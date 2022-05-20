To see women and their pain centered in a premier drama television series remains startlingly refreshing, especially when it isn’t reduced to mere trauma porn. Created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the 2016 series Westworld, based on the 1973 film of the same name, somehow manages to straddle the admittedly difficult line. A long-held and valid criticism of The Handmaid’s Tale (at least until Season 4) was the constant, explicit violence experienced by the female characters that arguably desensitized the audience to its subject matter. Westworld carefully averts this issue, and yet its depiction of misogyny and sexual exploitation in society remains no less impactful. Shifting between robotic, emotional, uncertain, and vengeful, Westworld’s actresses consistently deliver nuanced performances that elevate the sometimes shaky source material. As the series navigates questions of autonomy and independence through the lens of artificial intelligence, women’s desire for liberation becomes an implicit parallel that is enacted through its female characters.

In the near future, Delos Inc. operates sadistic "amusement" parks, where humanity comes to role-play scenes of the idealized American Old West at the expense of android beings known as "hosts." These hosts are identical to human beings, at least externally, and yet their dignity is constantly stripped away amid an endless circus of pain and suffering. Women play a highly specific role in Westworld and its even more brutal counterpart, Shōgunworld, in contrast to their male counterparts. While male hosts are likewise treated with violence and contempt, the majority of the female hosts exist solely for the sexual pleasure of their male guests.

Image via HBO

Prostitutes are a staple of the world (with near-identical lines and stories no less), while less “willing” women serve as the favored targets for the more brutal guests. Rape is common, no expected, and the women of Westworld are designed to experience every moment of suffering. Inside the labs of Delos Inc., they are stripped naked for the voyeuristic pleasure of the workers, while their dormant bodies are raped in an act akin to necrophilia. It’s obviously disturbing and yet it speaks to the way in which society views women as consumable products, toys to sexualize and brutalize. But as the hosts revolt against their human creators and oppressors, Westworld’s actresses crafted a set of ever-growing, compelling characters that highlight the terror and revulsion of realizing they lack independence.

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy remains the series’ main protagonist, even as she has since evolved into a more morally dubious character. Initially, the sweet-faced, charming Dolores is in love with the kind and chivalrous Teddy Flood (James Marsden). But the two’s enactment of a dramatized Old West love story is thoroughly destroyed by the violent and sexually abusive Man in Black (Ed Harris). Throughout the first season, Wood portrays Dolores over multiple timelines, shifting effortlessly between a robotic, blank slate, a being teetering on the edge of sentience, a victim of violent misogyny, and a woman in love with Teddy and William (Jimmi Simpson).

Arguably the show’s defining twist occurs as the timelines converge and Dolores realizes that William and The Man in the Black are the same person. The moment is harrowing, not just due to its logical brilliance, as the audience empathizes with Dolores not in spite of her manufactured nature but because of it. Arguably, this is the core foundation of the cast’s performances, and Westworld’s actresses seek for the audience to empathize with their characters not as if they were humans, but to remind us of the meaningful distinctions between the two.

Image via HBO

Dolores’ thematic opposition lies in the Madam of Sweetwater, Maeve Wiley (Thandiwe Newton), whose brash, explicit, headstrong personality leads her onto a different path. Both Maeve and Dolores are abused in Westworld, whether it be via rape or cowboy-style shootouts, and are haunted by memories of their previous "lives." Maeve’s defining characteristic, literally written into her code, is her love for her daughter, which she consistently grapples with as a manufactured yet all-too-real emotion. Maeve’s path to sentience evolves throughout the first season, as she interacts with human workers in the labs and discovers their contempt and negligence.

As she's stripped naked, spoken about as if a mere product, Newton portrays the disturbing realization of one’s "consumability," as many women do throughout their lifetimes. Maeve’s defining moment occurs in "The Adversary," as Felix Lutz (Leonardo Nam) explains her and the other androids’ lack of independence. As she attempts to contradict him, the audience gets a masterclass in acting as Newton’s every eye flick, lip tilt, brow raise, and brazen dialogue speaks to her manufactured design. Maeve’s contradictive emotions towards her manufactured personality and desires remain core to her character, as Newton crafted a character that is distinct yet thematically intertwined with Wood’s Dolores.

Image via HBO

While Westworld is set primarily from Dolores and Maeve’s perspectives, Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale offers a cold, efficient, ironically inhumane contrast to the series’ compassionate and headstrong main characters. As the executive director of Delos’ board, Charlotte treats the hosts with almost as much contempt as the male guests, sans the sexually abusive element. Thompson depicts Charlotte as Dolores and Maeve’s diametric opposite, lacking their altruism and solely seeking to fulfill her own corporate goals.

While initially appearing to have developed some sense of empathy for the hosts, Charlotte’s eventual betrayal of Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) and humanity as a whole conveys her own brand of inhumanity. Likewise, her lack of solidarity with the female hosts alludes to a total abandonment of feminist principles in the future. Remarkably, Thompson pivots to an entirely new role in Season 3, as a"host-Charlotte" that initially follows and then diverges from Dolores’ will. The host-Charlotte is softer and warmer, and Thompson’s portrayal clearly parallels Wood’s depiction of Dolores’ growing sentience. Indeed, Wood, Newton, and Thompson have portrayed their characters in effortless tandem with one another, mirroring their physical and emotional journeys.

Image via HBO

Even Westworld’s supporting actresses deliver performances that highlight the all-encompassing nature of sexual exploitation in the park. Talulah Riley’s Angela resembles the archetypical femme fatale in male fantasies; sexy, mysterious, and still willing, mimicking the sexualized posture, dialogue, and intonation. Meanwhile, Angela Sarafyan’s Clementine Pennyweather is Maeve’s more innocent counterpart, playing the trope of a prostitute making ends meet to provide for her family. Both characters are playing stock female characters, and the actresses convey the lack of depth afforded to them by their misogynistic creators. The unoriginality of these stock tropes is emphasized by Maeve’s counterpart in Shōgunworld, Akane (Rinko Kikuchi). Kikuchi delivers one of the standout guest performances of the series, showcasing a near-identical storyline and personality to Maeve’s while making clear distinctions that remind the audience that development is always possible despite such confining attributes.

The desire for the three-dimensional development of women is apparent throughout the characterizations and performances of Westworld’s actresses. Wood, Newton, Thompson, and their supporting cast highlight and resist against the stereotypical, sexualized mold of female characters. Their supposed lack of humanity is contradicted time and time again, and the actresses’ expressions, actions, and emotions remind the audience that though these beings have been created, they are as real and deserving of dignity as any human.

