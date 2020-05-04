‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ending Explained: Choosing to See the Beauty

Be aware there are SPOILERS for the Westworld Season 3 finale, “Crisis Theory.”

Westworld’s third season may have only run eight episodes, but that doesn’t mean it skimped on the world-building, tech-fuelled philosophizing, or game-changing character reveals, especially in the grand finale. Season 3 wrapped up with an extended episode that packed in a long runtime and not one, but two post-credits scenes, establishing time jumps, delivering long-awaited character payoffs, and wrapping up with some pretty major character deaths along the way. So let’s break down exactly what happened – and what it might mean for Season 4, shall we?

If you’re looking for a full episode recap, you can read Adam Chitwood’s detailed break down here, but for the purposes of discussing the ending, let’s pick things up at Incite, where the core players of the season assemble for one last grand battle and we get several key revelations in quick succession.