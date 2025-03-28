Hold the good; we’re going all out on the bad and the ugly here. Throughout cinematic history, there has perhaps been nothing that has defined the scope and spectacle of what the medium is capable of quite like the immersive grandiosity and drama of the Western genre. Ranging from cherished and idealistic American classics to the intoxicating grit and savagery of the spaghetti Westerns from Europe, the greatest highlights of the genre mark enduring triumphs of film at large.

However, while there have been many outstanding Westerns that have made for essential viewing, there have been some bad ones that have come to be regarded as must-see films as well, even if only from a so-bad-it's-good sense. From star-studded shockers to some of the most famous flops in film history, these ten terrible Western tales simply demand to be watched at least once.

10 'Death Rides a Horse' (1967)

Directed by Giulio Petroni

Image via United Artists

Following his major career breakthrough with his rugged roles in the Dollars trilogy, Lee Van Cleef emerged as one of the defining icons of Spaghetti Western cinema. Death Rides a Horse was eager to capitalize on the actor’s newfound stardom, and his performance is one of tremendous grit, intrigue, and even sympathy at times. Alas, the film around him is tiresome as a lazy and formulaic vengeance flick that rarely compels or excites.

A revenge thriller, it follows a young man’s violent vendetta as he hunts down the bandit gang that brutally raped and murdered his family in front of him when he was a child. Van Cleef portrays Ryan, a gunslinger recently released from prison who has his own score to settle with the bandits. Not only is Van Cleef’s performance an excellent example of Spaghetti Western coarseness, but Ennio Morricone’s sublime score is typically magnificent as well. Even as the film falters in all other areas, the efforts of Van Cleef and Morricone make it a must-watch spectacle for all lovers of Western cinema.