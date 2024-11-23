Since the Silent Era, Westerns have been a timeless film genre that, even today, is a favorite among many film fanatics. With classics such as The Searchers and The Magnificent Seven to more modern titles like Tombstone and Unforgiven, Westerns have become the cornerstone of American cinema and a staple in cinema history. While some might not be fans of the Wild West, there are still moviegoers who might be interested in the genre but might not know exactly where to start.

Luckily, we have compiled a list of vital Western films, including The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, 3:10 to Yuma, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, that are perfect for any newcomer to the Western genre who may need a bit of guidance before heading into the Wild West. For those who are looking for some essential starter titles, it's time to saddle up and check out the ten best Western movies for beginners!

10 'The Gunfighter' (1950)

Directed by Henry King

Gregory Peck stars in The Gunfighter as an infamous gunslinger, Jimmy Ringo, who has a reputation for being the fastest gun in the West. Due to Ringo's notoriety, he is constantly challenged by fellow gunmen who want to retain his title, but as each one fails miserably, Ringo grows tired of sending men to their early graves and tries to leave his sharpshooting days behind him.

Peck's character is loosely based on the real-life Western legend, Johnny Ringo, who was known to have one of the quickest hands in the Old West. The Gunfighter depicts the raw, unforgiving atmosphere of the Wild West while still framing Peck's character in a sentimental light as he tries to redeem himself for his bloody past and rebuild his life with his wife and son, making it a solid classic Western for those who aren't ready to dive into the deep end of the genre just yet.

9 'The Outlaw Josey Wales' (1976)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

The Outlaw Josey Wales is an essential modern Western directed and starring Clint Eastwood as a Missouri farmer, Wales, who, after the brutal murder of his wife and child by Union soldiers, joins the Confederate Army to avenge his family. When the Civil War comes to an end, Wales refuses to surrender, leading to him becoming a wanted man with a heavy bounty on his head.

Eastwood's performance in The Outlaw Josey Wales is considered to be one of the star's most iconic and is a bittersweet portrait of a man who, while searching for vengeance, finds a second chance along the way. The Outlaw Josey Wales earned overall praise and is seemingly credited as not only one of Eastwood's finest performances but also a flawless directorial contribution to cinema.

8 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

Directed by James Mangold

3:10 to Yuma is a thrilling modern Western remake starring Russell Crowe as a ruthless outlaw, Ben Wade, who, after going on a rampage on the Southern railway, is finally apprehended by lawmen. When Wade needs to be taken to Yuma where he is to go on trial for his crimes, a local rancher, Dan Evans (Christian Bale), volunteers to escort him to the train.

3:10 to Yuma is a remake of the 1957 film by the same name starring Glenn Ford and Van Heflin and, without question, one of the best Western remakes to date. While we highly suggest every beginner watch both films, the 2007 one is an excellent starting point for those who are weary of starting with the earlier titles. 3:10 to Yuma is one Western film that's guaranteed to entice audiences with its intense action, intricate plot, and outstanding performances by both Bale and Crowe.

7 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

Directed by John Sturges

The Magnificent Seven is an epic Western with an ensemble cast including Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, and Eli Wallach, and a must-see classic Western for any newcomer to the genre. The film unfolds in a small village that has been overrun by a group of bandits led by a ruthless outlaw, Calvera (Wallach). In an effort to take back their town, the villagers hire a group of skilled gunmen who not only agree to help them but also find their own sense of purpose and redemption in the process.

John Sturges' The Magnificent Seven has the perfect blend of action, drama, and comedy, peppered with an array of brilliant performances by a star-studded cast. The main appeal of this Western classic is its amount of heart and emotional details of each individual character and their backstories, which effectively intertwine into the central plot without feeling forced or unnatural. The Magnificent Seven is hailed as one of the best Westerns of all time and should be at the top of any newcomers' list when it comes to crucial Western films.

6 'Tombstone' (1993)

Directed by George P. Cosmatos and Kevin Jarre

Kurt Russell stars in the cult classic Western, Tombstone, as a gunslinger, Wyatt Earp who, along with his brothers, (Bill Paxton, Sam Elliott) move to Tombstone, Arizona to settle down and start their own business. Unfortunately, trouble soon comes knocking at their doorstep and, with the help of Wyatt's friend and famous sharpshooter, Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), they pick up their spurs for the last time to rid Tombstone of Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn) and his gang of outlaws.

Tombstone is loosely based on real-life events in Southeast Arizona during the 1880s, including the Gunfight at O.K. Corral and Earp Vendetta Ride. Even though the entire cast delivers astounding performances, Kilmer's performance as the charismatic Holliday reigns supreme and has been credited as one of the actor's best roles of all time. Tombstone is a key modern Western that checks every requirement of what makes a captivating and memorable Western and is one that'll make any beginner a bona fide Western fan by the end credits.

5 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Once Upon a Time in the West is a definitive spaghetti Western classic starring Henry Fonda in an against-type role as the merciless gunman, Frank, who is hired by a railroad baron to intimidate a man, Brett McBain (Frank Wolff), in Flagstone, who owns the only piece of land in town with water. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger dubbed Harmonica (Charles Bronson) arrives in town with a lifelong score to settle with Frank.

Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in the West is one of the best epic Western films and features Fonda in one of his few villainous roles, which is simply a sight to behold. While the overall performances are sublime, Once Upon in the West is a beautiful testament to Leone's artistic direction and masterful storytelling of the spaghetti Western, cementing it as one of the greatest entries in the history of the film genre.