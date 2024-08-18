Although it's a genre often associated with the Golden Age of Hollywood, Westerns have had a surprising resurgence in the 21st century. They may not dominate the box office and Academy Awards as they did decades prior, but there is certainly a good deal of modern classics that have earned their rightful place among the legends of the genre, from certified hits like Django Unchained to underrated gems like Slow West.

Thankfully, Westerns made by numerous filmmakers have opened up the genre to appeal to more viewers than ever before. Modern Westerns have become more action-packed and intense to sustain audience enthusiasm, as many younger viewers look to superhero films as their primary source of mainstream entertainment. Many of the most successful recent Westerns are those that emphasize action and spectacle, like these action-packed triumphs that perfectly mix thrills with Old West themes.

10 ‘The Proposition’ (2005)

Directed by John Hillcoat

The Proposition is a brilliant Australian Western that uses a chaotic revenge narrative to explore the evils of colonialism in the 19th century. The violence in The Proposition is quite frequent and often very cruel, as director John Hillcoat wanted to craft a story that was reflective of the country’s dark history. The Proposition is one of the rare revenge thrillers that offers the viewer no satisfaction at the end, as it emphasizes how this cycle of violence will only continue if things remain in their current trajectory.

The Proposition features many inventive shootouts and chase scenes, which help differentiate it from other entries in the genre. It served as a breakout for Hillcoat, who would go on to direct other action-packed, Western-themed films with the post-apocalyptic Cormac McCarthy adaptation of The Road and the historical bootlegging gangster thriller Lawless.

9 ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (2016)

Directed by Antonie Fuqua

The Magnificent Seven brought the legacy of the Western remake full circle, as the original 1960 film of the same name was based on the classic Akira Kurossawa's masterpiece Seven Samurai. Antonie Fuqua frames this new version of the story as a post-Civil War adventure, where a group of seven mercenaries must defend a town of innocent people from a particularly cruel industrialist (Peter Sarsgaard).

The film includes some of the best action stars working today, including Chris Pratt, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ethan Hawke, and Denzel Washington in one of his stronger genre roles. Comparing 2016’s The Magnificent Seven to the original or Seven Samurai may be difficult in terms of quality, but the remake certainly provides more than enough action to engage moviegoers looking for a new and slightly grittier version of a certified classic.

8 ‘3:10 To Yuma’ (2007)

Directed by James Mangold

3:10 to Yuma is the rare Western remake that is actually better than the original, as James Mangold’s take on the 1957 classic spends more time focusing on the complex dynamic between the two main characters. The film focuses on a tense alliance between a noble former soldier (Christian Bale) and a ruthless outlaw (Russell Crowe), who reluctantly must work together as they seek to make it to a train station.

Mangold delivers brilliant set pieces in which the two rivals must hastily merge their strategies, resulting in interesting and intense action moments that also advance the characters. Mangold has paid homage to aspects of Western iconography in films like Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but 3:10 to Yuma served as a touching throwback to the best that the genre had to offer.

7 ‘The Sisters Brothers’ (2018)

Directed by Jacques Audiard

The Sisters Brothers is a highly underrated Western that was noted for its more realistic approach to the history of the West, as it avoided many of the cliches regarding gunslingers and outlaws. The film centers on the bounty-hunting brothers Eli (John C. Reilly) and Charlie (Joaquin Phoenix), who join forces with detective John Morris (Jake Gyllenhaal) and inventor Herman (Riz Ahmed) to find a secret civilization that may serve as their paradise.

The Sisters Brothers explores all the inherent dangers that are included within a life of crime and features one particularly shocking moment of violence that results in the surprise death of a main character. While not a traditional crowd-pleaser, The Sisters Brothers is an unheralded gem that aims to explore what action and suspense in America’s frontier may have actually looked like.

6 ‘Old Henry’ (2021)

Directed by Potsy Ponciroli

Old Henry is a brilliant examination of a legendary figure in Western mythology that featured Tim Blake Nelson in the performance of his career as a former gunslinger forced to reveal the truth about his past to his son when a mysterious stranger arrives at their ranch. Although the film successfully builds tension regarding Henry's past activities, it certainly paves forward a new legacy for the character when various criminals attempt to impede upon his land.

Using the sparsity of resources common in the West to its advantage, Old Henry creates a truly hopeless scenario in which the law cannot be relied upon to provide any assistance to those in need. Nelson is an inspired action protagonist, embodying the weariness of a figure with far too much blood on his past. A few particularly shocking plot twists in the third act make Old Henry a creative slice of action cinema that gets better with each viewing.

5 ‘The Harder They Fall’ (2021)

Directed by Jeymes Samuel

The Harder They Fall was a richly stylized take on a larger-than-life true story that attempted to mold the Western genre in a new image by featuring an all-Black cast. Racism may have been prevalent in many older entries in the genre, but The Harder They Fall celebrates Black excellence with a great ensemble of memorable heroes and ruthless villains. Idris Elba gives a particularly menacing performance that serves as a reminder of why fans of The Wire fell in love with him nearly two decades ago.

The film opens with one of the greatest train heist scenes in recent memory and continues to up the intensity in each passing scene with a series of thrilling gun fights. Never dull despite its surprisingly lengthy running time, The Harder They Fall will return for a sequel, cementing its place as one of the genre's most inspired and striking releases in the past decade.

4 ‘Hostiles’ (2017)

Directed by Scott Cooper

Hostiles aimed to take a more realistic take on the frontier era by exploring the complex relationship between America’s veterans and the Native American leaders whose land was taken away from them. The film centers on former Confederate leader Joseph Blocker (Bale), who is assigned to lead the Cheyenne chief Yellowhawk (Wes Studi) and his family to safety so that he can die in his ancestral home.

An action-packed adventure in which the characters face a multitude of threats, including rival tribes, bounty hunters, and the inherent dangers of nature, Hostiles is a visceral experience that many might find extreme. Indeed, the graphic death of Timothée Chalamet’s character makes for a particularly disturbing moment that indicates how seriously Scott Cooper is treating the material. It would be disrespectful to history to suggest that a mission like this could be performed without consequences.

3 ‘Bone Tomahawk’ (2015)

Directed by S. Craig Zahler

Bone Tomahawk may be the single most violent Western in decades, as director S. Craig Zahler pulled from the horror genre for this disturbing revisionist tale about a tribe of ruthless cannibals. Bone Tomahawk may have begun as a straightforward adventure story, but it quickly morphs into something much more vile when the horror elements begin seeping in.

Bone Tomahawk features actors well-versed in the world of violence, including Matthew Fox as the ruthless bounty hunter John Brooder. That being said, the film’s true scene-stealer is Kurt Russell, who reminds viewers everywhere why he is one of the greatest icons of both the Western and action genres. Bone Tomahawk is brutal, often horrifying, and not for the faint of heart, but its creative spin on familiar archetypes and bloody conclusion certainly make it unlike any other Western in recent memory.

2 ‘Seraphim Falls’ (2006)

Directed by David Von Ancken

Seraphim Falls is a masterful revenge epic that challenges what vengeance is all about, successfully getting the audience invested in both of its main characters. Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan were perfect choices to star in the film, as they are both serious action stars with enough background in more dramatic material to handle some of the more intense moments of emotional reckoning.

Although there are some quieter and more intimate moments, Seraphim Falls rarely gives the viewer a chance to rest easy. The tragic flashbacks to the events of the Civil War provide important context for the main narrative in Seraphim Falls, as they illuminate the characters’ motivations and backgrounds. Seraphim Falls isn’t a war movie in the traditional sense, but it explores how the heightened emotions brought around by such an intense conflict can lead to even more violence in the future.

Seraphim Falls Release Date January 26, 2007 Cast Liam Neeson , Pierce Brosnan , Michael Wincott Xander Berkeley , Ed Lauter , Tom Noonan Runtime 115 minutes Writers David Von Ancken , Abby Everett Jaques

1 ‘Django Unchained’ (2012)

