Westerns have been a consistent part of the entertainment industry for 130 years. Ever since the first silent reels were released in 1894, the story of cowboys against the backdrop of the Old American Frontier has been a frequent go-to for dozens of filmmakers in the years that followed.

Nowadays, Western movies don't have to focus on that iconic backdrop or contain a shootout to grab an audience's attention, and the genre has expanded into so much more than how it began all those years ago. When directors like Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood started dabbling with Wild Western tales in the 60s and 70s, the genre soared even further into success. Westerns are among the best classic movies of all time, and modern critics agree. Many have achieved high scores on the popular review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but these ten are about as close to perfect as they can possibly get.

10 'Pale Rider' (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Produced, directed, and starring Western icon Clint Eastwood, this 1985 film takes its inspiration from the Four Horsemen of The Apocalypse. Pale Rider's title directly references the Horseman of Death and uses Eastwood's character, known only as The Preacher, as a ghostly depiction of the deadly figure.

Pale Rider became a critical and commercial success. It was released in June, halfway through the decade, and settled as the highest-grossing Western movie of the 80s by the time 1990 rolled around. The film has an eerie undertone, given its use of subject matters like death and religious components, but it'll have viewers on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what's to come.

Pale Rider Release Date June 26, 1985 Cast Clint Eastwood , Michael Moriarty , John Russell Runtime 116 minutes Writers Michael Butler , Dennis Shryack Director Clint Eastwood

9 'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

The Coen Brothers' No Country For Old Men is among the few Westerns to dominate the Oscars, claiming the 2008 prize for Best Picture. The 2007 success story stars Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Javier Bardem and follows some of the Coen brothers' favored subjects. Primarily, it's a story about three men on separate journeys to recover a large sum of money found in the desert.

With its fantastic direction, performances, and screenplay, it's no wonder No Country for Old Men has such high scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Set against the vastly desolate backdrop of West Texas, the film is arguably one of the most intense cinematic experiences thanks to its incredible use of sound design, or lack thereof. No Country for Old Men is a triumph of the Western genre, a chilling and thrilling exercise in tension featuring one of cinema's greatest villains.

8 '3:10 to Yuma' (1957)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

While the 2007 adaptation of Elmore Leonard's 1953 novel might be fresher in the minds of Western fans, the original 1957 adaptation of 3:10 to Yuma is superior in the eyes of most critics. Outlaws, ranchers, and gunfights a-plenty appear throughout this 92-minute film that premiered sixty-seven years ago to immediate success from viewers.

Nominated for Best Picture at the 1958 BAFTA Awards, 3:10 to Yuma was propelled into the spotlight for its brilliant use of black and white cinematography and constant, gripping, suspenseful undertone, a rarity for Westerns at the time. With stellar performances, a non-stop plot, and a unique atmospheric approach that remains a highlight, 3: 10 to Yuma will remain one of the best 1950s Westerns for a long time to come.

3:10 to Yuma (1957) Release Date August 7, 1957 Director Delmer Daves Cast Glenn Ford , Van Heflin , Felicia Farr , Leora Dana , Henry Jones Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Halsted Welles , Elmore Leonard

7 'High Noon' (1952)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

A National Film Registry and American Film Institute legend, 1952s High Noon is the second greatest Western film of all time, according to the AFI. The film stars Gary Cooper in the lead role as US Marshall Will ane as he's torn between protecting the town he resides in or skipping town with his new wife (Grace Kelly).

High Noon was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning four, including Best Actor for Cooper. Atop its critical success, and despite some political controversy, High Noon also garnered quite the commercial stardom when it grossed over $12 million on a budget of $730,000. Today, High Noon is often regarded as a seminal and gamechanging Western, showing a new side to the genre and paving the way for the neo-Westerns that would emerge in the late '60s and early '70s.

High Noon Release Date June 9, 1952 Director Fred Zinnemann Cast Gary Cooper , Thomas Mitchell , Lloyd Bridges , Katy Jurado , Grace Kelly , Otto Kruger Runtime 85 Writers Carl Foreman , John W. Cunningham

6 'High Plains Drifter' (1973)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Just as Clint Eastwood played a mysterious stranger in his 1985 classic, Pale Rider, he also did so twelve years prior in another of his successful films as director and star. 1973s High Plains Drifter sees Eastwood portray a man known as The Stranger, as he seeks justice for the people of a corruption-filled frontier town. Mariana Hill, Jack Ging, Verna Bloom, Mitchell Ryan, and Stefan Gierasch also star alongside Eastwood in the popular 1970s Western.

The appropriately rated R film was released to positive reviews and praise for its pacing and ability to flow, even with the added undertone of humor thrown into the mix. Eastwood is his realibly confident self as the Stranger, epotimizing the gruff archetype that would become synonymous with his persona. High Plains Drifter might not be the most profound Western, but it remains a thrilling adventure from one of the genre's most decisive contributors.

High Plains Drifter Release Date April 6, 1973 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood , Verna Bloom , Mariana Hill Runtime 105 Minutes Writers Ernest Tidyman

5 'True Grit' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

One of the more modernized takes on the Western genre came when Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Barry Pepper, Matt Damon, and more starred in the 2010 critically successful True Grit. The film is the second adaptation of the 1968 novel, written by Charles Portis, and follows a young girl, her hired muscle in the form of a lawman more than willing to use his firearms, and a Texas ranger.

The 2010 adaptation succeeded its predecessor in the eyes of many critics. True Grit earned acclaim for its bleak approach to the source material, further enhanced by the gripping performances of its cast. Bridges and Steinfeld received particular acclaim, including Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. True Grit is gripping from start to finish, and it's not hard to see why it was so widely successful, undeniably deserving of its reputation as a superior version of an already great novel.

4 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Unforgiven was released in 1992 and has since become one of, if not the most instantly recognizable Clint Eastwood performances, maybe second only to The Dollars Trilogy. Whether it's for its quotability or stunning backdrop, Unforgiven remains a favorite in the minds of Western fans all over the world thanks to Eastwood's memorable portrayal of the infamous William Munny.

This iconic Western tale was nominated for almost 100 awards across various organizations for multiple aspects, but its cinematography is one of its highest praised elements. Given its near-perfect reception from critics and audiences, it's not hard to see why it's such an iconic entry in the genre. Unforgiven's reputation keeps improving, with new critics addings to its already impressive collection of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

3 'Once Upon A Time In The West' (1968)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

When a film is registered for preservation at the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," it's got to have done something right. Director Sergio Leone is no stranger to Western films and their various subgenres, and this fifty-six-year-old Spaghetti adventure from his extensive filmography is arguably one of his best alongside The Dollars Trilogy.

Once Upon A Time in the West is Leone's retirement that never was. It follows various characters throughout its significantly long runtime of almost three hours and serves as the first film of three in the Once Upon A Time franchise. Particularly noteworthy is an against-type Henry Fonda as the vicious Frank, one of the genre's most memorable villains. Despite being a box office flop in the States with a shortened version, the film earned various awards and became a Western classic.

Once Upon a Time in the West Release Date July 4, 1969 Director Sergio Leone Cast Henry Fonda , Charles Bronson , Claudia Cardinale , Jason Robards , Gabriele Ferzetti Runtime 166 Minutes Writers Sergio Leone , Sergio Donati , Dario Argento , Bernardo Bertolucci

2 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Hell or High Water is an eight-year-old gem of a movie from director David Mackenzie and writer Taylor Sheridan. It stars Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges, and Gil Birmingham in primary roles as the movie tells the story of two brothers as they commit bank robberies with the sole intention of saving their family's ranch.

This Western also has a crime element that'll keep viewers on edge the entire way through. It's one of those rare films capable of making audiences root for the criminals because they can't help but feel for them, showcasing the moral ambiguity at the heart of many of cinema's greatest Westerns. Hell or High Water is more than deserving of its near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, given its brilliant cinematography and a screenplay that couldn't have been written any better in the eyes of many.

1 'The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly' (1966)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

The fifty-eight-year-old classic is arguably Sergio Leone's most notable addition to his famous Dollars Trilogy. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly has become one of the most well-known Western adventures to date, starring fellow Western legend Clint Eastwood. It follows three men as they partake in all the shootouts, duels, and Western confrontations an audience could want from a movie of its kind.

Taking place during the American Civil War, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly ​​​​​​ showcases the violence and brutality of the time, and its cinematography has become a highlgiht of Westerns cinema. Surprisingly, it was not a critical success when it premiered, due to controversial opinions regarding Spaghetti Westerns. However, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly's standing has improved over the years, and it's now widely considered an iconic cinematic triumph and possibly the best-known American Western ever.

The Good the Bad and the Ugly Release Date December 23, 1966 Director Sergio Leone Cast Eli Wallach , Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Aldo Giuffrè , Luigi Pistilli , Rada Rassimov Runtime 161 Writers Luciano Vincenzoni , Sergio Leone , Agenore Incrocci , Furio Scarpelli

