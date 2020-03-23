Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: All About Maeve

by      March 22, 2020

The Westworld Season 3 premiere was packed with intrigue, ingenuity, and and plenty of new characters. And while last week’s episode somewhat reset the table going forward for the complicated HBO sci-fi series, it lacked one significant piece of the puzzle: Maeve. Thandie Newton’s fan-favorite character has grown to become the heart of the series somewhat, and while the Season 3 premiere certainly had a lot on its plate with bringing Dolores to the real world and introducing Aaron Paul’s new human character, Maeve was missed.

Which is why the Westworld Season 3 Episode 2, titled “The Winter Line,” is a welcome change of pace as Maeve takes center stage and Dolores sits this week out. Directed by Richard J. Lewis and written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy, this episode brings us up to speed on what Maeve has been up to since the Season 2 finale, and also advances Bernard’s story in a curious way. There’s a lot to dig into, so let’s get to it in this week’s Westworld recap.

Related Content
Previous Article
'Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist' Star Skylar Astin on Whether Max Should End Up…
Tags

Television

Close