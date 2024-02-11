The Western genre might not get the most love at the Academy Awards, especially compared to broader genres like comedies or biopics. Yet Westerns do receive a little more attention than certain genres; take, for example, how few sci-fi movies, fantasy films, or works of horror have won big at the Oscars. It should also be stressed that the Oscars aren't everything, and beloved movies from all genres have been loved despite a lack of Oscar attention, but it's that time of the year, and love them or hate them, the Oscars are (probably) here to stay.

What follows are some of the most notable Westerns to win multiple Academy Awards, ranked below not in terms of quality, but by the number of trophies they took home. This includes the four Westerns that won Best Picture (one is admittedly a "neo-Western"), with all the following films going to show that every now and then, Oscar voters do indeed enjoy the odd story about cowboys, outlaws, justice, and the era of the Old West.

10 'Stagecoach' (1939)

Academy Awards: 2

Stagecoach is one of the defining movies of the 1930s, and was also responsible for making John Wayne more than a supporting or bit player, turning him into an undeniable star. Its director, John Ford, ended up making plenty of other great movies (Westerns or otherwise) with Wayne in leading roles, but the simplicity and excitement of Stagecoach still makes it feel like one of the best the duo ever did to this day.

It was released during a particularly noteworthy year for American movies, and competed against Gone with the Wind (which won many of 1939’s Oscars), so for Stagecoach to still come away with two wins is pretty impressive. One award was for Best Music, Scoring, and the other was for Thomas Mitchell (Best Actor in a Supporting Role). It was nominated for five other Oscars, including Best Director (Ford) and Best Picture.

Stagecoach Release Date March 2, 1939 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Andy Devine , John Carradine Runtime 1 hr 36 min

9 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Academy Awards: 2

Perhaps one of the most violent Westerns of all time, Django Unchained can also count itself as one of the most awarded Western movies of all time at the Oscars. It was a widely discussed 2012 release, generally critically acclaimed, and ended up getting nominated for five Academy Awards, winning Best Original Screenplay (Quentin Tarantino) and Best Supporting Actor (Christoph Waltz, just three years on from winning the same award for his performance in Tarantino’s previous film, Inglourious Basterds).

Django Unchained is an extravagant revisionist Western, having a story all about revenge, following a freed slave enacting violent justice on slavers and plantation owners in his quest to save the love of his life from slavery. It’s a sometimes alarming movie that no one would call Oscar bait, but its quality and boldness got it attention from voters… it also probably didn’t hurt that Tarantino was a big name in the industry by this point, having made numerous classics in the 20-year-span between 1992 and 2012.

8 'Cimarron' (1931)

Academy Awards: 3

Cimarronis a relatively obscure movie, especially by the standards of Best Picture winners. The Oscars had only been around for a handful of years in the early 1930s, to the point where Cimarron was only the fourth Best Picture winner in the award show’s history. It won two additional Oscars on top of Best Picture, getting awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Richard Dix) and Best Actress in a Leading Role (Irene Dunne).

Watching the film today, it’s honestly far from the most exciting thing in the world, with its story taking place toward the end of the 1800s and showing a family adjusting to life in an Oklahoman town shortly after a land rush. It struck a chord with people back in 1931, clearly, though looking back on that year in film nowadays, it’s pretty easy to point to films like Charlie Chaplin’sCity Lights and Fritz Lang’sM as superior cinematic (and indeed more timeless) accomplishments.

7 'How the West Was Won' (1962)

Academy Awards: 3

You could argue that there are far better epic movies out there than How the West Was Won, but it would be harder to argue that there are many movies out there more epic than How the West Was Won. This covers decades throughout the 1800s, effectively being a Western and a Civil War movie at different stages, tracking the lives of multiple generations of one family living during Old West times.

It has one of the biggest casts ever assembled for a Hollywood movie, and is shot in wide-screen that's so wide it still looks alarmingly expansive and gargantuan to this day. It was more of an impressive technical achievement than anything else, but such qualities still deserved recognition. As such, it was fitting that How the West Was Won won three Oscars: Best Original Screenplay (James R. Webb), Best Sound (Franklin Milton), and Best Film Editing (Harold F. Kress).

How the West Was Won Release Date February 20, 1963 Director John Ford , Henry Hathaway , George Marshall , Richard Thorpe Cast Carroll Baker , Lee J. Cobb , Henry Fonda , Carolyn Jones , Karl Malden , gregory peck Runtime 164 minutes

6 'The Treasure of the Sierra Madre' (1948)

Academy Awards: 3

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre might’ve been too bold and uncompromising for its time to win Best Picture at the Oscars, but it was at least nominated. Still, it’s surprising that of its three other nominations, it won all of them but didn’t take home the top prize, especially considering two of those wins went to John Huston: Best Director and Best Writing… one would assume the best-written and best-directed movie of the year would probably also be the overall best, no?

Laurence Olivier’sHamlet adaptation won instead, and to be fair, it is also a very good film that’s held up well in the decades since 1948. And The Treasure of Sierra Madre is still recognized for being a dark and intense character-focused Western/adventure movie (while clearly being liked to some extent at the time), and for containing one of Humphrey Bogart’s most memorable lead performances.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre Director John Huston Cast Humphrey Bogart , Walter Huston Runtime 126 minutes

5 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Academy Awards: 4

A classic Western/buddy movie about two lovable outlaws, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid has aged better than most other Westerns made during the 1960s, carrying a certain timeless quality and effortless charm. The plot is wonderfully simple, too, with the titular characters forced to go on the run after one robbery too many, continually finding themselves in more and more trouble while making an increasing number of enemies.

Of its four wins, one deservedly went to William Goldman for his excellent screenplay, while Burt Bacharach won two; one was for Best Original Score and the other (shared with Hal David) was for Best Original Song (the iconic “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head"). Its fourth win was for Conrad L. Hall’s cinematography, making Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid rank up there as one of the biggest Oscar winners of the Western genre.

4 'High Noon' (1952)

Academy Awards: 4

While most revisionist Westerns were released sometime after the 1950s (when the traditional Western still seemed popular), High Noon is groundbreaking for being one of the first key Western movies to feel a little more critical and realistic, concerning certain Western tropes. The lead character – a town’s sheriff – is heroic, but most of the other characters aren’t, and he spends most of the movie trying and failing to get their help when he learns someone he once imprisoned is coming back into town, looking for revenge.

High Noon won an impressive amount of Academy Awards for a movie that didn’t end up winning the top prize on Oscar night, though it did get a Best Picture nomination at least. Its other wins were as follows: Best Actor for Gary Cooper, Best Film Editing for Elmo Williams and Harry Gerstad, Best Music Score for Dimitri Tiomkin, and Best Original Song (“Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darlin') for Dimitri Tiomkin and Ned Washington.

High Noon Release Date June 9, 1952 Director Fred Zinnemann Cast Gary Cooper , Thomas Mitchell , Lloyd Bridges , Katy Jurado , Grace Kelly , Otto Kruger Runtime 85

3 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Academy Awards: 4

No Country for Old Men is one of the best Westerns of the 21st century so far, though it is a neo-Western that doesn’t take place during Old West times, instead putting a more modern spin on certain Western conventions. This is most noticeable due to the fact that it’s tremendously dark and gritty by the standards of the Western genre, uncompromisingly telling a story about a ruthless hitman going to great lengths to recover a sum of cash from the site of a drug deal gone wrong.

It might be easier to label No Country for Old Men as a thriller, but it exists within this genre while also being a crime/drama/neo-Western film. On top of winning Best Picture, it also took home Oscars for Best Supporting Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Directing (Joel and Ethan Coen), and Best Adapted Screenplay (again awarded to Joel and Ethan Coen).

2 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Academy Awards: 4

Easily one of Clint Eastwood’s greatest achievements as an actor/filmmaker from a critical perspective, Unforgiven is also one of Eastwood’s most successful going by Awards recognition. It won a total of four Oscars, beyond Best Picture also winning Best Supporting Actor (a very deserving Gene Hackman), Best Director (Eastwood, who was also nominated for Best Actor), and Best Film Editing (Joel Cox).

The plot follows an aging gunman brought out of retirement – in effect – to enact justice after authorities fail to properly deal with a violent assault, in the process clashing with a villainous sheriff. It flips the script on traditional Westerns, making an outlaw the hero and a figure of authority the villain, doing so in a way that feels both nuanced and engaging, with Unforgiven overall emerging as one of the very best Westerns of all time; indeed, a deserving winner of Best Picture at the Oscars.

1 'Dances with Wolves' (1990)

Academy Awards: 7

More than just a Western, Dances with Wolves can also count itself among all the epics to have won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Going by the Oscars at least, it’s the lead contender for the prize of most awarded Western in history, as beyond Best Picture, it also won trophies for (take a deep breath) Best Director (Kevin Costner), Best Adapted Screenplay (Michael Blake), Best Cinematography (Dean Semler), Best Original Score (John Barry), Best Editing (Neil Travis), and Best Sound.

Dances with Wolves is undeniably sprawling and remarkable as a filmmaking achievement, telling a story across three hours about a lieutenant in the Civil War coming across – and befriending – a group of Lakota people. It hits all the beats it needs to, and though people who like subversive Westerns might not be as over-the-moon about the film, its technical qualities and scale ultimately make it easy to admire, in many ways.

