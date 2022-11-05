After yesterday's shocking announcement that HBO was canceling Westworld, news has now emerged that the main cast members are still in line for a mega pay-day despite Season 5 being canned by the network.

Deadline is reporting the principal cast had pay-or-play deals. In layman's terms, they would be paid regardless of the show continuing or not. The report stats that the actors' options came up last year, prior to the airing of Season 4 - the production of which had been significantly held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic - and were duly exercised.

The salaries the cast are believed to be owed has been estimated around the $10 million to $15 million dollar range. Westworld has been a very costly show for HBO to produce, with Season 3 production costs marked at around $100 million - which equates to around $10 million per episode. The main cast members who fall under the pay-or-play deal are Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris and Aaron Paul. Paul joined the cast in Season 3, while the remaining quartet have been with the show since its inception. Each of the original members were being paid in the region of $250,000 per episode.

RELATED: 'Westworld' Deserved One More Season

Deadline states that the main reason for the show's cancellation came down to a similar criteria to that of Netflix when deciding upon a show's renewal. The ratings for Westworld have been slowing declining through its run, but while the show remained critically favored, long-term fans had started to have issues with the overly complicated storylines woven into the show's tapestry, that was making it harder to follow.

The show was an adaptation of the 1973 film written and directed by Michael Crichton, and was highly acclaimed, garnering 54 Emmy nominations, with seven wins to its name. Its most recent nominations came in 2020 for the third season. The show started out revolving around a futuristic western theme park, where guests could live out their wildest and darkest fantasies without real world consequences. The show would evolve into a discussion over artificial intelligence, and the inevitable battle that would follow between machines and humanity.

HBO released this statement yesterday to mark the end of the series:

Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.

All episodes of Westworld are currently available to stream on HBO Max, and you can watch the trailer for the final season below.