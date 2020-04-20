‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: Drawing the Battle Lines

Westworld got off to a refreshingly slow start this season. The first couple of episodes just focused on one or two characters at a time, really giving audiences time to kind of languish in the lives of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright). But it appears that Westworld Season 3’s new normal is to put the foot on the gas and cover as much ground as possible.

After last week’s installment was packed nearly to the point of incoherence, this week’s episode—aptly named “Decoherence”—similarly tackles multiple characters at once, but finds greater emotional success by the episode’s end. Written by Suzanne Wrubel and Lisa Joy and directed by Jennifer Getziner, this week’s hour put a greater focus on Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) and Maeve as Serac (Vincent Cassel) made his final move on Delos, with William (Ed Harris) going through… something on his own. Let’s dig in because there’s a lot of ground to cover.