Last week, it was announced that HBO’s Westworld had been canceled after four seasons. The show had a somewhat tumultuous run in its latter half, but there was still a sense of disappointment to see the series go out without a proper sendoff. Westworld was the story of the titular theme park, a massive interactive role-playing experience that immersed guests and audiences in the wild west. The story followed the park's AI hosts who occupied the park and the human developers who controlled both the park and its hosts. Westworld from its very beginning was interested in the differences between humans and robots, blurring that line, and interrogating what human nature is really about through its hosts coming into their own consciousness.

As the show went on, we left behind both the park itself and these more philosophical themes in favor of a world-ending humans versus robots conflict, and that’s a real shame. The first two seasons of the show, set in Westworld, focused on the hosts as they came into their own and the humans who had come to know them as more than just machines. If the show was doomed to die a premature death, it would’ve been better to end the story neatly with the end of the series arc itself at the end of Season 2.

Season 1 Revealed That Hosts and Humans Aren't All That Different

Season 1 of Westworld introduced us to the world and its most important characters. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), the host who’s been in the park since its inception, is one of the first to truly awaken and see this elaborate puppeteered show of debauchery for what it truly is. Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) is a fellow host who comes into consciousness and immediately starts plotting her path to freedom. The Man in Black (Ed Harris) is a series-long antagonist who treats the hosts like tools and toys with a shady agenda of his own. Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), the host tech worker, senses something off about the world he’s in.

Over the course of the season, the characters come into contact and clash along their own journeys of discovery, eventually resulting in a massacre of human park occupants. Once awakened, the hosts want the same freedom of self-determination afforded to the humans, but for the park to function they must remain complacent. Finding consciousness is only half the battle. Once their minds are their own, the hosts must find a way to either fix or flee the park and this is where Season 2 picks up.

Season 2 Shifts Its Main Conflict to the Hosts Themselves

Westworld’s second season expands on many ideas from the first in interesting ways. The most obvious is in showing us other parts of the park, like Shogunworld, that help to give us a sense of just how massive this operation is and how hard it will be to take down. We get to watch Maeve approach and help to liberate other hosts as her goal has shifted from saving herself to helping all hosts find freedom. Dolores has a similar goal in mind but rather than banding together with willing allies, Dolores (using coding for a character called “Wyatt”) imposes an iron fist over her cohort as she aims to destroy the park entirely.

The conflict this season evolves from just hosts versus humans to an ideological battle between Maeve and Dolores. We barely see them interact but as our two leads, the stark difference in their approaches is a driving force for the themes of this season. Maeve builds an alliance that includes hosts from Westworld and Shogunworld but also some humans who worked for the park that came to sympathize with her. Dolores/Wyatt on the other hand disposes of humans and hosts alike whenever they oppose her. Season 2’s finale culminates in the realization of both their ideologies.

Season 2 is methodical, but the finale is bombastic. Maeve’s powers have been stolen and abused to force the hosts she’s trying to save to fight to the death. Maeve herself has been decommissioned but her mission continues. She was leading them to the Valley Beyond, a digital world where hosts can lie undisturbed, but the park’s shareholders aren’t too fond of that, thus they inflicted a bloodbath upon the gathered hosts. After the grueling encounters between the hosts and Hale’s army, a number of them manage to make it into the Valley Beyond, Maeve’s daughter included, though Maeve herself remains unable to join them. It’s a bittersweet ending for her, having become a martyr to her cause but achieving what she set out to in helping the other hosts.

Dolores, on the other hand, has confrontations with both the Man in Black and Bernard. Having just calmly killed her lover, she’s determined to leave the park behind. In some well-executed trickery, Dolores has managed to implant her pearl (which contains all of her data) into a host replica of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), the Delos employee who’s been leading the charge against the hosts, and killed the real thing. The season ends with Dolores (disguised as Hale), escaping the park and departing for the real world. She brings Bernard along with her, telling him they’ll need to work together to ensure the survival of hosts, and the season ends with her walking off to execute this plan however she sees fit.

The Season 2 Finale Would've Been a Great End for the Series

This finale wraps up both Dolores and Maeve’s main arcs in Westworld, seeing them both find freedom in different ways. The ending is not tidy but Westworld is not a show that’s super interested in definitive answers. It has always been preoccupied with ambiguity; the line between human and robot, good and evil, selfish desire and necessary action. While the finale doesn’t answer all our questions, it resolves character arcs and conflicts as neatly as it can but leaves the conclusions up to the viewer. Dolores’ departure from the park harkens back to films like 2013’s Ex Machina, leaving it up to us to ponder what Dolores and Bernard will do with this newfound freedom.

The open ending works really well for Westworld because it’s a show about ambiguity, uncertainty, and humanity. It’s a fitting conclusion for the series for the hosts to escape but leave their fate undetermined. We, as humans, cannot know exactly what they would do — whether that be to take revenge, rally their kind, or simply live in peace. The story of Westworld was at its best when it was contained within Westworld’s walls. It was, in essence, a prison break story about the hosts escaping captivity, and Season 2 concluded that story fittingly by having its host characters find escape one way or another.

Westworld Season 2 was when the show was at its most Westworld. It was flexing new ideas on artificial intelligence by revealing how both Maeve and Dolores went against their programming. It showed what a park like this would entail through the different worlds and repetition of plots/characters across them and how this creates both tension and solidarity among the hosts, and it shows a more complex and empathetic side of both its humans and hosts through the growing relationships of the characters. This is what the show has always thrived in doing. The spectacle is wonderful icing on the cake but, at the end of the day, Westworld soars highest when it is engaging with the philosophical and ideas of identity. Season 2 articulates perfectly that the differences between humans and hosts are far fewer than their similarities, and placing an emphasis on just how different Maeve and Dolores’s ideologies are really hammered this home. At the end of the day, everyone wants self-determination and with the humans robbing that from the hosts or Dolores’ plan to do the same to the humans, we can see it is a cycle of power struggles. Season 2’s finale shows these characters escaping their cycles one way or another and ending it here would have been far kinder to the show and its messages than the lackluster killing blow it was dealt in cancellation after Season 4.

