‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: I Love It When a Plan Comes Together

This week’s Westworld was, um, a lot. We not only got to find out what Dolores’ plan is, we got to see her enact it. And we got an ambitious visual treat. And we got an origin story for Serac and Rehoboam. By the end of the episode the lines are drawn in the sand: Team Human and Team Host. We know what each side wants, if not necessarily how they plan on getting it. There’s a lot to dig into with “Genre,” which was written by Karrie Crouse and Jonathan Nolan and directed by Anna Foerster, so let’s get into it.