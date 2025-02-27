If you want to pick the overall best decade for the Western genre, chances are you're going to settle on one that occurred near the middle of the 20th century. Westerns have never gone entirely out of style, but they seemed to be at their healthiest and popular around the 1950s, and perhaps at their most varied during the 1960s (partly thanks to the rise of spaghetti Westerns, including notable titles like Django and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly).

But talking about the 1960s is too “recent” for present purposes. What follows is a look at the greatest Western movies of the 1950s, which wasn’t as varied or radical a time for the genre as the 1960s, but was nonetheless a fruitful decade for the humble Western. These movies, released between 1950 and 1959, rank among the best of the best.

10 'Gunfight at the O.K. Corral' (1957)

Directed by John Sturges

Image via Paramount Pictures

While it’s far from the only movie to center on the titular gunfight at the O.K. Corral, 1957’s Gunfight at the O.K. Corral is the only one that stars Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas, so that’s worth something. It’s pretty no-nonsense and satisfyingly direct in its approach to the real-life event, taking some understandable – and perhaps expected – liberties with certain details, of course.

The alliance that forms between Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday makes for an engaging dynamic, with Lancaster and Douglas being typically great together on screen. And the build-up to and depiction of the event itself are all solidly executed. Gunfight at the O.K. Corral is old-fashioned in a way that might not convert any Western skeptics to become fans of the genre, but those who like American Westerns from this time in cinematic history will find plenty to enjoy here.