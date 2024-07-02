There’s an idealized version of the Old West seen in some Western movies, particularly ones made a good number of decades ago. This isn’t necessarily fair, because most of the great Westerns aim to deconstruct or get a little more realistic about the morality – or lack thereof – of the times. But the stereotypical old-school Western? There are clear good guys, bad guys, young women to save, and a tendency for those good guys to kill all the bad fellas and ride off into the sunset with the newly saved women.

Darker and more thematically rich Westerns may still end in a somewhat positive way. Even in films like High Noon and The Searchers, despite there being some bitter moments, the goals the protagonists have in each are more or less achieved. As for the following Westerns, untouchable good prevailing over evil isn’t an option. Perhaps it never was, because some of these don’t really have clear-cut heroes and villains, yet still end badly for all involved.

The following contains spoilers for various classic Westerns

10 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Director: Sam Peckinpah

Image via Warner Bros.

Confidently opening with one brutal and explosive action sequence, all the while steadily building to another even more deadly one by the climax, The Wild Bunch is one of the boldest American Westerns ever made. It ended the 1960s in style, and could well have ended the Western genre as a whole, what with how dark and violent it was, as well as because of how it was all about aging outlaws going out with a bang.

The bang at the end of The Wild Bunch is deafening, and the gunfight that kills dozens – both background and main characters alike – is legendary. The only thing that stops The Wild Bunch from technically being the most depressing ending is that so many of the flawed yet compelling main characters have accepted death by the end. The way they confidently march toward a final showdown they know they won’t survive suggests they’ve accepted their fates, and there’s something kind of empowering about that, and some level of triumph to things ending in a blaze of gory glory.

The Wild Bunch Release Date June 19, 1969 Director Sam Peckinpah Cast William Holden , Ernest Borgnine , Robert Ryan , Edmond O'Brien Runtime 135 Minutes

9 'The Cowboys' (1972)

Director: Mark Rydell

Image via Warner Bros.

A tough and gritty Western is in a similar vein to The Wild Bunch, but perhaps not quite as relentless, The Cowboys is rather surprising as a John Wayne Western. As the actor got older, he did seem to branch out more in terms of the characters he played, and it resulted in some of his most interesting roles coming from his final decade spent as an actor (alongside The Cowboys, see also True Grit and The Shootist).

As far as endings go, The Cowboys is probably more bittersweet than outright depressing, but it deserves to be considered among the darker Western endings for the fact that it actually has John Wayne’s character die. It almost doesn’t feel right, seeing this mythical legend of the Old West play a mortal character, and it feels more shocking than any of the other times Wayne played a character who ultimately died (it happened rather infrequently). At least the young boys he trained were able to avenge him, stopping The Cowboys from feeling too depressing by the time the end credits roll.

The Cowboys Release Date January 13, 1972 Director Mark Rydell Cast John Wayne , Roscoe Lee Browne , Bruce Dern , Colleen Dewhurst , Alfred Barker Jr. , Nicolas Beauvy , Steve Benedict , Robert Carradine Runtime 134 Minutes

8 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Image via TWC

Given there are few characters with any redeeming qualities in The Hateful Eight, perhaps it’s not too upsetting – from a viewer’s perspective – to see everything get so horrific, bloody, and deadly for the titular eight. It’s a film that confines these people inside a single cabin, at which point various suspicions boil over into arguments, which then in turn become violent, and then, before long, people start dying.

At the end of The Hateful Eight, two characters are still technically alive, but mortally wounded, and unlikely to make it out of the cabin or stay alive long enough to be found, once the blizzard that rages outside dies down. It’s a movie that leaves no survivors, really, and even if most of these people had it coming in one way or another, it’s still, on the surface, bleak and nihilistic that no one ends up “winning” in any real way.

The Hateful Eight Release Date December 25, 2015 Director Quentin Tarantino Cast Demián Bichir , Michael Madsen , James Parks , Dana Michelle Gourrier , Lee Horsley , Gene Jones Runtime 182 minutes

7 'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' (1971)

Director: Robert Altman

Image via Warner Bros.

As might’ve been implied by aforementioned films like The Wild Bunch and The Cowboys, the late 1960s and early 1970s were a good time for revisionist Westerns; those that asked difficult questions about the Old West, unpacking the notion that it perhaps wasn’t the best. McCabe & Mrs. Miller fits into this grouping of movies, too, and is undoubtedly one of the best films Robert Altman ever directed.

The plot of McCabe and Mrs. Miller involves the unlikely partnership between McCabe (a gambler) and Mrs. Miller (a prostitute), and how they thrive in a small town until larger powers come in, and more or less ruin everything. It’s an appropriately cynical movie released at an especially cynical time in America’s history, ultimately functioning as a tragedy, with one of the title characters losing much and feeling despondent, and the other ending up dead by the time the movie concludes.

McCabe & Mrs. Miller Release Date July 8, 1971 Director Robert Altman Cast Warren Beatty , Julie Christie , Rene Auberjonois , William Devane Runtime 120 minutes

6 'Walker' (1987)

Director: Alex Cox

Walker condemns the actions of a notorious historical figure while also explicitly comparing those actions to real-world events/individuals from the 1980s; it’s made very clear by the ending scene and then the end credits. Before then, Walker is already bleak and clearly heading toward an ending that won’t find redemption of any sort for its lead character, played fantastically by a stoic and cold Ed Harris.

It's ultimately about a short-lived new government being installed in Nicaragua after a messy coup d’etat, with a good deal of unsettling violence being shown throughout Walker. On one hand, it is about a man who did awful things getting what was coming to him, but then the cynicism of the movie – and the way it suggests things honestly haven’t changed as much as one might think – makes Walker feel like a downer on a whole other level; a true condemnation of the times in which it was released, and one of the angriest movies of the entire 1980s, as a result.

5 'The Good, The Bad, The Weird' (2008)

Director: Kim Jee-woon

Image via CJ Entertainment

For most of its runtime, The Good, The Bad, The Weird is an absolute blast. It’s technically a Western, what with its visuals and setting, but there’s also a huge amount of comedy to be found, alongside non-stop action sequences that are truly impressive. It plays like a more hyperactive and wild The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, and has the same basic premise as that film, too.

But then when it comes time to wrap things up, The Good, The Bad, The Weird gets unexpectedly downbeat… at least in the international cut, which implies all three main characters die, and that they end up failing to find the treasure they were all racing to get. Even in the Korean version, the characters do still fail to find the treasure they were expecting, but at least two of the three survive.

The Good, The Bad, The Weird Release Date July 17, 2008 Director Jee-woon Kim Cast Song Kang-ho , Lee Byung-hun , Jung Woo-sung , Oh Dal-su Runtime 130 minutes

4 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Director: Andrew Dominik

Image via Warner Bros.

You don’t go into a movie called The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford expecting things to end cheerily, especially if you know it’s also directed by Andrew Dominik, who’s made other rather downbeat/cynical films like Blonde and Killing Them Softly. As the title explains, this 2007 Western follows Robert Ford, including his interactions with the more famous Jesse James, and exploring what led him to kill James.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford also spends time showing Ford’s life after he made the decision he did, and things really don’t get any better for him or the people around him. Robert Ford’s life ends rather violently too, with the movie as a whole showcasing a cycle of violence and dishonesty in a particularly cruel – and perhaps harshly realistic – West.

3 'Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid' (1973)

Director: Sam Peckinpah

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Four years on from The Wild Bunch, Sam Peckinpah made an even more tragic Western with Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid. It once again looks at lawlessness and the inevitability of death, especially of the violent kind (regarding the latter). Emotionally, though, Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid might well sting even deeper than the more well-known revisionist Western Peckinpah made in 1969.

The titular characters of this 1973 film were once friends, but Garrett is hired early on to take down Billy the Kid and his gang, struggling with the task at hand all the while. It all builds to Garrett betraying his prior friend and Billy the Kid dying, which is even more despairing when taking into account how the film opened with a flash-forward that already showed Garrett getting killed sometime after the events of the film. It’s tragic stuff all around, really.

Pat Garrett And Billy The Kid Release Date May 23, 1973 Director Sam Peckinpah Cast James Coburn , Kris Kristofferson , bob dylan , Jason Robards Runtime 115 Minutes

2 'Duck, You Sucker' (1971)

Director: Sergio Leone