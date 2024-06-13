Westerns are perhaps the defining American film genre. They date back to cinema's earliest days and have evolved a lot over the decades, reflecting changes in society. Consequently, the genre has contributed many masterpieces to the medium, from The Searchers to Unforgiven. They tap into American myths but update them for their era. However, there's also no shortage of terrible Westerns to be found if one is brave enough to look.

The worst Westerns tend to feature wooden acting alongside clichéd stories and blatantly fake sets. They can be unintentionally funny like Final Justice or wearily self-serious like Blood River. These movies prove that Westerns are tricky to pull off and can quickly degenerate into absurdity if handled poorly. If just a few key elements are off-base, the whole thing can collapse. Here are the most awful movies the genre has to offer; Sergio Leone may not have directed them, but they are certainly bad and ugly.

10 'Ride Him, Cowboy' (1932)

Directed by Fred Allen

"I didn't figure you for a coward." Ride Him, Cowboy was the first in a string of B-movies that future Western icon John Wayne starred in for Warner Bros., and it's a far cry from Red River or The Searchers. Here, he plays rider John Drury, who saves a horse named Duke that the locals believe is dangerous. Drury tames the steed and the pair set out to capture a local bandit, but Drury himself is soon framed for the bandit's crimes.

The film borrows heavily from the 1926 movie The Unknown Cavalier, substantially reusing footage shot for that project. The whole thing is underdeveloped (it clocks in at just 55 minutes) and frequently far-fetched. For example, there's a ludicrous scene where the townsfolk put the horse on trial. Admittedly, it's kind of fascinating to see Wayne in such a lackluster movie, given the masterpieces he would go on to make. Beyond that, though, there isn't much reason to check out Ride Him, Cowboy.

9 'The Outlaw' (1943)

Directed by Howard Hughes

"... the fiery desert sun beat down avengingly on the many who dared defy justice and outrage decency..." The Outlaw ranks among the worst movies directed by aviator, tycoon, and noted eccentric Howard Hughes. It's a riff on the story of Billy the Kid (Jack Buetel), in which the gunslinger gets tangled up with Rio MacDonald (Jane Russell), the love interest of fellow gunfighter Doc Holliday (Walter Huston). The premise has potential, but the execution is atrocious.

Indeed, The Outlaw had a considerable budget, but it feels like a B-movie. Everything about it is amateurish, from the sets to the costumes to the hammy dialogue and wooden performances. This may have been the result of the film's tumultuous production. For instance, the legendary Howard Hawks was initially attached to direct, but he left the project due to disagreements with Hughes. The only memorable part of The Outlaw is the role it played in catapulting Russell to stardom despite her underwhelming performance.

8 'Blood River' (1991)

Directed by Mel Damski

Close

"The kid's all business." Blood River is a TV movie, so it gets a bit more of a pass than other terrible big-budget movies, but it was written by John Carpenter, meaning that it really ought to have been better. It's about ​​​​​​Jimmy Pearls (Ricky Schroder), a young man seeking vengeance for his family's murder at the hands of ruthless bandits. Teaming up with an aging cowboy, Winston Culler (Wilford Brimley), Jimmy embarks on a journey through the treacherous landscapes of the Old West.

Blood River suffers from poor direction and editing, with the result feeling decidedly disjointed and scattershot, with the plot dragging on with minimal motivation. Perhaps worst of all, the sets are shockingly fake, and some of the production design is simply baffling. The riverboat, for example, is far too large and clearly made of canvas. The best that can be said for Blood River is that the landscape shots are nice — although even these were actually filmed in Canada, not the Wild West.

7 'Texas Rangers' (2001)

Directed by Steve Miner

"The Lord is comin' for me, Mr Dunnison." This uninspired mess tells the fictionalized story of the early days of the famed law enforcement group in post-Civil War Texas. The Rangers, led by McNelly (Dylan McDermott), Lincoln (James Van Der Beek), and George (Ashton Kutcher), are tasked with upholding the law on the Mexico border. Once again, this is a solid idea, but it's bungled through hapless storytelling and shoddy performances. The casting of teen idols like Kutcher and Van Der Beek, especially, just doesn't work.

John Milius, the main screenwriter on the project, hated the movie, accusing the studio of "mutilating" his work. "They don't have any sense of responsibility. They'd make a film about anything if they thought it would make some money for them," he told The Guardian. He was not the only one who felt this way. Texas Rangers was a colossal box office bomb, grossing just $764,000 against a $38m budget. With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 2%, it can't be called a critical success either.

6 'Bad Girls' (1994)

Directed by Jonathan Kaplan