‘Westworld’: Six-Minute Featurette Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the Season 3 Premiere

Following last night’s Season 3 premiere of Westworld, viewers were treated to a six-minute featurette that went inside the episode and tried to touch on its many aspects like the tone for the new season, the design of the real world, using Singapore as “the future”, what these main characters want, and much more.

Overall, you can really tell that they’re treating Season 3 as a fresh start. They must be aware of the blowback they got from Season 2, and so they’re making moves to try and reestablish the audience while also bringing them into a new setting. I think the smartest move here is the introduction of Aaron Paul as Caleb. Paul excels when playing a character who’s rough around the edges but has a good heart, and putting him with Dolores is a nice way to balance her out and show that not all of humanity are rich, evil bastards. You also need an audience surrogate similar to how we had young William (Jimmi Simpson) in Season 1. There needs to be someone who has our sympathies and who’s learning about the stakes along with the audience, and Paul is pretty much perfect for that. Also, as a football fan, I hope we get more Marshawn Lynch because he is delightful.

