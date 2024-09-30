Hollywood in the 30s to 60s was run by Westerns, the genre that defined so many actors and established itself as the peak of all movies. Nowadays, the genre isn't what it used to be, but that doesn't mean fans should ignore the greatness that came out of those decades. With so many defining movies and stand-out performances, Westerns are an essential genre to movies and helped make Hollywood what it is today.

There are many great movies within the Western genre, such as True Grit and 3:10 to Yuma Remake, but there are some films that are essential viewing of the genre. These are movies that push the boundary in terms of filmmaking, define their genre, are critically acclaimed, and add something new. Instead of falling into the norm, these ten Western films delivered experiences unlike any other, becoming so good that fans have to watch them, if only once.

10 'Tombstone' (1993)

Directors: George P. Cosmatos and Kevin Jarre

Loosely based on actual events in the 1880s, Tombstone is a cult classic Western movie that has earned the hearts of many critics and fans. Following the brothers Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and Virgil Earp (Sam Elliott) and their friend Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), the three open a business in Tombstone, Arizona, hoping to put their life of crime behind them. However, a cowboy gang rudely interrupts their new life, bringing the trio back into the Wild West.

With a star-studded cast, a stand-out performance by Kilmer, and hundreds of memorable quotes and moments, Tombstone is one of the greatest modern Westerns. The film beautifully depicts the Wild West in a gritty fashion. It follows the historical events closely while allowing the theatrics to let loose, delivering one of the best gun fights in cinematic history. Tombstone is an essential Western for many reasons, but mainly because it has the definitive modern Cowboy depictions from Kilmer and Russell.

9 'Stagecoach' (1939)

Director: John Ford

Based on the 1937 short story "The Stage to Lordsburg," Stagecoach is a classic Western starring many prominent Hollywood figures, including John Wayne, who rose to fame. Traveling in a stagecoach are a group of colorful characters with varying world views, which leads to many disagreements. However, after an Apache attack, the wanted man, Ringo Kid, must put his life at stake to save these strangers.

What makes Stagecoach an essential must-watch Western is its legacy, impact on the future, and unique take on the genre at the time. This movie brought about the golden age of Westerns, inspiring many classic movies that would follow. Not only that, but Stagecoach also depicted an accurate version of the Wild West instead of the dramatized movies before it. The film also brilliantly uses its evolving character dynamics to create a captivating Western that shook up the genre.

8 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Director: George Roy Hill

Loosely based on real events, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is a revolutionary Western buddy film. Featuring the loveable bandit Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and the infamous gunslinger Sundance Kid (Robert Redford), this film follows the two as they try and escape a US posse hot on their trail. After bank robbing and train heisting, the two and Sundance's girlfriend look to live a new life in Bolivia.

In a year with classic movies, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid proved the Western genre wasn't ready to die yet, reinventing it to deliver a comedic, action-packed, and well-written masterpiece. The movie teeters between dramatic Western and comedic Buddy film, balancing the two in a way that works. The characters have a fantastic dynamic and iconic moment, creating a digestible classic Western that's easy for everyone to watch.

7 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' (1966)

Director: Sergio Leone

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is an iconic epic spaghetti Western featuring two of the genre's most prominent figures, director Sergio Leone and the legendary actor Clint Eastwood. The film is the final of the Dollars trilogy and follows three gunslingers, two of whom form an untrustworthy alliance as they race the other sadistic criminal and the Union Army for the Confederate gold hidden away.

It should be no surprise that The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly found its way on this list, considering it is the best spaghetti Western of all time. Many fans view it as one of the greatest Westerns and movies in general. Almost every movie fan has heard of this movie, which features many iconic scenes. The film has stood the test of time, and with its popularity remaining, it has become one of the essential Western films simply due to its recognizability.

6 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

Director: John Ford

Based on the 1953 short story by Dorothy M. Johnson, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is another classic Western featuring the iconic actor-director pair of Wayne and John Ford. Senator Stoddard (James Stewart) makes his way to a small town to attend the funeral of a friend who helped him long ago. The movie is about him recalling the events of the two who fought against a rowdy gunslinger terrorizing the town in their own ways.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance deconstructs the Western genre and examines it through a new lens, breaking down Western myths to deliver a special Western movie set around the dominance of Spaghetti Westerns. With one of the greatest plot twists in a Western film, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance constructs a tight story that challenges the genre's norm, creating an essential Western classic everyone should watch.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Release Date April 22, 1962 Director John Ford Cast James Stewart , John Wayne , Vera Miles , Lee Marvin , Edmond O'Brien , Andy Devine , Ken Murray , John Carradine Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Western

5 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Inspired by Django, an iconic Spaghetti Western from 1966, Django Unchained is a highly stylized Western that deconstructs the genre and builds it into an incredibly unique modern film. The film follows an unorthodox German bounty hunter training a former slave in gunslinging ways. With the two taking on multiple jobs, Django (Jamie Foxx) learns that his long-lost wife is still a slave for an infamous plantation owner.

Despite Westerns' popularity being a thing of the past, there are many essential modern Westerns, and who else is better at delivering a modern spin on a classic genre than Quinton Tarantino? Django Unchained is a brutal and unforgiving mess of brilliance, offering one of the best Western screenplays and featuring incredible acting. The film is bizarrely entertaining, with it being an essential Western because of its stylized flair and modern reimagining.

4 'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

Directors: Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

Based on Cormac McCarthy's 2005 novel of the same name, No Country for Old Men is a recent Western that won Best Picture at the Oscars. When Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) discovers the grisly aftermath of a gang shootout, he takes the money and runs from the crime lords looking for the money. At the same time, an old sheriff is investigating the murders of a serial killer across the area, with each event merging into the other, complicating everyone's plans.

No Country for Old Men is another modern Western, but it wasn't just made recently; it also takes place in the modern day. This unique twist is surprisingly rare nowadays, considering many Western films try to replicate the glorious golden days of the genre. The film is a wonderful adaptation and features one of the greatest villains in cinematic history, combining to create a thrilling story and bringing the Western genre into a more relatable setting.

3 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Although Eastwood directed and starred in many of his own movies, Unforgiven is possibly his best. The film won multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, one of the four Westerns to do so. After a sex worker is disfigured by a bandit, her fellow brothel workers put up a bounty for his murder. This brings the attention of two aging bounty hunters keen on completing one last job. The two clash with each other and the sheriff, looking to avoid trouble in his town.

Despite being made in the modern day, Unforgiven is still a classic Western that features the tropes fans love but also adds its own fresh elements. Flipping the common narrative of the good lawman and the evil outlaw, Unforgiven does so captivatingly, creating an essential Western that is everything fans could want and then some. Unforgiven proves that the Western genre isn't entirely dead, with it still being able to produce new stories decades after its peak.