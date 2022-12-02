The western, as a movie genre, might not be quite the juggernaut it used to be. During the 1950s and 1960s, it dominated the American movie industry, and was even popular in Europe during the 1960s and early 1970s, thanks to the spaghetti western sub-genre. In time, however, westerns stopped dominating cinemas the way they used to, though the genre as a whole has never gone away entirely.

Perhaps there's a misconception that westerns take themselves a little too seriously, which may have contributed to them losing their popularity. Most are serious, but westerns aren't required to be grim affairs, as there are plenty of films that expertly blend western themes, characters, and tropes with comedy. To highlight some of the best examples, here are 10 westerns that also happen to be really funny.

'¡Three Amigos!' (1986)

¡Three Amigos! is a comedic take on The Magnificent Seven, which itself was a western remake of the classic samurai film Seven Samurai. In this ridiculous but charming comedy, three struggling actors are mistaken for fierce warriors, and get hired by townsfolk who need protection from brutal bandits whose threats are anything but staged.

The premise itself is similar to A Bug's Life, which came out about a decade later, showing that Seven Samurai's cultural influence never really ends. ¡Three Amigos!is certainly a silly movie, but it largely works as both a comedy and a western, with fun characters, tons of quotable dialogue, and some surprisingly catchy musical numbers that - once heard - cannot be forgotten.

'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (2018)

The Coen Brothers have never been shy about making films in the western genre (True Grit), or releasing films that have clear western influences (No Country For Old Men). Their 2018 movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is essentially six western-themed short films in one, as it's an anthology film that blends the Old West with dark comedy.

Like all anthology films, some segments are better than others, but overall, it's surprisingly consistent. No one does bleak, violent comedy quite as well as the Coens do, and while some stories here may verge closer to drama than comedy, there are also enough laughs to ensure that The Ballad of Buster Scruggs does ultimately qualify as a western/comedy hybrid.

'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Blazing Saddles might well be the definitive western-comedy. It stands as one of the very best movies Mel Brooks has ever made, and tells the story of a Black man who's appointed as the sheriff of a small town in the Old West that's far from progressive, to put it lightly.

It might be the kind of movie that wouldn't get made (or remade) nowadays, but to the movie's credit, the targets of the comedy are the racist, backward townfolk, with Sheriff Bart being a charismatic and likable protagonist. While the humor might not be to everyone's liking nowadays, the satire is biting and revolutionary for the 1970s, and there's plenty of absurd comedy and iconic scenes to ensure Blazing Saddles' legacy as a comedy classic.

'City Slickers' (1991)

If you want to get pedantic about what defines a western, City Slickers might not count as one in the traditional sense. After all, it's set in during (then) contemporary times, and follows three businessmen who take a western-themed vacation as a way to relax, only to find themselves wrapped up in an unpredictable series of misadventures.

It's a fairly light and breezy movie, but it mostly works as solid entertainment, and holds up pretty well to this day. City Slickers also stands as one of Billy Crystal's most well-known movies, and came out shortly after the smash-hit When Harry Met Sally (the late Bruno Kirby also has a memorable supporting role in each).

'Rango' (2011)

A wild - and wholly unusual - film that blends animation, over-the-top comedy, and a western story, Rango is a family film unlike many others out there. The title character is a pet lizard who gets lost in the desert and stumbles across a strange town run by other animals, and then winds up getting involved in all sorts of chaotic shenanigans after he's appointed the town's new sheriff.

Rango's a film that's got a strange visual style which helps it stand out from many other animated movies ostensibly aimed at kids/families. There's every chance some younger viewers will be turned off by the film's often grotesque-looking characters, but it's undeniably one of the things that makes this (mostly) kid-friendly western stand out, along with its relentless energy and surprisingly dark humor.

'The Ballad of Cable Hogue' (1970)

The Ballad of Cable Hogue is an underappreciated but undeniably compelling western-comedy. It was directed by Sam Peckinpah, and released in between two of his darkest, most violent movies - 1969's The Wild Bunch and 1971's Straw Dogs - which makes its existence all the more surprising.

As far as plots go, it doesn't really have a particularly well-defined one, but it's not so much focused on story. It's about a man named Cable Hogue, and his various misadventures in the Old West after he's left for dead in the middle of the desert. It deals with the death of the Old West in a way that's entertaining and light-hearted, making it a bittersweet kind of farewell to the genre, which was already falling out of fashion by the late 1960s.

'The Good, The Bad, The Weird' (2008)

As you might expect from its title, The Good, The Bad, The Weird is a film that takes a certain amount of influence from the 1966 classic The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Each film deals with three shady characters who are all after hidden treasure hidden somewhere in a remote desert location, though the former is a good deal funnier and more action-packed than the (already decently funny and exciting) latter.

It's such a wild and fun ride from beginning to end, and does an amazing job of sustaining a high level of energy for its 2+ hour runtime. For anyone who likes movies that expertly blend comedy and action, The Good, The Bad, The Weird has you covered... and if you also happen to like westerns, that's even better.

'Destry Rides Again' (1939)

Destry Rides Again is one of the oldest movies to blend the western and comedy genres, and does so in a way that still holds up, all these decades later. It sees a young sheriff (played by James Stewart) put in charge of taming a particularly wild town in the Old West, which leads to plenty of outlandish situations and action-packed comedy.

It's the kind of movie that was probably a whole lot wilder for audiences in 1939, but it's still a good time for those born decades after its release who still enjoy an older movie every now and then. It also features the iconic Marlene Dietrich - a German singer/actress who also found a great deal of success in Hollywood - in one of her best roles.

'Calamity Jane' (1953)

Not only is Calamity Jane a western-comedy, but it also throws the romance and musical genres into the mix too, for good measure. It takes a very light-hearted look at the life and times of the legendary titular character, and the way her gruff, tomboyish persona sometimes got in the way of her romantic endeavors.

It's very much a movie from the 1950s, but it has its charms for any viewers who enjoy musicals from this era in Hollywood history. It's also extra funny when you compare the depiction of Calamity Jane in this movie to how she was depicted in the HBO series Deadwood, as the differences are night and day.

'My Name is Nobody' (1973)

One of the last iconic spaghetti westerns, My Name is Nobody serves as a bittersweet (though often funny) send-off to the western sub-genre. It centers on the strange bond that forms between an older man (who's trying to put his gunfighting days behind him) and a younger man who wants nothing more than to be mentored by this legendary figure who he's spent his life idolizing.

It features a suitably peppy (and underrated) score by the great Ennio Morricone, and also stands as one of Terence Hill's most well-known comedies (and he was in a ton, during the 1960s and 1970s). It's something of a cult film that might be an acquired taste, but for anyone who likes spaghetti westerns and goofy comedy, it's a must-watch.

