No genre could be considered more quintessential to American cinema than westerns. Granted, some of the best films of the genre have come from filmmakers and studios from outside the U.S. and the definition of it has become so elastic that it can include movies involving superhero characters or that take place in the far reaches of outer space, but they all spring from the same well of inspiration: the American Frontier. Tall tales of the wild west began before the first movie camera was even invented, with dime store novels embellishing the exploits of real-life outlaws, cowboys and lawmen. These, along with Wild West shows and America's reverence for the time period, helped to establish the American Old West as a time and place of mythological proportions and iconic villains and heroes. Filmmakers have continued this tradition for more decades now than the actual timeframe that inspired them.

Westerns were such a prolific genre that at one point they accounted for a quarter of Hollywood's entire output each year. For perspective, when the seemingly dominant superhero genre was at its height, the movies didn't even account for one percent of the total releases of any given year. This means the Western genre has more options on offer than a fully stocked saloon, and many of those options are rousing, crowd-pleasing good times. No town is big enough to hold all the most entertaining westerns ever made, but ten is a nice round number to start off. Like a fistful of dynamite, these ten westerns are an absolute blast.

10 'Back to the Future Part III' (1990)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

The Western template, which itself has often borrowed from other genres such as samurai epics, is such a sturdy one that it's been used as a framework for half a dozen other genres to hang their plotlines on. Bone Tomahawk and High Plains Drifter both ride point when it comes to the underrated western horror genre, but their brutality can make repeat viewings a challenge. On the more adventurous side are sci-fi westerns, many of which trade the open plains of the west for the uncharted reaches of outer space, most notably in the cult classic TV series Firefly and its follow-up film Serenity. Keeping things earth-bound though, is the trilogy capping Back to the Future Part III.

Long considered the black sheep of the franchise, audiences and critics were divided on the final installment of Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale's time travel comedy series, which plunked Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly into the Old West. Instead of tripling down on the recurring events that had defined the previous two movies, Zemeckis and Gale decided to jettison the majority and focus on telling an old-fashioned western adventure, just because they could. Westerns were not a popular genre at the time, though they were on the precipice of a small resurgence thanks to Dances With Wolves, which would release six months after Back to the Future Part III. The filmmakers were ahead of the pack and decided to use the success of the franchise as a way to get the greenlight for their own western. There's a sense of fun in every frame of the movie, and Zemeckis is clearly having a blast staging old-fashioned shootouts, horse chases, and saloon fights. The movie also makes great use of classic western shooting locations and some old stars of the era to fill in the 1885 version of Hill Valley. A fun-filled end to a fun-filled franchise that pays great homage to the westerns that came before.

9 'Desperado' (1995)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

The western framework doesn't only work across genres, but time periods as well. The term neo-western can be used to describe just about any western that was produced after the genre's Golden Age, but more commonly is applied to movies that use western tropes in a contemporary setting. Most of these films use the genre to add grit to modern tales of crime, most notably in films like Hell or High Water and No Country for Old Men. Desperado, on the other hand, brings the lawlessness of the west into a modern-day shooting gallery.

From Robert Rodriguez, Desperado was the director's Hollywood follow-up to his micro-budget, independent action film El Mariachi, about a guitar player who finds himself caught up in a criminal underworld thanks to a case of mistaken identity. This sequel hands the reins over to Antonio Banderas in the lead role, and Rodriguez puts every penny of his studio-backed budget into a series of gunfights and explosions, sometimes to the detriment of the cast. The director would finish his modern western trilogy off with the finale Once Upon a Time in Mexico, paying homage to famous spaghetti western director Sergio Leone.

8 'The General' (1926)

Directed by Buster Keaton and Clyde Bruckman

The silent era of filmmaking may seem antiquated to modern audiences, but the medium has many classics that have stood the test of time and can still entertain just as well now as they did once upon a time. Westerns flourished during this time, from the early landmark The Great Train Robbery to the work of genre stars William S. Hart and Tom Mix. One of the best silent westerns ever made comes from one of the biggest silent film stars. Buster Keaton's The General was not a success when it released near the end of the silent era, but has only grown in estimation since, thanks to its classic stunt work and memorable sight gags. It's now often considered Keaton's greatest film.

Inspired by the Great Locomotive Chase, an actual event that occurred during the Civil War, the plot follows Keaton's southern railroad engineer as he chases after a train stolen by Union soldiers that has his fiancée on board. Hilarity and increasingly death-defying stunts ensue. The iconic train wreck was the most expensive sequence ever made during the silent film era and puts modern CGI train wrecks to shame. Not just a great silent film, but a great film in general, and a classic western to have a great time with.

7 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks

Western comedies come in more varieties than just silent epics. The Cheyenne Social Club is a hilariously underrated western featuring James Stewart and Henry Fonda and John Wayne showed his comedic chops in the weirdly political, Shakespeare-inspired, spank-happy McLintock! The best western to ever bust guts, however, is Mel Brooks' comedy spoof classic Blazing Saddles.

Considered by Brooks himself to be the funniest movie ever made, Blazing Saddles satirizes the western genre and the racial bigotry inherent to it. Controversial to this day, the movie stars Cleavon Little as the new Black sheriff of a small town whose appointment ruffles more than a few feathers. Featuring support from Brooks company players Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, and Dom Deluise, the movie walks the line between political correctness and poor taste. It's a risk-taking western that blows up the entire genre more than an all-bean diet does a cowboy's intestinal tract.