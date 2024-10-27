The Western genre has had its ups and downs across film and television history. Far from its heyday in the early 20th century, the genre is nevertheless arguably at its peak in the 21st, and it's all thanks to Hollywood's smaller screen sibling. TV in the 21st century has exploded into big-budget life, thanks in no small part to the improvement in technology and the rise of streamers. Because of this, the epic scope of the West is now able to be captured on the small screen, leading to a renaissance for the genre on our television sets. So, without further ado, here's a look at the best Western shows on Prime Video right now.

'The English' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.8/10

One of the most underrated period dramas in recent memory, The English stars the Academy Award-nominated Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman new to the Wild West with revenge on her mind. Alongside Chaske Spencer's Eli Whipp, Cornelia looks to avenge the death of her son, but all might not be as it seems. Taking the slow-burning sentiments of the Western genre and transferring them into a brooding drama fixed on the power of one woman, The English is an immersive viewing experience. Blunt is fantastic as ever, with a set of scripts that bring this dramatic story to life. The show was remarkably nominated for an impressive five BAFTAs. - Jake Hodges

'Little House on the Prairie' (1974 - 1983)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Little House on the Prairie Release Date March 30, 1974 Creator Blanche Hanalis Cast Melissa Gilbert , Michael Landon , Karen Grassle , Rachel Lindsay Greenbush , Sidney Greenbush , Melissa Sue Anderson Seasons 9

One of the most memorable Western series of all time, Little House on the Prairie is based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's Little House books and follows the day-to-day lives of nineteenth-century American Midwest family, the Ingalls. Located on the banks of Plum Creek in Minnesota, this Little House on the Prairie would quickly become synonymous with heartwarming television, with generations of viewers returning time after time to this cozy series. A touching, emotionally-driven show with memorable characters and David Rose's unforgettable theme at its heart, Little House on the Prairie's golden reputation will long live on. - Jake Hodges

'Outer Range' (2022 - 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Outer Range Release Date April 15, 2022 Creator Brian Watkins Cast Josh Brolin , Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski Seasons 2

Created by Brian Watkins, Outer Range mixes the Western genre with science-fiction as Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) discovers a strange black void lurking on the edge of his pasture. With mystery shrouding his community ever since drifter Autumn (Imogen Poots) arrived, it seems as if everything is about to go wrong. Bathed in immersive mystery and proudly boasting a beautifully twisting narrative, Outer Range is one of the best Western series on Prime. Worthy of your full attention, this gripping plot requires even the most observational to stay alert, with the frankly outrageous central story brilliantly crafted to be as believable as a kitchen sink drama. - Jake Hodges

'The Gene Autry Show' (1950 - 1955)

IMDb: 7.2/10

The Gene Autry Show Genre Western Debut Date July 23, 1950

One of the earliest examples of the Western genre on television, The Gene Autry Show followed the titular famous singing cowboy as he transitioned to the small screen alongside his trusty horse Champion and partner Pat Buttram. Very much a paint-by-numbers approach to Western television, there is something ultimately timeless about The Gene Autry Show. With plenty of class and charisma, Autry dominates each moment with his infectious charm and fantastic singing voice. For those with a penchant for the classics, The Gene Autry Show is a heartwarming addition to your viewing plans. - Jake Hodges

'The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp' (1955 - 1961)

IMDb: 7.6/10

The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp Release Date September 6, 1955 Cast Hugh O'Brian , Jimmy Noel , Ethan Laidlaw , Bill Coontz Seasons 6

A series based somewhat on a true historical tale, The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp does exactly what it suggests, following the everyday life of the titular Kansas and Arizona marshal (Hugh O'Brian) as he battles infamous villains alongside a selection of memorable side characters. A classic Western by every sense of the phrase, it's impossible to compliment The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp without gushing over O'Brian's confident lead performance, one that oozes the essence of the cowboy hero right to its core. Brave, bold, and timeless, Earp is the true standout of the 226 episodes of this series — one that earned two Primetime Emmy nominations, one for writing and another, of course, for O'Brian. - Jake Hodges

'Hell on Wheels' (2011 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Hell on Wheels Release Date Cast Seasons

Created by Joe and Tony Gayton, Hell on Wheels is set in a post-Civil War America as former soldier Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) attempts to avenge the death of his wife by tracking down the killers. However, he doesn't expect his journey to bring him to the building of the transcontinental railroad, one of the most important undertakings in US transportation history that connected the East Coast with the West Coast. Soaked in history as all good Westerns should be, Hell on Wheels is both educational and entertaining. Alongside a superb ensemble cast and a tense tale of revenge and epic drama, Hell on Wheels is enjoyable from the very first second as the owner of a memorable title track that even scored a Primetime Emmy nomination. - Jake Hodges

'The Rifleman' (1958 - 1963)

IMDb: 8.3/10

The Rifleman Release Date September 30, 1958 Cast Chuck Connors , Johnny Crawford Seasons 5

This classic Western is set on a ranch near New Mexico and follows widower Lucas McCain (Chuck Connors), who, with the help of his trusty modified Winchester, keeps order alongside Marshal Micah Torrance (Paul Fix) in their town. If you were to think of the checklist needed for a classic Western, every single box is certainly ticked by The Rifleman. Although it might seem like some sort of parody today, Connors' portrayal of Lucas McCain was the quintessential television portrayal of his day, with suave and action prowess making him the hero of many a viewing child. With plenty of style and energy, The Rifleman is ready to brighten up your day. - Jake Hodges

'Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman' (1993 - 1998)

IMDb: 6.8/10

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Release Date January 1, 1993 Creator Beth Sullivan Cast Jane Seymour , Joe Lando , Chad Allen , Orson Bean , Frank Collison , Geoffrey Lower , Henry G. Sanders , Barbara Babcock Seasons 6

One of the most famous fictional medical professionals of all time, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman follows Jane Seymour as the titular doctor, who shadows her Boston physician father's footsteps and rises to the top of her game. However, the frontier town of Colorado Springs doesn't warm well to the thought of a female doctor, with the trust of her patients proving difficult to earn. A series with plenty of charm and certainly something to say, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman was an interesting depiction of misogyny at a time when television rarely explored that topic. Seymour is ever-brilliant in the lead role, with the series even picking up an impressive four Primetime Emmys over six seasons. - Jake Hodges

'Young Riders' (1989 - 1992)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Young Riders Genre Western Debut Date September 20, 1989

Created by Ed Spielman, Young Riders was a hit series based at the waystation in Sweetwater, Kansas. The show followed the lives of those at the station, including former Texas Ranger Teaspoon Hunter (Anthony Zerbe), William F. Cody (Stephen Baldwin), and The Kid (Ty Miller). For those of a certain generation, there might've been no better show on TV than Young Riders. Featuring a stellar cast comprising of future Hollywood greats such as Josh Brolin, the series picked up two Primetime Emmys for its hard work across just three years on air, with many still wishing to this day it had lasted many years longer. - Jake Hodges

'Fallout' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.4/10

Based on the beloved video game series of the same name, Fallout has become one of 2024's biggest hits and one of Prime's flagship shows. The series follows Ella Purnell's Lucy, a woman living in a bunker in a post-apocalyptic future Earth ravaged by radiation. However, following a bandit raid, Lucy is forced into the open and made to face the horrors of this burned world. Fallout's dedication to style, substance, and staying true to its source material has made it a hit with original fans and non-fans alike. From Purnell's poised and immersive lead performance to the unique aesthetic the series so lovingly adapts from the video game, Fallout well and truly earns its title as one of the year's best shows. - Jake Hodges

