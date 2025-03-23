From its debut in 2016, the HBO sci-fi series Westworld has captivated audiences with its intricate storytelling, philosophical themes, and stunning production values. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series took Michael Crichton’s 1973 film and updated it for the 21st century, bringing topics such as artificial intelligence and free will. The first season of the show was highly acclaimed, while the later seasons evolved significantly from its mind-blowing initial premise. The show was nominated for 45 Primetime Emmys during the course of four seasons, proving that it was made with the highest quality.

This article highlights Westworld’s best episodes over the course of four seasons. These selections showcase the show’s finest storytelling, whether through intricate non-linear narratives, memorable performances, or groundbreaking technical feats. Naturally, the list has many entries from the first season, but the list also includes episodes from the other seasons as well. While Westworld has had its share of polarizing moments, these episodes stand out as proof of the series’ ability to challenge viewers intellectually while delivering unforgettable cinematic moments. Spoilers ahead!