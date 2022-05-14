Westworld is finally set to return for its fourth season this June — congratulations to all the loyal fans who have managed to keep up with the show’s elaborate “mystery box” puzzles, the likes of which might even confuse J. J. Abrams. Show creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have certainly done an impressive job building the dystopian universe, but Westworld looks like it will be just as hard to follow as ever. Between hosts that are actually human, humans that are actually hosts, and a plethora of flashbacks, you basically need a companion guide to make it through the first three seasons.

Although it's easy to make fun of Westworld’s narrative consistency (or lack thereof), the show never fails to deliver amazing visceral moments, and one of its coolest aspects can be found in its soundtrack. Composer Ramin Djawadi (who also scored on Game of Thrones) created the series' unique musical theme, but many of its most memorable soundtrack moments are actually cover versions of iconic songs, which help to ground Westworld in a previously existing pop culture world that make it feel even more realistic. Here are the nine greatest cover songs from the Westworld soundtrack, ranked.

9. “Space Oddity,” David Bowie (“Genre”)

This cover of the David Bowie classic ranks slightly lower on the list because of how frequently the iconic song is used in pop culture. Between Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Mad Men, and Mr. Deeds, “Space Oddity” is a popular needle drop used to signify emotional moments or revelations. However, the third season of Westworld manages to creatively use the song when Caleb (Aaron Paul) experiences the side effects of the “Genre” drug. He’s transported into a video game aesthetic as he helps Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) during a climactic car chase.

8. “Wicked Games,” The Weeknd (“Mother of Exiles”)

While a majority of Westworld’s soundtrack consists of classic hits, “Mother of Exile” drops a more recent favorite. The Weeknd’s “Wicked Games” is the backdrop of a thrilling set piece in which Dolores and Caleb infiltrate a masquerade party to kidnap Incite’s co-founder Liam Dempsey Jr. (John Gallagher Jr.). Dolores is generally pretty ruthless, so it's interesting to see her disguise herself among the aristocrats of a private charity auction. “Mother of Exiles” creates more tension in the sequence, especially when Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) shows up, thinking Liam has been replaced as a host. The haunting masquerade masks are reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut.

7. "No Surprises," Radiohead (“Chestnut”)

The first instance of Radiohead in Westworld is still among the best. In the second episode of the first season, the song creates a sense of foreshadowing. It signifies that while there aren’t any “surprises” so far, the hosts are on the verge of discovering what they were originally designed for. Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) slightly changes her behavior after she’s killed and has her memory erased. As she's relegated back to her loop, the subtle acting from Newton is perfectly synced up with the grim tone of the song.

6. "Seven Nation Army," The White Stripes (“Viru e Fortuna”)

While this “Seven Nation Army” cover first debuted in the Season 2 trailer, it also appears during the opening of the third episode. Season 1 had previously revealed that outside of Westworld (or the town known as "Sweetwater"), there are five other parks with different themes. It also served as an interesting homage to the original 1973 film, which also featured a “Roman World” and “Medieval World. “Viru e Fortuna” introduced the Raj, an Indian-themed park. The guests’ ignorance of the native culture reflected in Season 2's newly-revealed park is one of Westworld’s many instances of social commentary.

5. "Paint It Black," The Rolling Stones (“The Original”)

The first major action sequence in the Westworld pilot makes great use of The Rolling Stones, while also serving as one of the best earliest examples of a cover song in the overall series. “Paint it Black” isn’t just a great backdrop for a shootout; the viewer’s familiarity with the iconic song coincides with the loops that are repeated in the park. There’s something familiar about the way in which every shoot-out seems to end the same way. The hosts aren’t aware that their memories have been erased. “Paint It Black” is repeated a few times (including a later appearance in a Season 2 episode set in the neighboring park known as Shogun World) to make this point evident.

4. "Runaway," Kanye West (“Reunion”)

“Runaway” first pops up in the Season 2 trailer that debuted during the 2018 Super Bowl. It represents one of Westworld’s strongest marketing tactics; the hosts are literally “running away” from their predetermined destinies as they develop consciousness. The episode titled “Reunion” finds an even more clever way to introduce the song, as Logan Delos (Ben Barnes) literally toasts his drink to the “a**holes” who invented the park when he heard about the concept of Westworld for the first time.

3. "Motion Picture Soundtrack," Radiohead (“Adversary”)

Maeve’s revelation that she’s a robotic host made to satisfy tourists is one of the most devastating moments in all of Westworld. Maeve, who had prided herself on her strong, independent spirit, discovers that all the abuse she’s endured was for “entertainment.” It’s one of the more effective instances of Westworld’s female representation. As Maeve silently walks through the halls of Westworld headquarters, she sees the various in-universe advertisements made to promote her appearance. “Motion Picture Soundtrack” is the perfect summation of her heightened emotions.

2. "Brain Damage/Eclipse," Pink Floyd (“Crisis Theory”)

Each season of Westworld ends with a new era being born. During the Season 3 finale, Dolores’ revolution begins as the evil inventor Serac’s (Vincent Cassel) machine is destroyed. Dolores and Maeve had been adversaries up until this point, but they finally stand united against their oppressors. While the Dark Side of the Moon classic seems like a less-than-subtle bit of symbolism, it signifies what a game-changing moment in the series Dolores’ revolution is. Westworld is no longer interested in flashbacks; it is moving forward toward an unknown future.

1. "Exit Music For A Film," Radiohead (“The Bicameral Mind”)

Seasons 2 and 3 of Westworld get awfully confusing with their various twists and turns. That being said, the first season is just about perfect. Everything syncs up as Ford’s (Anthony Hopkins) plot is revealed. Using “Exit Music For A Film” as the literal end of the story gives Ford’s plan a sense of finality. This is what all of the clues have been leading towards. Dolores and the hosts launch an attack on a gala meeting, and Ford finally meets his demise, sipping his final glass of wine as the hosts begin their act of revenge against the guests and those responsible for the park in the first place.

