Ah, the humble Western. A genre that might seem formulaic or limiting at first, but can be so many different things, so long as you’ve got the right filmmaker tackling the Western-themed story at hand. Some directors might want to highlight the expansiveness of the Old West, while others might choose to focus on something more small-scale or personal, perhaps even just setting a story within one relatively tiny town.

Westerns can go big or small, and they can also be complex, straightforward, or somewhere in between. The following probably lean more towards straightforward, since all the Westerns below tell rather direct stories that have a clear beginning and end, or otherwise follow characters heading toward one inevitable point, be that an obvious journey or maybe even inevitable death. By no means are these classic Westerns all simplistic, necessarily, but they are linear in one way or another (and in ways that make them compelling, it should be stressed).

10 'The Good, the Bad, the Weird' (2008)

Directed by Kim Jee-woon

Like another Western with a similar title, The Good, the Bad, the Weird is all about finding something, tracking three main characters who’ll stop at nothing when it comes to obtaining the same thing. They all know of a fortune buried somewhere in the desert, and they continually compete to find that fortune before any of the others can. Chaos ensues.

The story might be simple, but the blend of genres found in The Good, the Bad, the Weird keeps it pretty thrilling and varied, given this is a comedy, an action movie, and an adventure flick, all alongside also being a Western set in Manchuria during the 1930s. It’s one of the most entertaining Westerns ever made, and is a must-watch for anyone looking for something fast, fresh, and unapologetically wild.

9 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

There are numerous Quentin Tarantino movies that play around with time and tell a narrative out of chronological order, but Django Unchained isn't really one of them, outside a few brief flashbacks. Those flashbacks really are “flashes,” too, mostly being fleeting in nature, while the film at large continually moves toward an inevitable climax… and then the real climax gets postponed for a bit, and then eventually happens how you'd expect anyway.

But Django Unchained gets away with this because the straightforward story is nonetheless compelling, and the quality of acting throughout is superb. It might not be the greatest Tarantino movie, but it is still pretty great, for the most part, and works very well as a movie about rescuing someone and getting some well-earned revenge while you're at it.