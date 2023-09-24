Westworld had one of the strangest journeys of any modern prestige television series. Originally seen as HBO’s next great drama show in the wake of Game of Thrones’ imminent conclusion, Westworld’s first season sent wavelengths throughout the science fiction fan community.

The series immediately attracted a group of loyal fans who meticulously followed the plot to get ahead of the future twists that showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan had in store. Times have changed, and Westworld was sadly canceled after its fourth season, leaving its audience waiting for answers. Here are the best episodes of every season of Westworld.

"The BiCameral Man"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2016)

Westworld constantly hinted at a darker future that was in store, as it was evident that Dr. Ford (Sir Anthony Hopkins) had more tricks up his sleeve than he was letting on. The first seasons had already delivered several major twists; the shock that Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) was actually one of the cybernetic hosts, and that he was based on Ford’s former partner Arnold, was a major game changer that took the audience by surprise. However, none of that compared to the shocking reveal of Ford’s true plan in the first season’s final installment, “The BiCameral Man.”

Hopkins added a unique presence to the series that was sadly missing in the later seasons. Westworld has always had an inventive soundtrack, but the use of an orchestral version of Radiohead’s “Exit Music For A Film” served as a great way to wrap up the season.

"Kiksuya"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2017)

Westworld’s second season was arguably its most ambitious; while the first season largely relied on telling the story that had been set up by the 1973 science fiction film of the same name, the second season had to explore the larger universe that existed outside of the park itself. This inspired more character-centric episodes, many of which focused on Maeve Milany (Thandiwe Newton) and her quest to find her missing daughter. Initially, Maeve assumes that the Ghost Nation Elder Akecheta (Zahn McClaron) is the one responsible for her disappearance.

However, “Kiksuya” revealed the heartbreaking pain that Akecheta had endured during his own quest to achieve consciousness. The episode beautifully intertwines the mythology of Westworld, whilst paying tribute to the history of indigenous representation on screen in a respectful way.

"Genre"

Season 3, Episode 5 (2020)

Image via HBO

The third season of Westworld took a bold step forward by transforming into a science fiction neo-noir thriller that was similar in style to Blade Runner or Dark City. While the season itself failed to reach an exciting finale due to the underdevelopment of the central villain Serac (Vincent Cassel), it did introduce many new characters that added to the existing dynamic. Considering that the series’ primary protagonists up until that point had been hosts, focusing on a working class man like Caleb (Aaron Paul) felt like a breath of fresh air.

“Genre” sees Caleb and Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) teaming up for a heist, in which they discover the secret behind Serac’s involvement with Rehoboam. The twist that some of the show’s human characters (including Caleb) have had their lives controlled by artificial intelligence was a clever way to tie them into the storyline involving the hosts. It gave Caleb and Dolores something to bond over, establishing them as one of Westworld’s best duos. “Genre” also features some of Westworld’s best action set pieces, which adopted a creative way to show Caleb’s exposure to the “genre” drug.

"Metatonia"

Season 4, Episode 7 (2022)

Image via HBO

Unfortunately, Westworld’s final season was somewhat of a disappointment. It has been difficult to accurately judge the series in retrospect due to its cancelation, as a fifth season may have explained some of the show’s lingering plot holes and concluded some of the character arcs. However, as it stands, the show’s final installment felt like it was once again stringing along the viewers for a journey that ended up just creating more questions .While the actual final installment "Que Será, Será" was inconclusive and frustratingly opaque, the show’s penultimate episode "Metanoia" actually suggested a more exciting wrap up by killing off some of the pivotal characters. As sad as it was to lose beloved heroes like Bernard and Maeve, it felt like a proper end to their arcs, as both hosts were “dying” for a cause they truly believed in.

Ed Harris’ performance as William (also known as “The Man in Black”) has always been fearsome, but the depravity that the character sinks to in “Metatonia” managed to surpass all of his previous crimes. “Metatonia” also hit some emotional highs due to the role that Teddy Flores (James Marsden) played in unlucky Dolores’ new identity. Teddy and Dolores had been a great couple within the first two seasons, but Teddy’s transformation into an evil version of himself (and his subsequent death) had been one of the show’s biggest blunders. Even though they are trapped in a much different version of reality than the one they started off in, Teddy and Dolores are Westworld’s most wholesome couple; it was rewarding to see an actor like Marsden, who has always been underrated, to play such a pivotal role.

