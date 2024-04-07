With an abundance of rotten, laughable B-movies and iconic, critically acclaimed stories, the Western genre features ratings that are often aligned between critics and viewers. In tales of gunslingers, shootouts, and riding through the untamed West, moviegoers either love it or hate it. The best of the best take the formulaic structure and craft it into unique heights, and the worst of the worst fail to creatively structure an original narrative. The opinions on these are often unanimous among the highly critical viewer and the happy-to-be-here average moviegoer.

There is a band of movies that fall into the middle gray area of being loved by audiences and despised by critics. From modern filmmakers crafting deeper, meaningful characters in a gritty genre to star-studded casts focused on entertainment value, this group of Westerns created a divide between camps. These movies made promises and set expectations (high for some and low for others), and whether they used the right combination of tools to deliver is up for interpretation.

10 'Rustlers' Rhapsody' (1985)

Directed by Hugh Wilson

This family-friendly Western flopped with critics, but its comedic foundation satisfied audiences. Simply put, Rustlers' Rhapsody stars Tom Berenger as a singing cowboy named Rex O'Herlihan as he parades through the West, joined by a dancing horse, an eye-catching wardrobe, and sidekick Peter (G.W. Bailey).

Mr. Berenger is perfectly adequate but, like the film, he's on much too long. - Vincent Canby

Struggling to find a balance between substance and comedy, Rustlers' Rhapsody would have been better served as a sketch or short in the eyes of critics. Unlike the success of Mel Brooks' Blazing Saddles years earlier, this over-the-top bit was too much for a feature-length; however, audiences felt it was the perfect blend of fun and genre usuals with on-par casting.

9 'Almost Heroes' (1998)

Directed by Christopher Guest

With a brutally rotten score from one camp and a majority positive rating from the other, this is one of the most divisive Westerns. In his final role, the legendary Chris Farley stars alongside the beloved Matthew Perry as the pair portray two explorers racing against Lewis and Clark to the Pacific Ocean in 1804. Even under the direction of the masterful Christopher Guest, Almost Heroes failed to please.

There's no sugar-coating it, critics slammed this Western comedy as "stupid" and "unwatchable." However, audiences felt the opposite and counter-balanced the critical reception, remembering it as quotable and enjoyable. Movies directed by Guest attract and require a certain tier of viewers who handle stylistic comedy in stride, but applying that to the Western genre was a clear misfire by Guest for critics.

8 'The Last Manhunt' (2022)

Directed by Christian Camargo

With a cast including Jason Momoa and Lily Gladstone, audiences were happy to stream this western. The Last Manhunt details true events from 1909 when a pair of forbidden lovers, Willie Boy (Martin Sensmeier) and Carlotta (Mainei Kinimaka), go on the run from the local sheriff and two Native American trackers after Willie Boy accidentally shoots Carlotta's father.

Critics took issue with the film's apparent identity crisis as it struggled with modern artistic filmmaking while drawing from the Western posse movie foundations. Audiences, however, were able to look past the pacing issues and appreciate the swing by director Christian Camargo to retell the historical events through a different lens in the genre.

The Last Manhunt Release Date May 27, 2022 Director Christian Camargo Cast Martin Sensmeier , Zahn McClarnon , Lily Gladstone , Raoul Max Trujillo Main Genre Western Runtime 103 Minutes

7 'Quigley Down Under' (1990)

Directed by Simon Wincer

This decidedly rotten Western features a fresh matchup between the iconic hero Tom Selleck and the villainous Alan Rickman set in the Australian outback. A sharpshooter from Wyoming, Matthew Quigley (Selleck) answers a hiring ad posted by the brutal Australian ranch owner, Elliot Marston (Rickman). When Quigley realizes he's been hired to kill the Aboriginals, he turns down the job, but Marston has him beaten and left for dead in the desert. Quigley enlists the help of the Aboriginals to face-off with Marston.

The film itself is not up to the contributions of its stars. A little more thought would have helped. - Roger Ebert

Selleck pairs his usual charm (and signature mustache) with the gritty hero taking on the despicable, well-portrayed villain that is Rickman. With a powerful set of adversaries, critics couldn't get over the writing with its seemingly paint-by-Western numbers elements and lengthy monologs; however, audiences loved the showdown.

6 'American Outlaws' (2001)

Directed by Les Mayfield

For critics, this Colin Farrell-led outlaw Western felt like a nail in the coffin for the beloved genre as 2000s cinema kicked off; however, for audiences, Farrell's mesmerizing turn as the infamous Jesse James was enough to earn a positive rating. Following the end of the Civil War, a group of five soldiers return to their home state of Missouri to discover that Thaddeus Rains (Harris Yulin), a railroad baron, seeks to force the townspeople from their homes. Waging war against the railroad, Jesse James and his posse stage a series of robberies seeking to hit Rains where it hurts the most.

Rounding out the supporting cast is the iconic Timothy Dalton alongside Scott Caan, Gabriel Macht, and Kathy Bates, to name a few. The one thing audiences and critics could agree on with American Outlaws is the cinematic historical inaccuracies of this depiction of Jesse James. It's a loud action film parading as a Western, but audiences overlooked the cheesiness of it all, critics did not.

5 'Forsaken' (2015)

Directed by Jon Cassar