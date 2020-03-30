‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: Identity Crisis

Westworld offered a major reveal and a major new mystery in this week’s episode, “The Absence of Field.” This Charlotte-centric episode, written by Denise Thé and directed by Amanda Marsalis, doesn’t actually reveal who’s inside the body of Tessa Thompson’s ruthless Delos exec, but still offers a fascinating and compelling storyline for the character nonetheless. We also get some clarity on Engerraund Serac’s (Vincent Cassel) role in these whole proceedings, while Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) finally solidify their partnership. In some ways this was a table-setting episode, laying out the road ahead. But in other ways—particularly the Charlotte storyline—this was a thought-provoking deep-dive into themes of identity. Let’s dig in.