There’s always been value in old-fashioned Western movies and their well-worn tropes. It can be fun to see a clear good guy go up against a clear bad guy, likely rescuing the girl in the process before everyone who deserves a ride into the sunset gets to do just that. But by no means do all Westerns follow such conventions, and there’s an argument to be made that things would get boring if every movie played by such rules.

Enter the following Westerns, which are all quite bleak in one way or another (some more than others, too). Whether it’s because they showcase hardships in an unflinching way or build towards a tragic ending (or even both), the following movies are all great, but a little more emotionally taxing than your average Western. As accurately as possible, they're ranked according to how bleak they are, starting with the potentially bittersweet and ending with the total downers.

10 'The Cowboys' (1972)

Director: Mark Rydell

The Cowboys is one of many great John Wayne Westerns, but it stands out as feeling a good deal grittier and darker than most he’d appeared in earlier in his career. Watching Wayne’s Westerns over the decades proves more rewarding than one might expect, because the genre as a whole morphed and changed from the 1940s to the ‘70s, with that latter decade being one when more emotionally intense movies in general gained popularity, to some extent.

There are consequences within the story of The Cowboys that one might not necessarily expect, and a certain savagery to some of the violence, too, that’s out of step with most American Westerns made in earlier decades. There are hardships and tragedies throughout, though the ending is ultimately bittersweet, preventing The Cowboys from being totally miserable (ending with just a little hope or satisfaction can go a long way).

9 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Like John Wayne, Clint Eastwood’s legendary for his Westerns, initially starring in some and then branching out into directing them, too (with more success than Wayne ever had as a director). Unforgiven would have to be the best Western Eastwood ever directed, and it’s a rather timeless deconstruction of the genre that nevertheless satisfies emotionally and narratively.

It’s not so much a battle of good vs. evil as it is a battle of morally compromised vs. a more banal sort of evil, with Gene Hackman delivering a career-best performance as the corrupt sheriff who Eastwood’s flawed protagonist goes up against. Perhaps a little like The Cowboys, Unforgiven ends with some sense of accomplishment, insofar as the antagonist is defeated, but there was a good deal of misery along the way, alongside the feeling that things can only be fixed so much, and hardships will continue. It’s not fun or cinematic, perhaps, but it feels refreshingly real.

8 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

From its title alone, The Hateful Eight promises bitterness and a certain misanthropic attitude to be found from watching the film, and it sure does deliver. The instantly chilly setting also foreshadows how cold and brutal things will get, with the premise involving a bunch of shady and/or evil individuals getting confined within the one cabin during a blizzard. Before long, some find reasons to want certain other people there dead.

It's got a fantastic cast and can be quite entertaining, so long as you don’t mind all the cruel violence and general hatefulness (the title really doesn’t lie). Nothing truly ends very well for anyone involved, but the fact everyone in The Hateful Eight is some shade of morally gray does mitigate the misery a little. Most characters here “had it coming,” in one way or another.

7 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Director: Andrew Dominik

Andrew Dominik doesn’t make easy movies, in the sense that they're often brutal, bleak, and rather uncomfortable to watch; all intentionally, of course. This extends to his foray into the Western genre, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, which depicts a slow build-up to the inevitable titular act as well as also exploring the grim aftermath for Ford, and the shadow he continued to live in long after Jesse James was gone.

Balancing out the dark story and difficult thematic content, to some extent, are the technical qualities of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, because it happens to be as beautiful as it also is psychologically devastating. It’s a long and sometimes challenging film, but an ultimately rewarding one, and another fantastic deconstruction of Western movie tropes.

6 'The Revenant' (2015)

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

The Revenant gets off to a harrowing start, and slowly grows more and more savage as it goes along. It deals with brutality, revenge, and a desperate struggle for survival, all set in a cold and unforgiving landscape. It’s visceral stuff, and successful in making you feel all the difficult emotions and situations the lead character, Hugh Glass, goes through.

That The Revenant is partially based on a true story, and knowing Glass was a real person, all makes things even more intense to watch. It’s a movie that wants to make you feel like you’ve gone to hell and back, and has no problems with showing how revenge – though a powerful motivator – can ultimately feel empty once achieved. There’s no bringing back what’s truly gone, and life goes on until you die (and in a probably violent way, at that). That’s kind of the takeaway here, for better or worse.

5 'Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid' (1973)

Director: Sam Peckinpah

Though Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid implies early on that things aren’t going to end well, it still feels surprising when it gets as dark as it does. The two titular characters are put in conflict with each other here, as despite being friends earlier, the narrative ultimately follows Pat Garrett as he’s tasked with hunting down Billy the Kid, which ends badly for both of them, unsurprisingly (and for others, too).

Sam Peckinpah had made bleak Westerns before Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid, but there’s an extra sense of emotional brutality here, on account of the betrayal at the film’s center. Like some previously mentioned films, it is beautifully shot, well-made, and certainly emotionally engaging, too, but it’s unlikely to be the sort of Western movie that'll put anyone in a good mood once it’s over.

4 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Director: Sam Peckinpah

Speaking of Sam Peckinpah and his violent/downbeat Western movies, here’s The Wild Bunch, which is probably the most savage and overall best Western he ever directed. It follows a group of aging outlaws, all of whom seem keen to pull off one last big score, on the surface, but there’s also an underlying sense that these men know nothing else, and kind of want to go out of life guns blazing.

That they indeed do, in a famous climactic gunfight that’s one of the most spectacular ever staged, in the Western genre or otherwise. If the main characters in The Wild Bunch wanted it that way, it might make things feel a little less bleak, but it’s still shocking and nihilistic stuff on the surface… but it hits hard however you want to interpret it, delivering some catharsis even among all the somewhat senseless (and violent) loss of life.

3 'The New Land' (1972)

Director: Jan Troell

The New Land is the second part of a duology that began with The Emigrants. That first part wasn’t really a Western, as it revolved around the members of a Swedish family beginning their journey to America during the 19th century, facing hardships and struggles along the way. The (American) dream is that arriving in America will make it all worthwhile, but there are new problems to be found when adjusting to life there.

That adjustment – or lack thereof – is what The New Land is about, showing the brutalities of everyday life back then through the eyes of characters who are new to it all. It’s an iconic Swedish film, with it and The Emigrants both having career-best performances from lead stars Max von Sydow and Liv Ullmann, but the duology is inevitably an emotionally taxing and frequently disturbing one.

2 'Duck, You Sucker' (1971)

Director: Sergio Leone