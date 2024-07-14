The Western genre is as old as cinema itself, as early gunslinger films became popular at the very beginning of the 20th century within the silent era. Although the Western took off in earnest in 1939 thanks to the success of John Ford’s masterpiece Stagecoach, it hit its peak in the subsequent decades due to the star appeal of actors like Gary Cooper, Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Burt Lancaster, among others. There was a brief time when the Western genre could be consistently relied upon to be successful at the box office.

It’s not entirely clear why Western films don’t seem to be doing as well financially as they once were. While some blame can be placed on audiences for becoming obsessed with superhero films and other franchise properties, many viewers simply enjoy watching Westerns at home like Yellowstone or Godless. Here are ten popular Western movies that were box office bombs, according to Box Office Mojo.

10 ‘The Quick and the Dead’ (1995)

Worldwide gross: $18,636,537

Sam Raimi may be a filmmaker who is best known for his work in the Spider-Man and Evil Dead franchises, but his 1995 Western The Quick and the Dead was a subversive and darkly funny throwback to the classic era of Hollywood adventure movies. The Quick and the Dead featured an all-star cast of excellent actors, including Gene Hackman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sharon Stone, and Russell Crowe. However, with a worldwide gross of just over $18 million, The Quick and the Dead fell way short of expectations.

Audiences may not have been well adjusted to seeing a more lighthearted Western, as recent hits in the genre have been serious historical epics like Dances With Wolves and Unforgiven. That being said, The Quick and the Dead is still remembered as a cult classic, especially among fans of Rami’s strange passion projects.

9 ‘Dead Man’ (1995)

Worldwide gross: $1,085,079

The films of Jim Jarmusch may not necessarily be “blockbusters,” but they have certainly attracted a niche audience of cinephiles that appreciate his strange approach to characterization and dialogue. Although it's often heralded as one of his best films, Jarmusch’s Western dark comedy Dead Man was a box office bomb that managed to gross just over $1 million at the global box office. Apparently, the film was not successful in reaching a broad audience outside of arthouse circles.

Dead Man was also released before Johnny Depp became a massive star who could regularly turn out a crowd to see one of his upcoming projects. Depp mostly worked on smaller projects in the arthouse scene until the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise put him at the center of one of the biggest film sagas in the history of blockbuster cinema.

8 ‘The Assassnation of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford’ (2007)

Worldwide gross: $15,003,764

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford is often referred to as one of the best Westerns of the 21st century, as it offered a subversive take on the relationship between the infamous outlaw Jesse James (Brad Pitt) and his obsessive fan Robert Ford (Casey Affleck). Despite significant praise from critics and multiple Academy Award nominations, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford was a box office bomb that only grossed around $15 million at the global box office.

As with many of director Andrew Dominik’s films, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford may have been too cold and contemplative for viewers who were anticipating a more straightforward action thriller. The film is much more of a thoughtful critique of the horrors of toxic masculinity than it is a fast-paced crowd-pleaser that ends on an inspiring or uplifting note.

7 ‘3:10 to Yuma’ (2007)

Worldwide gross: $70,016,220

3:10 to Yuma faced tremendous expectations, as the original film of the same name is often heralded as one of the greatest Westerns of the classical era. While director James Mangold made a remake that was perhaps even better than the original, 3:10 to Yuma grossed a disappointing $70 million at the global box office.

Although reviews had been favorable and the film did receive nominations at the Academy Awards, 3:10 to Yuma’s R-Rating may have prevented younger viewers from connecting with the material. It also may have felt antiquated in a year like 2007, where subversive neo-Westerns like There Will Be Blood and No Country For Old Men proved to be very successful at the box office. It’s nonetheless a disappointing fate for what is one of Mangold’s better films and a rare remake that justifies its own existence.

6 ‘The Rover’ (2014)

Worldwide gross: $2,510,007

The Rover took the Western genre and blended it with post-apocalyptic science fiction to create one of the best Australian gunslinger thrillers since the original Mad Max trilogy. Although praise was leveled at both Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson for their transformative performances, The Rover only made around $2.5 million at the global box office and stayed in limited release for the majority of its run.

International arthouse Westerns tend to struggle at the box office, but The Rover may have been just too dark and disturbing for average viewers. It’s a deeply unsettling examination of trauma, loss, and betrayal that features a lot of graphic violence and may have struggled to connect with viewers who were seeking something more pleasurable and uplifting out of the Western genre. Pattinson has also struggled to get viewers interested in his films outside of the Twilight and The Batman franchises.

5 ‘Slow West’ (2015)

Worldwide gross: $1,295,574

Slow West was a hit film out of the Sundance Film Festival that drew praise for its clever recontextualization of classical fables and the hero narrative. Despite the overwhelmingly positive responses from film critics and arthouse cinephiles, Slow West managed to barely gross over $1 million at the global box office. Unfortunately, it may have put a stop to director John Maclean’s career, as he has yet to helm another film since.

Slow West was also released before A24 became the marketing machine that it has now become. Although the independent studio would subsequently produce major blockbuster hits like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Uncut Gems, Hereditary, Civil War, and The Whale, A24 didn’t have the same brand recognition that it does now, back when Slow West was first released in theaters. It’s certainly one of the most underrated and unique projects A24 has ever released.

4 ‘Bone Tomahawk’ (2015)

Worldwide gross: $382,579

Bone Tomahawk is a film that has seemed destined for cult status ever since it was first released. Easily one of the most violent and upsetting Westerns ever made, Bone Tomahawk features graphic sequences of torture, murder, and genocide, often flirting with elements of the horror genre. The film’s global box office total of under $1 million is reflective of the fact that it never really appealed to viewers outside of a very niche arthouse circuit.

While it was not necessarily a financial success, Bone Tomahawk was able to turn director S. Craig Zahler into an icon of the cult movie community. Zahler was later able to fund additional subversive genre films with the brutal prison movie Brawl in Cell Block 99 and the controversial buddy cop heist film Dragged Across Concrete, both of which cast Vince Vaughn against type as intimidating characters.

3 ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (2016)

Worldwide gross: $162,360,695

The Magnificent Seven was an all-time classic Western that inspired many sequels, ripoffs, and even a television spinoff series after it was released in 1960. However, Antonie Fuqua’s 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven failed to capture the popular culture zeitgeist that the original film had. Although a $162 million global box office sum isn’t as bad as it could have been, it was a rather disappointing total for what was intended to be one of the biggest hits of 2016.

The Magnificent Seven’s mediocre box office returns made it unlikely that the film would ever receive a sequel that would reunite the surviving characters for another story. Although the film’s ending clearly hints that the characters could return to go on another adventure, Fuqua and actor Denzel Washington decided to focus their efforts on making additional sequels within The Equalizer franchise.