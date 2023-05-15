When one typically thinks of the "Golden Age" of the Western genre in filmmaking what naturally comes to mind? Perhaps it's the 1930s when the legendary John Ford led a posse of prolific films and capped off the decade with the incredible Stagecoach. Perhaps it was in the 1950s when director George Stevens crafted one of the most influential Western adventures of all time with Shane. Of course, an argument could also be made for the 1960s, which were best known for ushering in the Fistful of Dollars trilogy to fans of the genre. Suffice it to say, the Western is a genre that has stood the test of time since the art of filmmaking was born, making it one of the most prolific and eldest types of entertainment in the cinematic world. That all being said, one era that brought in a wealth of incredible content is one that many may not think of when they think of significant periods for Westerns, that being the 1990s.

The '90s didn't just deliver a huge amount of great Western films, it also brought in a hugely diverse variety of them. From gritty dramas to hilarious comedies or from faithful period pieces to stylish modern-day stories, the 1990s deserves far more recognition for giving us, not just some of the best Westerns, but also some of the best films of the 20th century.

'Unforgiven' Is the Most Celebrated Western of the 1990s

Image via Warner Bros.

The most acclaimed western from the 1990s has to be Unforgiven, which took home four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Actor (not to mention a nomination for Best Screenplay). That praise is well-deserved, as not only is there so much to love about the brilliant homage to what came before, but Unforgiven also adds some grit and grime that wasn't possible during its star's apex in the genre. It's more than appropriate that the film is directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, who is up there with John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart as one of the most recognizable faces of the genre.

Being released in 1992, almost thirty years after the Fistful of Dollars trilogy that Clint Eastwood starred in, Unforgiven takes full advantage of the actor's age, delivering a performance that almost feels like an older version of his iconic poncho-waring gunslinger from the '60s. Eastwood stars in Unforgiven as Bill Munny - a retired rancher who once spent his days taming the wild west as a gunslinger, who is now forced to return to the fold decades later and forms a posse to get back on the saddle yet again.

RELATED: The 10 Best Revisionist Westerns of the 21st Century, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

'Tombstone' Went From a Critical Bomb to a Beloved Classic

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

It's hard to imagine that there was a time when Tombstone was not fondly thought of as one of the best Westerns of the '90s. Critics were lukewarm on the film overall, the consensus being it was just another Western that would be buried in the endless sea of similar entries of the genre. That proved to be far from the case, as Tombstone has since gone far beyond the status of a cult classic and has become a household name for fans of the genre.

Tombstone follows the true exploits of Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell), a legendary lawman who is brought back into the fold when a group of outlaws begins terrorizing the titular town of Tombstone in Arizona. To put a stop to this gang of ne'er-do-wells, Wyatt enlists a more-than-competent posse of friends and family to track the criminals down, consisting of Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), Virgil Earp (Sam Elliott), and Morgan Earp (Bill Paxton). Though there is plenty of exhilarating action and country-trekking adventure, Tombstone truly excels in its quite emotional moments, which do a marvelous job showing how dangerous living in the wild west really was. The end product ultimately provides a level of grime and grit that various classic films from the '30s through the '60s just weren't able to showcase properly.

'Maverick' Is a Great Example of How To Do a Television Adaptation Right

Image via Warner Bros.

Two Western shows got rebooted as feature films in the '90s. One of them was Wild Wild West, an abysmal attempt to recapture the magic of the Men in Black franchise that is one of the genre's most infamous failures. Maverick is the antithesis of Wild Wild West in virtually every way. Rather than just taking the name of an established IP and moving away from it completely as Wild Wild West did, Maverick fully embraces its source material and utilizes it in a way that is both faithful and innovative.

The '90s classic follows the titular anti-hero of Bret Maverick (Mel Gibson), a con artist with a heart of gold who is as good at playing poker as he is at playing people. Maverick hopes to prove that in a tournament with a massive cash prize, but he'll need to procure a significant amount of money for the tourney's buy-in. That serves as the inciting incident for Maverick's desert-trekking adventure, being joined by a fellow con artist named Annabelle Bransford (Jodie Foster) and an unscrupulous U.S. Marshall named Zane Cooper (played by James Garner, who portrayed Brett Maverick in the original television series). The first two acts of Maverick are stellar, but the film really shines in its ending, which is packed to the brim with twists and turns that are just as great to see on rewatch as they are for the first time.

'The Quick and the Dead' Could Be Sam Raimi's Most Underrated Film

Image via TriStar Pictures

Sam Raimi is undoubtedly best known for his work on the Evil Dead and Spider-Man franchises, but did you know he also did awesome Western? Well, he did, and The Quick and the Dead could very well be the legendary filmmaker's most overlooked and underrated films. It's honestly a modern wonder why this refreshing and entertaining take on the Western genre bombed at the box office and didn't receive the same reclamation that Tombstone did. The entire film is bursting with Sam Raimi's creative flair and it comes complete with a stellar all-star cast, including two now-hugely respected actors whose careers were only just starting, them being Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

Where most Westerns take audiences to various locations, The Quick and the Dead takes place almost entirely in one frontier town, where a loner gunslinger named Ellen (Sharon Stone) rides into town looking for someone from her past. That person is the ruthless Herod (Gene Hackman), a heartless gang leader who took over the town years ago. As a form of entertainment for his fearful subordinate, Herod holds an annual dueling contest where gunfighters far and wide come to test their mettle through their revolvers. With Herod always being a participant in this contest himself, Ellen sees an opportunity to exact vengeance on the madman and maybe even free a town in the process.

'Desperado' Is 'The Empire Strikes Back' of the 'El Mariachi' Trilogy

Image via Columbia Pictures

The El Mariachi trilogy is one of the best and earliest works by celebrated filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. The first film, El Mariachi, served as a stellar feature debut for Rodriguez, and the trilogy came to a fun conclusion with Once Upon a Time in Mexico. Both are well worth watching films, but the best film in the trilogy is its middle installment - Desperado, which feels like a bona fide Western despite taking place in the modern day.

The '90s are also often credited as the period when Spanish movie star Antonio Banderas reached international stardom, and Desperado is one of the many films where Banderas was destined to become a world-renowned sensation. He delivers heart, menace, and charisma as the single-spurred El Mariachi. Though he may look like your average musician, El Mariachi takes with him a guitar case packed with all manner of weapons, which he uses to dispatch all manner of vengeful vigilante justice upon Mexico's criminal underworld.

'The Mask of Zorro' Cements Antonio Banderas as a Western Icon

Image via TriStar Pictures

Speaking of Antonio Banderas, he got to flourish as an action star yet again with The Mask of Zorro, where he became the latest and truly the greatest individual to fill the boots of the legendary duelist. Though the film is admittedly closer to a superhero film than a Western, The Mask of Zorro still takes full advantage of its early 20th century time period and southern California setting. The entire film has an endlessly entertaining swashbuckling feel to it, clearly taking inspiration from the many cinematic portrayals of Zorro from years prior.

This new take on the classic character is framed as a passing of the torch tale, with the first Zorro being the dashing Spaniard Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins), who spent his vigilante career thwarting the nefarious Don Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson). After Montero discovers de la Vega's identity, murders his wife, and abducts his daughter, the man formerly known as Zorro is left to rot in prison for years. He eventually escaped, but with old age catching up to him, he decides to pass the mantle of Zorro to a new altruistic figure in Alejandro Murrieta (Antonio Banderas), who is then taught the ways of the gentleman sword fighter.

'Ride with the Devil' Offers a New Perspective on the Civil War

Like The Quick and the Dead, Ride with the Devil is another hidden gem in the Westerns of the '90s. Coincidentally, it also features a prominent figure from the original Spider-Man trilogy, this time with the franchise's star, Tobey Maguire. As an entry in the prestigious Criterion Collection, Ang Lee's Ride with the Devil expertly explores a story exploring the side of the South during the infamously bloody Civil War. However, unlike certain other films that romanticize the slavery-supporting side and even sympathize with it (*cough* Gone with the Wind *cough*), Lee's film examines things from a more objective viewpoint that examines the horrors of war.

Two friends, Jake Roedel (Tobey Maguire) and Jack Bull (Skeet Ulrich) become one of the thousands of individuals enlisted in the Civil War, joining a band of Confederate sympathizers known as The Bushwackers. Strange as it may seem, one of the members of this group fighting for the South is a black man named Daniel Holt (Jeffery Wright), who fights for the group because one of the group's members bought his freedom. What follows is an incredibly human look at the horrors of war, showing that war is hell for everyone involved.