‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 4 Trailer Teases the Return of the Man in Black

The Westworld Season 3 Episode 4 trailer has been released online, and at long last it appears we’ll get our first look at Ed Harris’ William aka The Man in Black next week. Last we left off with William at the end of Season 2, he was potentially in some sort of facility being tested for “fidelity,” which suggested he may or may not have been turned into a host. But it was unclear at what point in time he was, because in the real world the last we saw him, he had just blown his fingers off and was chasing Dolores and Bernard into The Forge.

He looks a little worse for wear in this here trailer, and it should be interesting to see how he fits into the Season 4 plan. Of course this new season only consists of eight episodes, so we’ll reach the halfway point next week. What other surprises are in store? Will we finally find out what pearl is inside the Charlotte host body? Many questions remain, but so far this season has toed the line between giving answers and raising compelling questions, so I’m really just going along for the ride at this point.

