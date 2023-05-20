The Western genre has been around for just about as long as film has been being made. The first official Western movie that could be considered, The Great Train Robbery (1903), lured audiences when they were skeptical of movie-going. Western movies have always had a strong presence in Hollywood, but have evolved more recently with the popularity of shows like Yellowstone. They epitomize freedom and create a sense of nostalgia across all ages, and you're a daisy if you don't enjoy them.

The tropes and specific themes of Western movies usually include an epic showdown between the bad guy and the good guy, complete and utter lawlessness, lone wolves, and gun-slinging and twirling. Typically, we think of Westerns as cowboys versus Native Americans in the wild, wild American frontier, but just how many different types of Western movies are there, and what are their defining characteristics? There are twelve subgenres to explore if you're looking to diversify your gun-slinging.

RELATED: Westerns Had An Unexpected Golden Age In This Decade

Traditional Westerns Are Where It All Starts

Image via United Artists

Your Traditional or Classic Western film is where the majority of the tropes and recognizable themes from a Western film started. This type of film boasts excellent and expansive cinematography of the American frontier with a focus on outlaws and trying to bring justice to a community. The plot is typically centered around a single individual, a cowboy, and their adventures or misadventures in the wild west. The majority of the time, the cowboy is fighting against either the environment of the frontier or against chaotic individuals wreaking havoc on a community. Some of the strongest and best examples of Traditional Western movies would be Stagecoach and Red River and the early era of Western was defined by stars like John Wayne and Gary Cooper.

Spaghetti Westerns Are Italy-Made

Image via Unidis

Spaghetti Westerns came after the Western genre gained popularity after World War II. The Spaghetti Western is Italian made between the 1960s and the 1970s and even though they were shot in Italy, starred American actors. Sergio Leone is the godfather of the subgenre and his creation of his style of Western also propelled Clint Eastwood to fame through A Fistful of Dollars, For A Few Dollars More, and The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. The distinct characteristics include a typically low budget, up close shots for dramatic effect, and the focus on an antihero. The scores that we typically associate with Western films now, full of guitars and whistling, came about from the Spaghetti Western. Audiences also got to see more gore and violence because Hollywood was unable to show those elements due to the Hays Code.

The '60s and '70s Gave Us Acid Westerns

Image via Jack H. Harris Enterprises

Coming after the emergence of a Spaghetti Western, Acid Westerns rose to popularity in the 1960s and 1970s. The first Acid Western, The Shooting, started to subvert the genre from the counterculture that society was starting to see with different philosophies and psychedelic filmmaking. The term Acid Western was coined after the release of Alejandro Jodorowsky's El Topo. Dennis Hopper, Jim McBride, and Rudy Wurlitzer are the most popular filmmakers associated with the Acid Western. Some distinct themes we see in these movies are heavy and odd symbolism, unexplainable occurrences and characters, and a lot of Eastern philosophy. The most popular films for this facet of Western are A Girl Is a Gun and Dead Man, starring Johnny Depp.

Revisionist Westerns Aim for Accuracy

The Revisionist Westerns are a more accurate or historical take on a Traditional Western. The themes from a Traditional Western can sometimes feel outdated, incorrect, and frankly even sometimes offensive because of how certain characters or situations are portrayed. They also tend to be more black-and-white and lack a little bit of moral ambiguity. Revisionist Westerns, which have emerged since the 1960s, tend to subvert those original tropes and themes. Those films tend to aim to be more historically accurate and represent women and Native Americans better, rather than making them the helpless or the "savages" of the film like some of the earlier Westerns. There isn't always a clear-cut villain and the hero isn't always morally correct. Some of the more popular films in this category include Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven, The Revenant which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, and The Wild Bunch, directed by Sam Peckinpah.

Apocalyptic Westerns Tackle the End of the World

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The end of the world is a theme across many genres and has been present in the undertones of Westerns for quite some time. Apocalyptic Westerns take the concept of the world and society ending, thus transporting its remaining inhabitants to something that resembles the great American frontier and requires them to survive off the land. These films typically have a wasteland feel but will also feature more futuristic items like makeshift cars and weapons. Mad Max, The Bad Batch, and The Postman are some of the most popular Apocalyptic Westerns.

Comedy & Spoof Westerns Take a Meta Approach

Comedy and Spoof Westerns are a meta take on a Western film. Taking the original tropes of a Western and breaking them down in order to be less serious. Instead of your typical hero cowboy, you may instead get something like ¡The Three Amigos! where struggling actors are mistaken for heroes. These films lean into the genre and provide us with quippy dialogue and outrageous scenes that produce sidesplitting laughter. Mel Brook's Blazing Saddles is the defining movie for Comedy Westerns.

The Epic Western Delivers Larger-Scale Stories

Image via Orion Pictures

The Epic Western is a subgenre that takes Western film elements and puts them on a larger scale. For example, the storyline may follow individuals who are part of the Mexican Revolution, like in The Wild Bunch. The defining factor of an Epic Western is being set during a turbulent time to add to the depth of the narrative between the lead and the search for justice or freedom. Other notable films in this subgenre include Once Upon a Time in the West and Dances With Wolves starring Kevin Costner.

Outlaw Westerns Follow Lone Wolves

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Outlaw Western film is going to center around a character who is more like a lone wolf and his reputation would be known for killing and would most likely be feared by anyone he comes in contact with. This subgenre will feature more shootout and fight scenes than a standard Western movie. Some of the most notable in this subgenre are Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and 3:10 To Yuma. Wyatt Earp, played by Kurt Russell, is one of the most popular outlaws in Western history and Tombstone is another strong example of an Outlaw Western.

Noir Westerns Are the Best of Both Worlds

Image via Miramax Films

Film Noir in general is very moody and has an air of negativity as they examine character emotions and introspection more than a common film. Westerns have taken to noir themes as well, focusing a little more on the individual character dynamics, their struggles with self and those close to them, and also the aftermath of living an outlaw or wildlife. No Country For Old Men with Josh Brolin, Hell or High Water with Chris Pine, and Wind River with Jeremy Renner are great examples of a Noir Western.

Science Fiction Westerns Step the Genre Up a Notch

Image via Universal Pictures

Where a Traditional Western is typically more simple from a way of life, weapons, and material possession way, a Science Fiction Western steps that up a notch with the addition of technology. The science fiction aspect of these movies can include advanced technology, time travel, and even aliens interacting with our outlaws. HBO's Westworld TV show is the most widely recognizable Science Fiction Western, but we also see this genre-bending in Back To The Future: Part III and some installments of Star Wars. Some others include Wild, Wild, West starring Will Smith, but that film isn't always readily accepted by Western or Comedy lovers.

Contemporary Westerns Put Traditional Characters in Modern Settings

Image via 20th Century Studios

A Contemporary Western is a film that will take the traditional characters and old west themes, tropes, and motifs and thrust them into modern and contemporary settings. This subgenre is the most popular recently, as Paramount released Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner. A lot of the time, a character who is more of a traditional cowboy is expected to assimilate into a faster-paced lifestyle while struggling with being set in their ways of how things are in a rural setting. Logan, starring Hugh Jackman, and The Book of Eli, starring Denzel Washington, are excellent examples of Contemporary Westerns.

Horror Westerns Are the Rarest Westerns of All

Image via RLJ Entertainment

Being one of the rarest and uncommon subgenres of Western movies, the Horror Western is hard to nail down and define. Meshing classic Horror tropes with Western tropes is harder than it may seem, but some films nail that combination. Bone Tomahawk is probably the most notable Western Horror, as it combines a group of cowboys who set out to rescue some settlers from a group of cannibals. The Wind is another Horror Western that is a very slow burn, set in a very rural part of New Mexico to check the Western box, followed by the presence of the supernatural wreaking havoc on a family for the Horror box.