (1969)

Butch Cassidy and the Sun Dance Kid, starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, is considered one of the best classic bromances in film. The story centers around these two outlaws, who have made their name robbing numerous banks and trains. But after a train robbery goes bad, the pair find themselves on the run to Bolivia.

Yes, these outlaws were real people, originally named Robert Parker and Harry Longbaugh before taking on the nicknames of Butch Cassidy and Sun Dance Kid. They became famous robbers, running the Hole in the Wall Gang, before fleeing to South America, where researchers continued to investigate the story of their deaths in a shootout in Bolivia 100 years later.

7 The Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert Ford starred Brad Pitt as Jesse James and Casey Affleck as Robert Ford. Robert Ford starts as a big admirer of Jesse James and seeks him out to join the James Gang. Throughout the film, audiences are shown the relationship between the two outlaws, ultimately culminating in a dramatic assassination.

Jesse James has gone down in history as a legendary outlaw, who the press at the time had sensationalized, but in reality, was a disturbed killer. Robert Ford really was a member of the gang who disliked James and decided to kill him for reward money. On April 3, 1882, Ford shot James in the back, and his tombstone later read that he was "shot by a traitor and a coward."

6 The Last Manhunt (2022)

The Last Manhunt is a dramatic tale of star-crossed lovers in the Wild West. The story follows Willie Boy, a young Paiute man, who finds himself in trouble after shooting his girlfriend's (Carlotta) father, who had forbidden the relationship. The couple goes on the run, and a posse of both white and Native law enforcement are gathered to chase them down.

The movie was inspired by the real event, and unlike previous tellings, tried to tell it from a Native perspective with their recollections. In 1909, after the accidental killing of the tribal chief, Willie Boy and Carlotta tried to hide out in the Mojave Desert for 26 days. It is believed to have been the last major manhunt done by a large posse, hence the title of the film.

5 Heaven's Gate (1980)

Heaven's Gate is a movie that has had a lot of ups and downs with audiences and became notorious for its production issues. Starring Jeff Bridges, Kris Kristofferson, and Christopher Walken, the movie followed the story of a class war in Wyoming between the local wealthy cattle ranchers and impoverished European immigrants.

While the film took a lot of liberties with the story, it was based on real events. The Johnson County War took place between 1889 and 1893 and was a conflict waged between cattle barons and settlers in the area. It became one of the most widely known range wars on the American frontier and brought forth discussions on things like the idealization of the West and class warfare.

4 The Alamo (1960)

Directed by and starring John Wayne as Davey Crockett, The Alamo is considered a classic movie. It has all the trademarks of a John Wayne film, with American heroes standing their ground in a dramatic battle against the Mexican army, all fighting for what they believe in (even if it did take liberties with historical accuracy).

The Battle of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, is a real event that has been carved into the ethos of American and Texas history. However, in recent years, a discussion has risen on how this battle is presented and taught in American history, and learning that there are many historical inaccuracies to be found.

3 Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns is a retelling of the legendary Billy the Kid, played by Emilio Estevez, and also starred Kiefer Sutherland and Charlie Sheen. Taking place in New Mexico in 1877, a group of young gunmen called "The Regulators" come together to avenge the murder of their benefactor. But things get out of hand when both the law and the outlaws see them as enemies.

Billy the Kid was a real person and one of the most notorious gunslingers of the Old West, who became something of a legend. The film stretched some historical facts and depictions of Billy's life, but overall many critics at the time called it one of the more accurate tellings of Billy the Kid. However, any accuracy was more or less undone by the movie's sequel.

2 The Newton Boys (1998)

The Newton Boys is a quintessential Western crime drama starring Matthew McConaughey and Ethan Hawke. The film follows the story of brothers who make up the Newton Gang, a gang of successful bank and train robbers, and their journey through various heists and life.

The Newton Gang was a real family of robbers from Texas in the early 20th century. They were notorious not just for their success but also for their lack of violence that other Western criminals used. Ultimately their crimes caught up with them, and one by one, they all had to serve prison sentences before ultimately returning to quiet lives in Texas.

1 The Revenant (2015)

The film that finally won Leonardo DiCaprio his Oscar, The Revenant, follows the story of frontiersman Hugh Glass. Glass is severely injured during a bear attack and subsequently abandoned by his hunting crew, leading him to have to use every bit of skills he possesses to survive the wilderness and get his revenge.

Hugh Glass was actually a real person who became legendary when he survived a bear attack and traveled solo to safety. Because of his status as a legend, sorting all the details of fact from fiction can be a bit difficult, including what happened when he finally found his former hunting compatriots again. Nevertheless, it makes for a great story.

