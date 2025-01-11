Westerns have evolved over time, from the golden days of the genre until today, with movies and shows that push boundaries and combine Western-style stories with so much more. For example, Taylor Sheridan embraces the Western genre in his movies and shows, combining drama, romance, and thrills with some Western-style flair. But, Sheridan's shows are successful examples; not every creator was lucky to get more than one season for their passion projects and gun-slinging creations.

From the 1950s until now, there have been numerous shows in the genre that deserved a lot more than their short run. They were either innovative blends of Western and science fiction, or just well-acted dramas set in the Wild West that were underrated even when they were released. Although fans have only one season of each of these shows to enjoy, their television (or streaming) run was glorious and worth revisiting occasionally.

10 'The Yellow Rose' (1983)

Created by John Wilder and Michael Zinberg

Starting off strong, the Western soap opera The Yellow Rose stars everyone's favorite cowboy, Sam Elliott, and the lovely Cybill Shepard as residents of the Champion family ranch, The Yellow Rose. The show follows their daily lives and drama, with Shepard portraying the ranch head Wade Champion's widow Colleen, and Elliott, his illegitimate son, who shows up to work on the ranch. The other two of Wade's sons also confront Colleen with every chance they get, and the interpersonal drama is up to par with Yellowstone today, minus the gritty and turbulent violence that Yellowstone often boasts.

The show aired on NBC and was canceled after 22 episodes, but it had its fair share of reruns during the 1990s and 2000s. People generally loved watching The Yellow Rose and were disappointed it was cut short so abruptly. However, it is a soap opera Western, so it may not be everyone's cup of tea; it could be this or the fact that shows in the 1980s focused more on police procedurals, when hits like Miami Vice were all the rage. The Yellow Rose had a nice way of making the Western genre more approachable to wider audiences, and the attempt was good enough to get people to enjoy its reruns whenever possible.

9 'Walker: Independence' (2022)

Created by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke

Walker with Jared Padalecki was canceled after four seasons on The CW, where it found a home as a remake of the beloved Western series Walker, Texas Ranger. When the spin-off Walker: Independence first aired in 2022, the enthusiasm was high for a female-led series set in the Wild West, similar to the limited series Godless. Walker: Independence wasn't meant to be a miniseries, though, and its creators had some expectations of the network to give them another season due to its favorable reviews and nature. However, before Walker was canceled, Walker: Independence got axed pretty quickly, galloping off into the sunset just after it learned how to ride.

Walker: Independence is different from Walker; it's actually set in the Wild West and is considered a prequel. It follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), a wealthy Boston-based widow who seeks revenge after witnessing the brutal murder of her husband. Abby also encounters a drifter, Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), who joins her on her quest for revenge. This prequel series is pretty fun, and it could've been bigger, but it might be better for fans to consider it a miniseries rather than lament over its fast cancelation.

8 'Klondike' (2014)

Adapted from the book by Charlotte Gray