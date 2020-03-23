‘Westworld’ Cast & Characters Explained: A Handy Visual Guide

There’s a lot to process in any given episode of Westworld. A heady show with plenty to say about technology and society, the hit HBO sci-fi series also jams in new twists and character reveals with each new episode — especially in Season 3, an ambitious soft reboot that leaves the park (mostly) behind and heads out into the world of the future.

So, who’s human? Who’s a host? Who’s alive and dead? And who the heck are all these new characters? We’ve got you covered with a handy character guide to keep you up to speed on everything we know so far about all the key characters, where we last saw them, and if they could be coming back.

Check out the Westworld character guide below and for more, check out Adam Chitwood’s recap of the last episode.