Great Westerns are good and all, with the best of the West delivering spectacle, excitement, emotion, and visual splendor like no other genre out there. When looking at both older movies and more recent releases, the genre is no stranger to excellence, but just because some shine doesn’t mean that all are great. Just as is the case for any type of movie, some Westerns are honestly quite bad.

But being bad isn’t all bad, because sometimes, the right kind of bad movie can be fun when viewed either ironically or with a frame of mind that can celebrate – and maybe be alarmed by – certain imperfections. Most of the following Westerns don’t exactly work as “good” movies, but all have one of two things: a certain amount of charm, or so many baffling creative decisions that they become morbidly fascinating. These so-bad-they’re-good Westerns are ranked below, starting with the kind of bad/good and ending with the very bad/good.

10 'Love Me Tender' (1956)

Director: Robert D. Webb

Close

Fitting its title, Love Me Tender is predominantly a romance movie, and also finds itself set at a time that makes it both a Western and something of a war movie, taking place right after the Civil War. There’s a young woman torn between two brothers, the youngest of whom is played by Elvis Presley in his acting debut, with the film also exploring the aftermath of a robbery that happened at the very end of the aforementioned war.

Love Me Tender is best known for being the first of numerous movies Presley starred in, and, of course, for the fact that it had a genuinely good theme song, which was released before the movie. It’s otherwise pretty hammy and melodramatic stuff, all a bit overdone and silly, but in an old-fashioned way that makes it enough of an oddity to offer some entertainment value.

9 'Cowboys & Aliens' (2011)

Director: Jon Favreau

Image via Paramount Pictures

Despite its knowingly ridiculous title, prominent director, and impressive cast headed by Harrison Ford and Daniel Craig, Cowboys & Aliens has been kind of forgotten by time… and it’s not even particularly old. It takes a well-worn Western movie set-up of having one stranger come into a small town and initially clash with the people there, only there’s a decidedly science fiction spin, what with the other part of the title referencing aliens and all.

It's very dopey stuff, and perhaps if it had been a little more balanced or just tonally different, it could have been something genuinely good, or at least appreciable. Instead, Cowboys & Aliens is messy and baffling, but there’s enough here to have some fun with it, as is the case for many movies that have talented people involved, but end up feeling like none of them were on the same page.

8 'Ambush at Cimarron Pass' (1958)

Director: Jodie Copelan

Image via 20th Century Fox

There are plenty of great Clint Eastwood movies – Westerns or otherwise – but Ambush at Cimarron Pass isn’t one of them. It’s one of the first film roles Eastwood had, with him being third billed here and the movie overall centering on a relatively small group of soldiers banding together to survive an attack from a larger band of Native Americans.

It’s so barebones in terms of the story it tells and the places it goes, with one of its saving graces being the fact that it’s only 73 minutes in length (still arguably too long, mind you). Ambush at Cimarron Pass isn’t viewed favorably by Clint Eastwood either, to say the least, who went so far as to call it the worst film ever made… that could be a stretch, but such vitriol does make it sound enticing, especially for fans of the actor who might get curious about just how bad it can get.

Ambush at Cimarron Pass Language English Director Jodie Copelan Release Date February 11, 1958 Actors Clint Eastwood, Scott Brady, Margia Dean Run Time 73 mins

7 'Jonah Hex' (2010)

Director: Jimmy Hayward

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Working in tandem with the aforementioned Cowboys & Aliens to inadvertently present the argument that Westerns had no business being made in the early 2010s, Jonah Hex is another infamous film somewhat lost to time. Also, similarly to Cowboys & Aliens, it has some big names attached to it, including Josh Brolin, John Malkovich, Megan Fox, and even Michael Fassbender.

Not content with just being a Western, Jonah Hex is also a fantasy film, a superhero movie, and an action/thriller flick, trying to do it all within a comically short runtime of just 81 minutes. Its story is about revenge and saving the world, with the stakes and tone being all over the shop, and the film collapsing in on itself multiple times throughout. Still, for some viewers, this might well make it fascinating, and at least the whole thing won’t waste much of your time, in any event.

6 'Sukiyaki Western Django' (2007)

Director: Takashi Miike

Image via FilmRise

Sukiyaki Western Django really should be so much better than it is, given it was directed by the usually interesting Takashi Miike, has a great title, and a relatively interesting premise/concept. Sukiyaki is a Japanese dish, so the title promises a movie that will put the same kind of anarchic/subversive spin on the Western genre as the similarly-named Italian spaghetti Westerns do… only it really doesn’t.

The film doesn’t work particularly well as a comedy, action movie, or a Western, being a fairly limp take on the sort of premise popularized by Yojimbo (and later “borrowed” for spaghetti Western A Fistful of Dollars). So, what makes Sukiyaki Western Django at least a little fun ironically? It is admittedly an interesting mess, and it features a ridiculous supporting turn from Quentin Tarantino (great actor, less-than-great actor) which does have to be seen to be believed.

Sukiyaki Western Django Release Date September 15, 2007 Director Takashi Miike Cast Hideaki Ito , Masanobu Ando , Koichi Sato , Kaori Momoi , Yusuke Iseya , Renji Ishibashi Runtime 121

5 'The Beast of Hollow Mountain' (1956)

Directors: Ismael Rodríguez, Edward Nassour

Close

Fans of B-grade horror might well find things to like about The Beast of Hollow Mountain, which can count itself as both a not-very-good Western and a fairly bad giant monster movie all in one. Still, the clashing of those two genres does immediately make The Beast of Hollow Mountain stand out, as dinosaurs don’t tend to make appearances in Westerns, to say the least.

The Beast of Hollow Mountain sees a cowboy not fighting aliens, but instead going up against a somehow still alive Tyrannosaurus rex that’s consuming all his cattle. A movie with a premise that boils down to “a T. rex causes havoc in the desert” isn’t going to be for everyone, but there are certain viewers who’ll likely jump at the opportunity to see that play out within a B-movie. For anyone after that exact thing, for whatever reason, The Beast of Hollow Mountain is the film for you.

4 'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Image via Warner Bros.

Few movies implode quite like Wild Wild West does. This is another movie that shows how blending science fiction and Western genres seems much easier said than done, and the action/buddy comedy elements attempted here also fall flat. It’s also a movie where the impressive cast – including Will Smith, Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, and Salma Hayek – find themselves unable to elevate the material at hand.

Of particular note is how bad the chemistry between Smith and Kline proves to be, with their characters needing to have a good dynamic for the buddy comedy elements to work. Wild Wild West is laughably bad, but certainly not funny or amusing in the ways it wants to be. It’s a bit of a slog in parts, but its existence is bizarre enough – and its misfires so blatant – that there is a certain something that makes it oddly fascinating to sit through.

3 'BloodRayne 2: Deliverance' (2007)

Director: Uwe Boll

Credit: Brightlight Pictures

Uwe Boll is one of the most infamous filmmakers of the 21st century so far, with the vast majority of his movies being savaged by critics… though this never seems to slow Boll down. He’s directed three gothic horror films within what’s become the BloodRayne trilogy, the first being set during the 1700s, the second being set a century later during Old West times, and the third being set during World War II.

So, BloodRayne 2: Deliverance is a vampire horror movie and a Western all rolled into one, centering on the hero – a half-human/half-vampire named Rayne – clashing with Billy the Kid. Naturally, he’s a vampire in this movie, and so are all the underlings in his gang. It’s naturally quite stupid, but the low-budget clunkiness of it all does ensure BloodRayne 2: Deliverance might well be fun for those who tend to enjoy particularly trashy flicks.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

2 'Billy the Kid Versus Dracula' (1966)

Director: William Beaudine

Image Via Embassy Pictures

Billy the Kid rears his head again in a horror Western, this time in Billy the Kid Versus Dracula. Both this 1966 film and BloodRayne 2: Deliverance will run the risk of making you wish you were watching a genuinely good Western featuring the well-known outlaw, with something like 1973’s Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid being a potentially suitable palette cleanser for anyone who’s just endured these two Billy the Kid-themed horror movies.

Billy the Kid Versus Dracula is exactly what you'd expect it to be with a title like Billy the Kid Versus Dracula, centering on Billy the Kid trying to defend his fiancée from the advances of a determined Dracula, who wants her as his bride. It’s naturally absolute nonsense, but the schlock is strong with this one, and anyone intrigued will get what they think they will from the film, for better or worse.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

1 'Paint Your Wagon' (1969

Director: Joshua Logan

Image via Paramount Pictures

Paint Your Wagon might not be as bad as the aforementioned Clint Eastwood Western, Ambush at Cimarron Pass, but it does feel like it leans closer toward being “so bad it’s good.” It’s a baffling viewing experience, being a lightweight and overlong romantic comedy that’s set during Old West times and is also a musical, and certainly having ambition genre-wise, but the execution’s all off.

Paint Your Wagon stretches out and ends up being well over two-and-a-half hours in length, even though the story is fairly simple stuff, more or less being about two unlikable men causing chaos, scheming, and sharing a wife. Also, it’s worth noting that Clint Eastwood sings a song called “I Talk to the Trees,” foreshadowing how, over four decades later, he’d infamously talk to a chair. It’s like poetry, it rhymes.

Paint Your Wagon Release Date October 15, 1969 Director Joshua Logan Cast Clint Eastwood , Lee Marvin , Jean Seberg Runtime 154 minutes

