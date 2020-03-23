‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: All About Maeve

The Westworld Season 3 premiere was packed with intrigue, ingenuity, and and plenty of new characters. And while last week’s episode somewhat reset the table going forward for the complicated HBO sci-fi series, it lacked one significant piece of the puzzle: Maeve. Thandie Newton’s fan-favorite character has grown to become the heart of the series somewhat, and while the Season 3 premiere certainly had a lot on its plate with bringing Dolores to the real world and introducing Aaron Paul’s new human character, Maeve was missed.

Which is why the Westworld Season 3 Episode 2, titled “The Winter Line,” is a welcome change of pace as Maeve takes center stage and Dolores sits this week out. Directed by Richard J. Lewis and written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy, this episode brings us up to speed on what Maeve has been up to since the Season 2 finale, and also advances Bernard’s story in a curious way. There’s a lot to dig into, so let’s get to it in this week’s Westworld recap.