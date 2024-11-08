Westerns were among the first films to emerge during the dawn of cinema, so it’s not hard to see why they are most often associated with pure escapism. While the technical prowess of a film like The Great Train Robbery might seem rather quaint in comparison to the blockbusters of today, it was considered to be one of the most technically proficient films ever made during its initial era of release. Westerns were dominant throughout the Golden Age of Hollywood because audiences were keyed into the classical iconography of brave, fearless lawmen fighting against ruthless bounty hunters and criminals.

The darker, revisionist Westerns that took on darker historical themes represent only a fraction of the genre, as there are many films (both past and present) that simply try to be fun works of pure escapist entertainment. Here are the ten Westerns that have the most fun, ranked.

10 ‘Rio Bravo’ (1959)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Rio Bravo was actually made in response to High Noon, a more seriously minded Western that tried to deconstruct the merits of masculinity and heroism within the genre. While High Noon was highly acclaimed, Howard Hawks was interested in a more classical, “back to basics” approach to the genre by depicting John Wayne, Dean Martin, and Ricky Nelson as pure, unflappable heroes.

While it does have some of the best action out of any Western from the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” Rio Bravo is just a great hangout movie, and in many ways served as the loose inspiration for classics like Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Dazed and Confused because of its reliance on sharp, savvy dialogue. Hawks obviously has a long history in comedy, but Rio Bravo may be the single most entertaining film that he has ever made.

9 ‘3 Godfathers’ (1948)

Directed by John Ford

3 Godfathers is one of the many great collaborations between John Ford and John Wayne, but distinguishes itself from their other excellent films because it is actually a very charming Christmas movie. Wayne plays one of three cowboys who are forced to care for an infant child after its mother dies in a storm; it’s a fairly overt allusion to the story of the three wise men from Christian mythology, as the whole film is set during the Christmas season.

3 Godfathers is both heartwarming and humorous, as it tells an inspiring story about men of shady backgrounds coming together to do something for the good of their community. While Wayne is obviously one of the most established movie heroes of all-time, 3 Godfathers proved once again that he has a talent for comedy that he should have been able to express more often.

8 ‘Desperado’ (1995)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Desperado was a major step forward for writer and director Robert Rodriguez, who had previously made a major breakthrough in independent cinema with his low budget feature film debut El Mariachi. Desperado essentially served as a loose remake of El Mariachi and the second installment in the “Mexico Trilogy,” with Antonio Banderas taking on the role of the titular gunslinger.

Although many of the stunts pulled off in the film were highly dangerous to capture in real life, Desperado is a throwback to classic swashbuckling movies that coasts off of the inherent charisma of Banderas in the role that he was born to play. Although it does get quite violent at times, Rodriguez has a very cheeky sense of humor that makes Desperado far more entertaining than skeptics of the genre may have expected from such a low-budget action thriller.

7 ‘Rango’ (2011)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Rango is one of the most stunning animated films of its decade, and even managed to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in a competitive year that also included Kung Fu Panda 2 and Puss in Boots. Rango feels very much like one of the classic “Spaghetti Westerns” that Sergio Leone made in the 1960s, with the only difference being that it stars Johnny Depp as the voice of an animated chameleon.

Rango has some of the most visually stunning sequences ever captured in a modern family film, and does contain many clever references to classical Westerns. While the homages to Leone and Ford may pass over the heads of the younger kids watching the film, the hilarity of the film’s animal characters should be enough to keep them constantly entertained. Gore Verbinski is one of the more underrated directors of his era.

6 ‘The Quick and the Dead’ (1994)

Directed by Sam Raimi

The Quick and the Dead is certainly a throwback to classic films about bounty hunters, but it is also very evident that it is a Sam Raimi movie. Raimi became best known for his work in The Evil Dead trilogy, which featured many over-the-top characters and practical body horror gore effects. The Quick and the Dead features the same sense of maniacal energy, leading to creative framing devices that simply make the experience more fun.

The Quick and the Dead earns much of its entertainment value from its great cast, which includes Russell Crowe at his coolest, Sharon Stone in one of her best hero roles, Gene Hackman at his most caustically evil, and Leonardo DiCaprio in a more lighthearted role that is radically different from the more serious acting gigs that he would take on in the subsequent decades of his career.

5 ‘Young Guns’ (1988)

Directed by Christopher Cain

Young Guns was hardly the first film to be made about the legend of “Billy the Kid,” as the notorious outlaw had inspired many Western films since the birth of the genre in the early 20th century. However, Young Guns was able to make the timeless story about bounty hunters applicable to a younger audience because it had a cast that was almost entirely composed of members of the Brat Pack, who were best known for their work in coming-of-age movies.

Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Emilio Estevez made a compelling onscreen team that helped Young Guns introduce an entirely new generation to why Westerns are so great. Although the quantity of Western sequels that actually live up to the success of their predecessors is actually fairly rare, the underrated Young Guns II actually deserves credit for taking the mythology in an interesting new direction.

4 ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (1960)

Directed by John Sturges

The Magnificent Seven is actually an argument for why remakes aren’t necessarily a bad thing, as John Sturges’ Western classic was actually a reimagining of the Akira Kuroswawa epic masterpiece Seven Samurai. While Seven Samurai centered around a group of noble samurai warriors that were hired to protect a small village from the threat of an evil gang of bandits, The Magnificent Seven followed a group of hired guns that take on a similar mission in the Wild West.

Although there are many Westerns that seem to highlight the achievements of an isolated hero, The Magnificent Seven succeeds in balancing its vast ensemble of great actors, with Steve McQueen and Yul Brynner being two of the standouts. It’s also remembered for its amazing score, which is heralded as one of the most famous in cinematic history, regardless of its genre.

3 ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ (1969)

Directed by George Roy Hill

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid created the incredible onscreen partnership between Robert Redford and Paul Newman, who were arguably two of the most important movie stars of the “New Hollywood” era. Although the pair would eventually team up once more for the crime caper The Sting, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid may actually be the more entertaining of the two films.

By merging heist movie shenanigans, a touch of romance, some gleefully exciting action, and a great deal of self-referential humor, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid offers a little bit for everyone, and has not aged at all since its initial debut in theaters in 1969. Although some have interpreted the film’s ending as being too mean-spirited, it’s part of the cheeky sensibilities that make Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid such a standout in the first place.

2 ‘El Dorado’ (1966)

Directed by Howard Hawks

El Dorado was another great hangout western from Hawks and Wayne, who were clearly coasting off the success of Rio Bravo. Although it was exciting to see Wayne team up with another icon of the western genre when Robert Mitchum joined the cast, the real revelation of the film was a breakout performance by a young James Caan, long before he would become a legend in his own right with The Godfather and Thief.

El Dorado succeeds because of the ways in which it examines the characters’ interior lives, as it takes much more time to ground the heroes in realistic struggles. However, Hawks has never lost his ability to make great spectacle, and the thrilling gunfights that serve as the conclusion of El Dorado are just as exciting as anything else that he has achieved in his very noteworthy career.

1 ‘Blazing Saddles’ (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks

Blazing Saddles is one of the greatest spoof movies of all-time, as even writer/director Mel Brooks agreed that it is the best film that he ever made. Blazing Saddles presents a comical take on the tropes that had been regurgitated in countless Westerns, but also created an instantly iconic duo of heroes with Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder.

Blazing Saddles is packed with nuanced visual gags, clever dialogue, gross out humor, and instances in which the story breaks the fourth wall. Although at a first glance it appears to be a loving tribute to the classic era of Westerns, Blazing Saddles is actually quite satirical in how it breaks down how stupid racism actually is. It’s a film that is proudly progressive in its views, but the political edge never prevents it from being a great work of pure entertainment.

