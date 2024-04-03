Westerns have been a consistent part of the entertainment industry for 130 years. Ever since the first silent reels were released in 1894, the story of cowboys against the backdrop of the Old American Frontier has been a frequent go-to for dozens of filmmakers in the years that followed.

Nowadays, Western movies don't have to focus on that iconic backdrop or contain a shootout to grab an audience's attention, and the genre has expanded into so much more than how it began all those years ago. When directors like Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood started dabbling with Wild Western tales in the 60s and 70s, the genre soared even further into success. Westerns are among the best classic movies of all time, and modern critics agree. Many have achieved high scores on the popular review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but these ten are about as close to perfect as they can possibly get.

10 'Pale Rider' (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Preacher looking to the distance in Pale Rider
Image via Warner Bros.

Produced, directed, and starring Western icon Clint Eastwood, this 1985 film takes its inspiration from the Four Horsemen of The Apocalypse. Pale Rider's title directly references the Horseman of Death and uses Eastwood's character, known only as The Preacher, as a ghostly depiction of the deadly figure.

Pale Rider became a critical and commercial success. It was released in June, halfway through the decade, and settled as the highest-grossing Western movie of the 80s by the time 1990 rolled around. The film has an eerie undertone, given its use of subject matters like death and religious components, but it'll have viewers on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what's to come.

Pale Rider
R
Western
Drama
Release Date
June 26, 1985
Cast
Clint Eastwood , Michael Moriarty , John Russell
Runtime
116 minutes
Writers
Michael Butler , Dennis Shryack
Director
Clint Eastwood

Buy on Amazon

9 'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) standing in a desert near an officer in 'No Country for Old Men'
Image via Miramax Films

The Coen Brothers' No Country For Old Men is among the few Westerns to dominate the Oscars, claiming the 2008 prize for Best Picture. The 2007 success story stars Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Javier Bardem and follows some of the Coen brothers' favored subjects. Primarily, it's a story about three men on separate journeys to recover a large sum of money found in the desert.

With its fantastic direction, performances, and screenplay, it's no wonder No Country for Old Men has such high scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Set against the vastly desolate backdrop of West Texas, the film is arguably one of the most intense cinematic experiences thanks to its incredible use of sound design, or lack thereof. No Country for Old Men is a triumph of the Western genre, a chilling and thrilling exercise in tension featuring one of cinema's greatest villains.

no-country-for-old-men-poster
No Country for Old Men
R
Crime
Drama
Thriller

Release Date
November 8, 2007
Director
Ethan Coen , Joel Coen
Runtime
122 Minutes
Writers
Joel Coen , Ethan Coen , Cormac McCarthy

Rent on Amazon

8 '3:10 to Yuma' (1957)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Glenn Ford sitting at a table in handcuffs in 3:10 to Yuma
Image via Columbia Pictures

While the 2007 adaptation of Elmore Leonard's 1953 novel might be fresher in the minds of Western fans, the original 1957 adaptation of 3:10 to Yuma is superior in the eyes of most critics. Outlaws, ranchers, and gunfights a-plenty appear throughout this 92-minute film that premiered sixty-seven years ago to immediate success from viewers.

Nominated for Best Picture at the 1958 BAFTA Awards, 3:10 to Yuma was propelled into the spotlight for its brilliant use of black and white cinematography and constant, gripping, suspenseful undertone, a rarity for Westerns at the time. With stellar performances, a non-stop plot, and a unique atmospheric approach that remains a highlight, 3: 10 to Yuma will remain one of the best 1950s Westerns for a long time to come.

310 to Yuma 1957 Film Poster
3:10 to Yuma (1957)
Not Rated
Drama
Thriller
Western

Release Date
August 7, 1957
Director
Delmer Daves
Cast
Glenn Ford , Van Heflin , Felicia Farr , Leora Dana , Henry Jones
Runtime
92 Minutes
Main Genre
Drama
Writers
Halsted Welles , Elmore Leonard

Watch on Apple

7 'High Noon' (1952)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Will Kane standing in a saloon with a group of men behind him in High Noon
Image via United Artists

A National Film Registry and American Film Institute legend, 1952s High Noon is the second greatest Western film of all time, according to the AFI. The film stars Gary Cooper in the lead role as US Marshall Will ane as he's torn between protecting the town he resides in or skipping town with his new wife (Grace Kelly).

High Noon was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning four, including Best Actor for Cooper. Atop its critical success, and despite some political controversy, High Noon also garnered quite the commercial stardom when it grossed over $12 million on a budget of $730,000. Today, High Noon is often regarded as a seminal and gamechanging Western, showing a new side to the genre and paving the way for the neo-Westerns that would emerge in the late '60s and early '70s.

High Noon Movie Poster
High Noon
PG
Drama
Western
Release Date
June 9, 1952
Director
Fred Zinnemann
Cast
Gary Cooper , Thomas Mitchell , Lloyd Bridges , Katy Jurado , Grace Kelly , Otto Kruger
Runtime
85
Writers
Carl Foreman , John W. Cunningham

Buy on Amazon

6 'High Plains Drifter' (1973)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The Stranger riding a horse across the American West in High Plains Drifter
Image via Universal Pictures

Just as Clint Eastwood played a mysterious stranger in his 1985 classic, Pale Rider, he also did so twelve years prior in another of his successful films as director and star. 1973s High Plains Drifter sees Eastwood portray a man known as The Stranger, as he seeks justice for the people of a corruption-filled frontier town. Mariana Hill, Jack Ging, Verna Bloom, Mitchell Ryan, and Stefan Gierasch also star alongside Eastwood in the popular 1970s Western.

The appropriately rated R film was released to positive reviews and praise for its pacing and ability to flow, even with the added undertone of humor thrown into the mix. Eastwood is his realibly confident self as the Stranger, epotimizing the gruff archetype that would become synonymous with his persona. High Plains Drifter might not be the most profound Western, but it remains a thrilling adventure from one of the genre's most decisive contributors.

High Plains Drifter movie poster
High Plains Drifter
R
Western

Release Date
April 6, 1973
Director
Clint Eastwood
Cast
Clint Eastwood , Verna Bloom , Mariana Hill
Runtime
105 Minutes
Writers
Ernest Tidyman

Buy on Amazon

5 'True Grit' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) aiming his gun in True Grit
Image via Paramount Pictures

One of the more modernized takes on the Western genre came when Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Barry Pepper, Matt Damon, and more starred in the 2010 critically successful True Grit. The film is the second adaptation of the 1968 novel, written by Charles Portis, and follows a young girl, her hired muscle in the form of a lawman more than willing to use his firearms, and a Texas ranger.

The 2010 adaptation succeeded its predecessor in the eyes of many critics. True Grit earned acclaim for its bleak approach to the source material, further enhanced by the gripping performances of its cast. Bridges and Steinfeld received particular acclaim, including Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. True Grit is gripping from start to finish, and it's not hard to see why it was so widely successful, undeniably deserving of its reputation as a superior version of an already great novel.

Poster for True Grit
True Grit
PG-13
Adventure
Documentary
Drama
Western

Release Date
December 22, 2010
Director
Ethan Coen , Joel Coen
Runtime
110
Writers
Charles Portis , Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

Watch on AMC+

4 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Bill Munny riding a horse in Unforgiven
Image via Warner Bros.

Unforgiven was released in 1992 and has since become one of, if not the most instantly recognizable Clint Eastwood performances, maybe second only to The Dollars Trilogy. Whether it's for its quotability or stunning backdrop, Unforgiven remains a favorite in the minds of Western fans all over the world thanks to Eastwood's memorable portrayal of the infamous William Munny.

This iconic Western tale was nominated for almost 100 awards across various organizations for multiple aspects, but its cinematography is one of its highest praised elements. Given its near-perfect reception from critics and audiences, it's not hard to see why it's such an iconic entry in the genre. Unforgiven's reputation keeps improving, with new critics addings to its already impressive collection of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Unforgiven 1992 Film Poster
Unforgiven (1992)
R
Western

Release Date
August 7, 1992
Director
Clint Eastwood
Cast
Clint Eastwood , Gene Hackman , Morgan Freeman , Richard Harris , Jaimz Woolvett , Saul Rubinek , Frances Fisher
Runtime
130 minutes

Buy on Amazon

3 'Once Upon A Time In The West' (1968)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Harmonica (Charles Bronson) points a gun at Frank (Henry Fonda), who is drawing his gun and looking shocked in Once Upon a Time in the West
Image via Paramount Pictures

When a film is registered for preservation at the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," it's got to have done something right. Director Sergio Leone is no stranger to Western films and their various subgenres, and this fifty-six-year-old Spaghetti adventure from his extensive filmography is arguably one of his best alongside The Dollars Trilogy.

Once Upon A Time in the West is Leone's retirement that never was. It follows various characters throughout its significantly long runtime of almost three hours and serves as the first film of three in the Once Upon A Time franchise. Particularly noteworthy is an against-type Henry Fonda as the vicious Frank, one of the genre's most memorable villains. Despite being a box office flop in the States with a shortened version, the film earned various awards and became a Western classic.

Once Upon A Time in the West Movie Poster
Once Upon a Time in the West
PG-13
Western

Release Date
July 4, 1969
Director
Sergio Leone
Cast
Henry Fonda , Charles Bronson , Claudia Cardinale , Jason Robards , Gabriele Ferzetti
Runtime
166 Minutes
Writers
Sergio Leone , Sergio Donati , Dario Argento , Bernardo Bertolucci

Buy on Amazon

2 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Toby and Tanner sitting on their porch and looking at person offscreen in 2016's Hell or High Water
Image via Lionsgate

Hell or High Water is an eight-year-old gem of a movie from director David Mackenzie and writer Taylor Sheridan. It stars Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges, and Gil Birmingham in primary roles as the movie tells the story of two brothers as they commit bank robberies with the sole intention of saving their family's ranch.

This Western also has a crime element that'll keep viewers on edge the entire way through. It's one of those rare films capable of making audiences root for the criminals because they can't help but feel for them, showcasing the moral ambiguity at the heart of many of cinema's greatest Westerns. Hell or High Water is more than deserving of its near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, given its brilliant cinematography and a screenplay that couldn't have been written any better in the eyes of many.

hell or high water
Hell or High Water
R
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Thriller
Western

Release Date
August 12, 2016
Director
David Mackenzie
Cast
Chris Pine , Jeff Bridges , Ben Foster , Katy Mixon , Dale Dickey , Kevin Rankin
Runtime
102
Writers
Taylor Sheridan

Watch on Netflix

1 'The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly' (1966)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Clint Eastwood in 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly'
Image via United Artists

The fifty-eight-year-old classic is arguably Sergio Leone's most notable addition to his famous Dollars Trilogy. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly has become one of the most well-known Western adventures to date, starring fellow Western legend Clint Eastwood. It follows three men as they partake in all the shootouts, duels, and Western confrontations an audience could want from a movie of its kind.

Taking place during the American Civil War, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly ​​​​​​ showcases the violence and brutality of the time, and its cinematography has become a highlgiht of Westerns cinema. Surprisingly, it was not a critical success when it premiered, due to controversial opinions regarding Spaghetti Westerns. However, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly's standing has improved over the years, and it's now widely considered an iconic cinematic triumph and possibly the best-known American Western ever.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Movie Poster
The Good the Bad and the Ugly
R
Adventure
Western
Release Date
December 23, 1966
Director
Sergio Leone
Cast
Eli Wallach , Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Aldo Giuffrè , Luigi Pistilli , Rada Rassimov
Runtime
161
Writers
Luciano Vincenzoni , Sergio Leone , Agenore Incrocci , Furio Scarpelli

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 25 Best Westerns of All Time, Ranked