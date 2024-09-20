The term "B-movie" is now generally used to refer to any film made on a low budget and with reduced production value, but originally, it referred specifically to the cheap second films that were included in double features. They were like the B-side of a record. One of the key early genres for B-movies was Westerns, which were relatively easy to cobble together in a short span of time and with limited resources.

B-Westerns tended to be under an hour long and very straightforward in their plots and themes: good versus evil, lone cowboys saving the day, climactic shootouts taking down the villain. Many of them were actually aimed at children, so they were tame in terms of violence and gore. Nevertheless, many of these B-Westerns were popular, and some actually left a lasting imprint on the genre as a whole. Indeed, later big-budget Westerns borrowed and expanded some of their ideas, and legends like John Wayne even got their start in B-Westerns. For these reasons, the B-Western is an important subgenre and not one without a few gems. With this in mind, here are the ten best B-Westerns, ranked.

10 'Phantom Ranger' (1938)

Directed by Sam Newfield

Phantom Ranger tells the story of a Texas Ranger (Tim McCoy) who goes undercover to investigate a series of stagecoach robberies. Armed with his quick wit and expert marksmanship, the Ranger works to bring justice to the town. This setup quickly leads to intense shootouts and moments of high suspense, as the Ranger’s true identity is constantly at risk of being exposed.

The movie feels like a police procedural in a Western setting, and it pulls off this fusion fairly well. Sure, the modest budget makes itself evident at times, and some of the supporting actors are atrocious (particularly Suzanne Kaaren), but it's decent for a 1930s movie. It's also very quick at just 53 minutes long, more like a TV episode than a feature. The main reason to watch it is McCoy, who was a major cowboy star of the era. Here, he's a quintessential Western hero; honest and incorruptible.

9 'Abilene Town' (1946)

Directed by Edwin L. Marin

Abilene Town is set in a frontier town divided between cattlemen and homesteaders. Randolph Scott leads the cast as Dan Mitchell, the town marshal caught in the middle of the conflict. The crux of the drama comes in his attempts to maintain peace in the face of rising tensions. He's solid in the role, totally believable as a steadfast and steely-nerved lawman in a dangerous environment. Lloyd Bridges (father of Jeff and Beau) joins him in a supporting role as the leader of the homesteaders.

The movie benefits from a brisk pace and a steady stream of action scenes, though some elements like a love triangle and a few comedic scenes fall a little flat. Overall, though, it's better than most Westerns of its day. In particular, the script strives to present a nuanced portrait of an ordinary town on the brink of violence. As a result, on top of being an entertaining Western yarn, it's also a neat depiction of the USA's tumultuous westward expansion.

8 'The Grey Vulture' (1926)

Directed by Fred Bain