During the late 1940s and the 1950s, Westerns were a huge part of the television landscape. New shows featuring cowboys debuted all the time, earning even more fans. By 1959, there were more than 30 Westerns airing at once, with eight of the top 10 shows representing that genre. Popular series like Gunsmoke, Maverick, Rawhide, and Bonanza became appointment viewing for most Americans. While these shows kick-started the careers of many notable actors, including stars such as James Garner, Clint Eastwood, and Steve McQueen, there were some unexpected co-stars that actually stole the hearts of viewers.

Horses Were an Expensive Part of Making Westerns

Image via Public Domain

Obviously, the cowboys were an essential element of every Western production, but it was the horses they rode that became the true stars. These four-legged co-stars often became household names, sometimes just as much as their human counterparts. Silver galloped through The Lone Ranger, Tornado kept Zorro's true identity concealed, Trigger was Roy Rogers' trusty companion, Buttermilk partnered up with cowgirl Dale Evans, and Jimmy Stewart co-starred with his horse, Pie, a whopping 17 times. During the heyday of Westerns on television, the animal actors were well-compensated. In fact, horses were paid up to $100 a day, while a human extra cost only $22.05 to be on set! Even though it might seem strange that a non-speaking animal might make more money than a human, many of the horses (especially the lead ones) were highly trained. In fact, Trigger (whose real name was Golden Cloud) was capable of taking various directions and was said to have been able to perform more than 150 different tricks.

Even though it's nice that the horses were compensated for their talents, paying so much money to animal trainers was a factor in why Westerns started getting too expensive to produce going into the 1960s. Horses are costly to maintain since they need large areas of land to exercise on and significant quantities of food. Most of the Western shows also featured several well-trained horses for each episode, which added even more to production costs. Once color television got more popular, Westerns started to get phased out, making those classic half-hour, black-and-white series a thing of the past.

Animals Used To Out-Earn Their Human Co-Stars in Hollywood

Close

While Trigger wasn't necessarily bringing home a bigger paycheck than Rogers, there have been many animal actors who did actually earn more than the cast members who had lines. Rin Tin Tin made 27 films in the 1920s and 1930s, and at one point was making as much as $6,000 a week (out-earning many of the human actors working at that time). Terry, the Cairn Terrier who played Toto in The Wizard of Oz, was earning $125 a week on the film. Although there have been rumors floating around that lead actor Judy Garland made less than Toto (she was netting $500 a week), it is true that the pup was earning more than most of the Munchkins, who were paid as little as $50 a week.

There are many animals that are more memorable than the human actors who played alongside them. Most people remember Lassie and Benji much more than they do the people who starred in those same projects. And how lame would those Westerns have been without the cowboys swooping in on their steeds to nab the bandits? Animals will always be an essential part of television and film-making, and it's definitely an interesting aspect of entertainment history that they were once considered more essential than the actors featured as extras (or at least they were better compensated than those poor folks).

Bonanza The Wild West adventures of Ben Cartwright and his sons as they run and defend their Nevada ranch while helping the surrounding community. Release Date September 12, 1959 Creator David Dortort, Fred Hamilton Cast Michael Landon , Lorne Greene , Pernell Roberts , Victor Sen Yung Main Genre Western Seasons 14

Bonanza is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video