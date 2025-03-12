It's been over two years since HBO shocked the world by not only canceling Westworld but also removing the series from Max's streaming library. Westworld Season 5 was going to be the final chapter in the series, so it was certainly a stake in the heart for both fans who had been watching for six years and show stars and creatives who had been working on it for the better part of a decade.

Many people have given up hope that there would ever be another season of Westworld, but during a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff to promote his upcoming movie, Ash (Eiza González) at SXSW, Westworld star Aaron Paul shared a more hopeful outlook on a potential fifth and final season of the seven-time Emmy Award-winning series. "I do have kind of a sense, and there is a world where maybe we get to tell the rest of that story." He went on to say:

"I'm not going to say anything, but give it time. I'm still holding onto the idea that we will be able to complete that story. It was very well flushed out. I knew sort of the broad strokes of it all, and it was really cool. But we'll see."

Paul isn't the only one to share his hopes that Westworld will one day receive an order for a fifth and final season. Jonathan Nolan, who created the series along with Lisa Joy, said last year that he and Lisa were both optimistic that they would have a chance to come back and finish the story. One of the many stars to benefit from their role in Westworld was James Marsden, who also said roughly one year after the show was axed that it was a major "disappointment." Marsden's outlook on the show's future was perhaps a bit more grim than his co-star's and creator's, as he only says it "would have been nice" to finish the story. It's unknown if Westworld will ever get its long-awaited fifth season, but if it doesn't, it won't be for lack of desire.

