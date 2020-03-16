A New ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Teases the Episode 2 Story & Beyond

The next chapter of Westworld is just getting started on the heels of a moody, tense Season 3 premiere. As per usual, the trailer for Episode 2, “The Winter Line”, was released following Sunday night’s Season 3 opener. There, we watched the story for the coming be teased as well as the story waiting to be told in future episodes.

The trailer begins by reminding us Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) isn’t exactly the Charlotte Hale we remember. Thompson’s Delos Park head honcho is now in Host form following the human Charlotte’s murder at the end of Season 2. As such, it looks like Episode 2 will be filling in some gaps about how Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) brought host Charlotte online in the real world. The trailer also teases Bernard’s (Jeffrey Wright) return to Westworld and joining of forces with Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), who is still on the island for reasons unknown. We also get a better look at what Season 3 has in store for Maeve (Thandie Newton) as she goes from living in a World War II-themed Delos park to aligning herself with a mysterious character (Vincent Cassel) who has a serious interest in both her and Dolores. Exact motives and arcs are still a little shadowy at this point, but it’s clear a war is brewing not just between Dolores and the humans, but between the surviving Delos hosts.

Westworld Season 3 will air new episodes every Sunday at 9/8c. Watch the Westworld Season 3 “Weeks Ahead” trailer below. For more, check out our explainer on that major Season 3 post-credits scene and refresh your memory on Season 2.