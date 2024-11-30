There is a sense of variety to the Western genre overall, especially considering how it’s evolved as the decades have gone along, but it’s admittedly easy to think of a “traditional Western” and its accompanying conventions. If a Western is old-fashioned and conventional, it’ll have clear heroes and villains, a masculine/individualistic hero, possibly outdated or traditional values, and an emphasis on honorable violence winning the day.

And that’s okay, because these Westerns can satisfy and be appreciated for their time. But anyone after something less predictable may grow tired of such tropes and familiarity, which is where the following Western movies might be able to come in and provide something a little different. Not all of these are necessarily obscure, but each has interesting ways it subverts conventions of the Western genre, with these admirably unique Westerns ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the great.

10 'Mad Dog Morgan' (1976)

Directed by Philippe Mora

Close

When you’ve got Dennis Hopper playing a bushranger in an ultra-violent and down-and-dirty Australian Western made during the 1970s, you can be fairly certain things will not be conventional. Such is (life and) Mad Dog Morgan, which is one of the most psychedelic, unsettling, and confronting Westerns ever made, and is out-there enough to only really qualify as a Western if you're willing to give the genre a broad definition.

Still, it takes place around the same time many traditional Westerns do, just in Australia, rather than the more expected American Old West. The protagonist is an antihero at best, and is shown trying to survive in an especially harrowing depiction of life in Australia during the middle of the 19th century. Mad Dog Morgan feels trippy in a very 1970s way, though, overall being an intoxicating, nauseating, and undeniably fascinating watch for those who like weird Westerns.

Mad Dog Morgan Release Date July 9, 1976 Director Philippe Mora Cast Dennis Hopper , Jack Thompson , David Gulpilil , Frank Thring , Michael Pate , Wallas Eaton , Bill Hunter , John Hargreaves Runtime 102 Minutes

Watch on Amazon

9 'El Topo' (1970)

Directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Image via ABKCO Films

Speaking of weird Westerns, El Topo is probably the most famous title within a Western sub-genre known as the acid Western. Like with Mad Dog Morgan, such Westerns emphasize surrealism and a certain psychedelic edge, with El Topo having an alarming and strange plot about one man journeying through a dreamlike desert with his son on a violent, mysterious, and continually confounding quest.

There is a sense of things always moving, if not forward, then in some kind of direction in El Topo, which helps it feel a little more than just episodic. But it can also be difficult to understand everything – or even just a good chunk of – the film after only one viewing, which is something that can be said about most of the movies Alejandro Jodorowsky has directed throughout his singular filmmaking career.

El Topo Release Date December 18, 1970 Director Alejandro Jodorowsky Cast Alejandro Jodorowsky , Brontis Jodorowsky , Mara Lorenzio , David Silva , Paula Romo , Jacqueline Luis Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Western

Rent on Amazon

8 'Walker' (1987)

Directed by Alex Cox